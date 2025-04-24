2025 NFL Draft order by Round: NFL Draft picks by team 2025, NFL Draft order for all 7 rounds

Updated:
Arguably, the most beloved event for fans of the National Football League has arrived with the annual NFL Draft. The three-day event takes place from Thursday night (Round 1) through Saturday afternoon (Rounds 4-7), and we’ve got everything you need to know right here. From the 2025 NFL Draft order by round to NFL Draft picks by team this year, this is the one-stop shop for the NFL Draft order this year.

We’ll start with the NFL Draft order by round, followed by a breakdown of NFL Draft picks by team in 2025.

2025 NFL Draft order by round

Round 1

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. New York Giants
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Las Vegas Raiders
  6. New England Patriots
  7. Chicago Bears (via CAR)
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Atlanta Falcons
  15. Arizona Cardinals
  16. Miami Dolphins
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Denver Broncos
  20. Seattle Seahawks (via PIT)
  21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Buffalo Bills (via MIN)
  25. Carolina Panthers (via LAR)
  26. Houston Texans
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

  1. New York Giants
  2. Kansas City Chiefs (via TEN)
  3. Cleveland Browns
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. New England Patriots
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. New Orleans Saints
  8. Chicago Bears
  9. New York Jets
  10. Carolina Panthers
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. New England Patriots (via ATL)
  14. Arizona Cardinals
  15. Houston Texans (via MIA)
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers
  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  21. Denver Broncos
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Seattle Seahawks (via DET)
  29. New Orleans Saints (via WAS)
  30. Cleveland Browns (via BUF)
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles
  33. Minnesota Vikings (C)
  34. Miami Dolphins (C)
  35. New York Giants (C)
  36. San Francisco 49ers (C)
  37. Los Angeles Rams (C)
  38. Detroit Lions (C)

Round 4

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Buffalo Bills (via CHI)
  8. New York Jets
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Carolina Panthers (via DAL)
  13. Arizona Cardinals
  14. Miami Dolphins
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Atlanta Falcons
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Tennessee Titans (via SEA)
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Jacksonville Jagurs (via MIN)
  25. Los Angeles Rams
  26. Washington Commanders (via HOU)
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. New Orleans Saints (via WAS)
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles
  33. Miami Dolphins (C)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (C)
  35. Seattle Seahawks (C)
  36. San Francisco 49ers (C)
Round 5

  1. Min. Vikings (via CLE)
  2. Car. Panthers (via NYG)
  3. Tennessee Titans
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Las Vegas Raiders
  6. New England Patriots
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. SF 49ers (via NO)
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. Dallas Cowboys
  12. Miami Dolphins
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. Arizona Cardinals
  15. Cincinnati Bengals
  16. New York Giants (via SEA)
  17. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Los Angeles Chargers
  21. Green Bay Packers
  22. SS 49ers (via MIN)
  23. Phi. Eagles (via HOU)
  24. New York Jets (via LAR)
  25. Car. Panthers (via BAL)
  26. Phi. Eagles (via DET)
  27. Phi. Eagles (via WAS)
  28. Houston Texans (via BUF)
  29. Tennessee Titans (via KC)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Buffalo Bills (C)
  32. Buffalo Bills (C – via DAL)
  33. NE Patriots (C – via DAL)
  34. Seattle Seahawks (C)
  35. Buffalo Bills (C)
  36. Dallas Cowboys (C)
  37. Seattle Seahawks (C)
  38. Baltimore Ravens (C)

Round 6

  1. Buffalo Bills (via NYG)
  2. Tennessee Titans
  3. Cleveland Browns
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. LA Chargers (via NE)
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. Bal. Ravens (via CAR)
  8. New Orleans Saints
  9. Pit. Steelers (via CHI)
  10. New York Jets
  11. Min. Vikings (via SF)
  12. Ten. Titans (via DAL)
  13. Indianapolis Colts
  14. LA Rams (via ATL)
  15. Denver Broncos (via ARZ)
  16. Cle. Browns (via MIA)
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Jac. Jagurs (via SEA)
  19. LA Rams (via PIT)
  20. Detroit Lions (via TB)
  21. Denver Broncos
  22. Green Bay Packers
  23. Los Angeles Chargers
  24. Cle. Browns (via MIN)
  25. Los Angeles Rams
  26. LA Rams (via HOU)
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Dallas Cowboys (via DET)
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. New York Jets (via KC)
  32. Denver Broncos (via PHI)
  33. Los Angeles Chargers (C)
  34. Baltimore Ravens (C)
  35. Dallas Cowboys (C)
  36. Baltimore Ravens (C)
  37. Las Vegas Raiders (C)
  38. Los Angeles Chargers
  39. Las Vegas Raiders (C)
  40. Cleveland Browns (C)

Round 7

  1. Dallas Cowboys (via TEN)
  2. Atlanta Falcons (via CLE)
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Seattle Seahawks (via NO)
  8. Miami Dolphins (via CHI)
  9. Ari. Cardinals (via NYJ)
  10. KC Chiefs (via CAR)
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Detroit Lions (via DAL)
  13. Pit. Steelers (via ATL)
  14. Car. Panthers (via ARZ)
  15. Miami Dolphins
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Chicago Bears (via CIN)
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Houston Texans (via DEN)
  21. GBPackers (via PIT)
  22. NE Patriots (via LAC)
  23. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
  24. Chicago Bears (via MIN)
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Atlanta Falcons (via LAR)
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. New York Giants (via BUF)
  31. Dallas Cowboys (via KC)
  32. NO Saints (via PHI)
  33. San Francisco 49ers (C)
  34. Green Bay Packers (C)
  35. Kansas City Chiefs (C)
  36. San Francisco 49ers (C)
  37. Miami Dolphins (C)
  38. New Orleans Saints (C)
  39. Cleveland Browns (C)
  40. Los Angeles Chargers (C)
  41. Kansas City Chiefs (C)

2025 NFL Draft order: Round 1 order and NFL Draft picks by team

1. Tennessee Titans

  • Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: 1st, 35th, 103rd, 120th, 141st, 167th, 178th, 188th

2. Cleveland Browns

  • Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025:  2nd, 33rd, 67th, 94th, 104th, 179th, 192nd, 200th, 216th, 255th

3. New York Giants

  • New York Giants draft picks 2025:  3rd, 34th, 65th, 99th, 105th, 154th, 219th, 246th

4. New England Patriots

  • New England Patriots draft picks 2025:  4th, 38th, 69th, 77th, 106th, 144th, 171st, 220th, 238th

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: 3rd, 36th, 70th, 88th, 107th, 126th, 142nd, 182nd, 194th, 221st

6. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: 6th, 37th, 68th, 108th, 143rd, 180th, 213th, 215th, 222nd

7. New York Jets

  • New York Jets draft picks 2025: 7th, 42nd, 73rd, 11t0h, 145th, 162nd, 186th, 207th

8. Carolina Panthers

  • Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: 8th, 57th, 74th, 111th, 114th, 140th, 146th, 163rd, 230th

9. New Orleans Saints

  • New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: 9th 40th, 71st, 93rd, 112th, 131st, 184th, 248th, 254th

10. Chicago Bears

  • Chicago Bears draft picks 2025:10th, 39th, 41st, 72nd, 148th, 233rd, 240th

11. San Francisco 49ers

  • San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: 11th, 43rd, 75th, 100th, 112th, 138th, 147th, 160th, 227th, 249th, 252nd

12. Dallas Cowboys

  • Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025:  12th, 44th, 76th, 149th, 174th, 204th, 211th, 217th, 239th, 247th

13. Miami Dolphins

  • Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: 13th, 48th, 98th, 116th, 135th, 150th, 155th, 224th, 231st, 253rd

14. Indianapolis Colts

  • Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025:  14th, 45th, 80th, 117th, 151st, 189th, 232nd

15. Atlanta Falcons

  • Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: 15th, 46th, 118th, 218th, 242nd

16. Arizona Cardinals

  • Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025:  16th, 47th, 78th, 115th, 152nd, 225th

17. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: 17th, 49th, 81st, 119th, 153rd, 193rd

18. Seattle Seahawks

  • Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: 18th, 50th, 52nd, 82nd, 92nd, 137th, 172nd, 175th, 223rd, 234th

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: 19th, 53rd, 84th, 121st, 157th, 235th

20. Denver Broncos

  • Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: 20th, 51st, 75th, 122nd, 191st, 197th, 208th

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025:  21st, 83rd, 123rd, 156th, 185th, 229th

22. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025:  22nd, 55th, 86th, 125th, 158th, 181st, 199th, 209th, 214th, 256th

23. Green Bay Packers

  • Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025: 23rd, 54th, 87th, 124th, 159th, 198th, 237th, 250th

24. Minnesota Vikings

  • Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025: 24th, 97th, 139th, 187th

25. Houston Texans

  • Houston Texans draft picks 2025:  25th, 58th, 79th, 89th, 166th, 236th, 241st

26. Los Angeles Rams

  • Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: 26th, 90th, 101st, 127th, 190th, 195th, 201st, 202nd

27. Baltimore Ravens

  • Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: 27th, 59th, 91st, 129th, 136th, 176th, 183rd, 203rd, 210th, 212th, 243rd

28. Detroit Lions

  • Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: 28th, 60th, 102nd, 130th, 196th, 228th, 244th

29. Washington Commanders

  • Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: 29th, 61st, 128th, 205th, 245th

30. Buffalo Bills

  • Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: 30th, 56th, 62nd, 109th, 132nd, 169th, 170th, 173rd, 177th, 206th

31. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: 31st, 63rd, 66th, 95th, 133rd, 226th, 251st, 257th

32. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: 32nd, 64th, 96th, 134th, 161st, 164th, 165th, 168

2025 NFL Draft FAQ

Who has the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with 11 selections.

Is the 2025 NFL Draft class weak?

The 2025 NFL Draft class is thinner than usual on elite talent, especially at quarterback and wide receiver. However, this year’s draft class is much deeper than usual, especially at defensive tackle and running back.

