2025 NFL Draft order by Round: NFL Draft picks by team 2025, NFL Draft order for all 7 rounds

Arguably, the most beloved event for fans of the National Football League has arrived with the annual NFL Draft. The three-day event takes place from Thursday night (Round 1) through Saturday afternoon (Rounds 4-7), and we’ve got everything you need to know right here. From the 2025 NFL Draft order by round to NFL Draft picks by team this year, this is the one-stop shop for the NFL Draft order this year.

We’ll start with the NFL Draft order by round, followed by a breakdown of NFL Draft picks by team in 2025.

2025 NFL Draft order by round

Round 1 Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Round 2 Cleveland Browns New York Giants Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Chicago Bears (via CAR) New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears New York Jets San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks (via PIT) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Chargers Buffalo Bills (via MIN) Carolina Panthers (via LAR) Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3 New York Giants Kansas City Chiefs (via TEN) Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears New York Jets Carolina Panthers San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots (via ATL) Arizona Cardinals Houston Texans (via MIA) Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Pittsburgh Steelers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN) Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Seattle Seahawks (via DET) New Orleans Saints (via WAS) Cleveland Browns (via BUF) Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (C) Miami Dolphins (C) New York Giants (C) San Francisco 49ers (C) Los Angeles Rams (C) Detroit Lions (C) Round 4 Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders Buffalo Bills (via CHI) New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints San Francisco 49ers Carolina Panthers (via DAL) Arizona Cardinals Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans (via SEA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Chargers Jacksonville Jagurs (via MIN) Los Angeles Rams Washington Commanders (via HOU) Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions New Orleans Saints (via WAS) Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Miami Dolphins (C) Baltimore Ravens (C) Seattle Seahawks (C) San Francisco 49ers (C)

Round 5 Min. Vikings (via CLE) Car. Panthers (via NYG) Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New England Patriots New York Jets Carolina Panthers SF 49ers (via NO) Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants (via SEA) Miami Dolphins (via DEN) Pittsburgh Steelers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers SS 49ers (via MIN) Phi. Eagles (via HOU) New York Jets (via LAR) Car. Panthers (via BAL) Phi. Eagles (via DET) Phi. Eagles (via WAS) Houston Texans (via BUF) Tennessee Titans (via KC) Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills (C) Buffalo Bills (C – via DAL) NE Patriots (C – via DAL) Seattle Seahawks (C) Buffalo Bills (C) Dallas Cowboys (C) Seattle Seahawks (C) Baltimore Ravens (C) Round 6 Buffalo Bills (via NYG) Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns Las Vegas Raiders LA Chargers (via NE) Jacksonville Jaguars Bal. Ravens (via CAR) New Orleans Saints Pit. Steelers (via CHI) New York Jets Min. Vikings (via SF) Ten. Titans (via DAL) Indianapolis Colts LA Rams (via ATL) Denver Broncos (via ARZ) Cle. Browns (via MIA) Cincinnati Bengals Jac. Jagurs (via SEA) LA Rams (via PIT) Detroit Lions (via TB) Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Chargers Cle. Browns (via MIN) Los Angeles Rams LA Rams (via HOU) Baltimore Ravens Dallas Cowboys (via DET) Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills New York Jets (via KC) Denver Broncos (via PHI) Los Angeles Chargers (C) Baltimore Ravens (C) Dallas Cowboys (C) Baltimore Ravens (C) Las Vegas Raiders (C) Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders (C) Cleveland Browns (C) Round 7 Dallas Cowboys (via TEN) Atlanta Falcons (via CLE) New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders Seattle Seahawks (via NO) Miami Dolphins (via CHI) Ari. Cardinals (via NYJ) KC Chiefs (via CAR) San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions (via DAL) Pit. Steelers (via ATL) Car. Panthers (via ARZ) Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Chicago Bears (via CIN) Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Texans (via DEN) GBPackers (via PIT) NE Patriots (via LAC) Dallas Cowboys (via GB) Chicago Bears (via MIN) Houston Texans Atlanta Falcons (via LAR) Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders New York Giants (via BUF) Dallas Cowboys (via KC) NO Saints (via PHI) San Francisco 49ers (C) Green Bay Packers (C) Kansas City Chiefs (C) San Francisco 49ers (C) Miami Dolphins (C) New Orleans Saints (C) Cleveland Browns (C) Los Angeles Chargers (C) Kansas City Chiefs (C)

2025 NFL Draft order: Round 1 order and NFL Draft picks by team

1. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: 1st, 35th, 103rd, 120th, 141st, 167th, 178th, 188th

2. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: 2nd, 33rd, 67th, 94th, 104th, 179th, 192nd, 200th, 216th, 255th

3. New York Giants

New York Giants draft picks 2025: 3rd, 34th, 65th, 99th, 105th, 154th, 219th, 246th

4. New England Patriots

New England Patriots draft picks 2025: 4th, 38th, 69th, 77th, 106th, 144th, 171st, 220th, 238th

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: 3rd, 36th, 70th, 88th, 107th, 126th, 142nd, 182nd, 194th, 221st

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2025: 6th, 37th, 68th, 108th, 143rd, 180th, 213th, 215th, 222nd

7. New York Jets

New York Jets draft picks 2025: 7th, 42nd, 73rd, 11t0h, 145th, 162nd, 186th, 207th

8. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: 8th, 57th, 74th, 111th, 114th, 140th, 146th, 163rd, 230th

9. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: 9th 40th, 71st, 93rd, 112th, 131st, 184th, 248th, 254th

10. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears draft picks 2025:10th, 39th, 41st, 72nd, 148th, 233rd, 240th

11. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: 11th, 43rd, 75th, 100th, 112th, 138th, 147th, 160th, 227th, 249th, 252nd

12. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: 12th, 44th, 76th, 149th, 174th, 204th, 211th, 217th, 239th, 247th

13. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: 13th, 48th, 98th, 116th, 135th, 150th, 155th, 224th, 231st, 253rd

14. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025: 14th, 45th, 80th, 117th, 151st, 189th, 232nd

15. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: 15th, 46th, 118th, 218th, 242nd

16. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025: 16th, 47th, 78th, 115th, 152nd, 225th

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: 17th, 49th, 81st, 119th, 153rd, 193rd

18. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: 18th, 50th, 52nd, 82nd, 92nd, 137th, 172nd, 175th, 223rd, 234th

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: 19th, 53rd, 84th, 121st, 157th, 235th

20. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: 20th, 51st, 75th, 122nd, 191st, 197th, 208th

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: 21st, 83rd, 123rd, 156th, 185th, 229th

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: 22nd, 55th, 86th, 125th, 158th, 181st, 199th, 209th, 214th, 256th

23. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025: 23rd, 54th, 87th, 124th, 159th, 198th, 237th, 250th

24. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025: 24th, 97th, 139th, 187th

25. Houston Texans

Houston Texans draft picks 2025: 25th, 58th, 79th, 89th, 166th, 236th, 241st

26. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: 26th, 90th, 101st, 127th, 190th, 195th, 201st, 202nd

27. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: 27th, 59th, 91st, 129th, 136th, 176th, 183rd, 203rd, 210th, 212th, 243rd

28. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: 28th, 60th, 102nd, 130th, 196th, 228th, 244th

29. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: 29th, 61st, 128th, 205th, 245th

30. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: 30th, 56th, 62nd, 109th, 132nd, 169th, 170th, 173rd, 177th, 206th

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: 31st, 63rd, 66th, 95th, 133rd, 226th, 251st, 257th

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: 32nd, 64th, 96th, 134th, 161st, 164th, 165th, 168

2025 NFL Draft FAQ

Who has the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with 11 selections.

Is the 2025 NFL Draft class weak?

The 2025 NFL Draft class is thinner than usual on elite talent, especially at quarterback and wide receiver. However, this year’s draft class is much deeper than usual, especially at defensive tackle and running back.