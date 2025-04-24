2025 NFL Draft order by Round: NFL Draft picks by team 2025, NFL Draft order for all 7 rounds

Arguably, the most beloved event for fans of the National Football League has arrived with the annual NFL Draft. The three-day event takes place from Thursday night (Round 1) through Saturday afternoon (Rounds 4-7), and we’ve got everything you need to know right here. From the 2025 NFL Draft order by round to NFL Draft picks by team this year, this is the one-stop shop for the NFL Draft order this year.
We’ll start with the NFL Draft order by round, followed by a breakdown of NFL Draft picks by team in 2025.
2025 NFL Draft order by round
Round 1
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears (via CAR)
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks (via PIT)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Buffalo Bills (via MIN)
- Carolina Panthers (via LAR)
- Houston Texans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
- New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs (via TEN)
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New England Patriots (via ATL)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Houston Texans (via MIA)
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN)
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Seattle Seahawks (via DET)
- New Orleans Saints (via WAS)
- Cleveland Browns (via BUF)
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (C)
- Miami Dolphins (C)
- New York Giants (C)
- San Francisco 49ers (C)
- Los Angeles Rams (C)
- Detroit Lions (C)
Round 4
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills (via CHI)
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
- Carolina Panthers (via DAL)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Tennessee Titans (via SEA)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Jacksonville Jagurs (via MIN)
- Los Angeles Rams
- Washington Commanders (via HOU)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- New Orleans Saints (via WAS)
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Dolphins (C)
- Baltimore Ravens (C)
- Seattle Seahawks (C)
- San Francisco 49ers (C)
Round 5
- Min. Vikings (via CLE)
- Car. Panthers (via NYG)
- Tennessee Titans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- SF 49ers (via NO)
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New York Giants (via SEA)
- Miami Dolphins (via DEN)
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- SS 49ers (via MIN)
- Phi. Eagles (via HOU)
- New York Jets (via LAR)
- Car. Panthers (via BAL)
- Phi. Eagles (via DET)
- Phi. Eagles (via WAS)
- Houston Texans (via BUF)
- Tennessee Titans (via KC)
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Buffalo Bills (C)
- Buffalo Bills (C – via DAL)
- NE Patriots (C – via DAL)
- Seattle Seahawks (C)
- Buffalo Bills (C)
- Dallas Cowboys (C)
- Seattle Seahawks (C)
- Baltimore Ravens (C)
Round 6
- Buffalo Bills (via NYG)
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- LA Chargers (via NE)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Bal. Ravens (via CAR)
- New Orleans Saints
- Pit. Steelers (via CHI)
- New York Jets
- Min. Vikings (via SF)
- Ten. Titans (via DAL)
- Indianapolis Colts
- LA Rams (via ATL)
- Denver Broncos (via ARZ)
- Cle. Browns (via MIA)
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Jac. Jagurs (via SEA)
- LA Rams (via PIT)
- Detroit Lions (via TB)
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Cle. Browns (via MIN)
- Los Angeles Rams
- LA Rams (via HOU)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Dallas Cowboys (via DET)
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- New York Jets (via KC)
- Denver Broncos (via PHI)
- Los Angeles Chargers (C)
- Baltimore Ravens (C)
- Dallas Cowboys (C)
- Baltimore Ravens (C)
- Las Vegas Raiders (C)
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders (C)
- Cleveland Browns (C)
Round 7
- Dallas Cowboys (via TEN)
- Atlanta Falcons (via CLE)
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Seattle Seahawks (via NO)
- Miami Dolphins (via CHI)
- Ari. Cardinals (via NYJ)
- KC Chiefs (via CAR)
- San Francisco 49ers
- Detroit Lions (via DAL)
- Pit. Steelers (via ATL)
- Car. Panthers (via ARZ)
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Chicago Bears (via CIN)
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans (via DEN)
- GBPackers (via PIT)
- NE Patriots (via LAC)
- Dallas Cowboys (via GB)
- Chicago Bears (via MIN)
- Houston Texans
- Atlanta Falcons (via LAR)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants (via BUF)
- Dallas Cowboys (via KC)
- NO Saints (via PHI)
- San Francisco 49ers (C)
- Green Bay Packers (C)
- Kansas City Chiefs (C)
- San Francisco 49ers (C)
- Miami Dolphins (C)
- New Orleans Saints (C)
- Cleveland Browns (C)
- Los Angeles Chargers (C)
- Kansas City Chiefs (C)
2025 NFL Draft order: Round 1 order and NFL Draft picks by team
1. Tennessee Titans
- Tennessee Titans draft picks 2025: 1st, 35th, 103rd, 120th, 141st, 167th, 178th, 188th
2. Cleveland Browns
- Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: 2nd, 33rd, 67th, 94th, 104th, 179th, 192nd, 200th, 216th, 255th
3. New York Giants
- New York Giants draft picks 2025: 3rd, 34th, 65th, 99th, 105th, 154th, 219th, 246th
4. New England Patriots
- New England Patriots draft picks 2025: 4th, 38th, 69th, 77th, 106th, 144th, 171st, 220th, 238th
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025: 3rd, 36th, 70th, 88th, 107th, 126th, 142nd, 182nd, 194th, 221st
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
- New York Jets draft picks 2025: 7th, 42nd, 73rd, 11t0h, 145th, 162nd, 186th, 207th
8. Carolina Panthers
- Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025: 8th, 57th, 74th, 111th, 114th, 140th, 146th, 163rd, 230th
9. New Orleans Saints
- New Orleans Saints draft picks 2025: 9th 40th, 71st, 93rd, 112th, 131st, 184th, 248th, 254th
10. Chicago Bears
- Chicago Bears draft picks 2025:10th, 39th, 41st, 72nd, 148th, 233rd, 240th
11. San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco 49ers draft picks 2025: 11th, 43rd, 75th, 100th, 112th, 138th, 147th, 160th, 227th, 249th, 252nd
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
- Miami Dolphins draft picks 2025: 13th, 48th, 98th, 116th, 135th, 150th, 155th, 224th, 231st, 253rd
14. Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis Colts draft picks 2025: 14th, 45th, 80th, 117th, 151st, 189th, 232nd
15. Atlanta Falcons
- Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2025: 15th, 46th, 118th, 218th, 242nd
16. Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Cardinals draft picks 2025: 16th, 47th, 78th, 115th, 152nd, 225th
17. Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: 17th, 49th, 81st, 119th, 153rd, 193rd
18. Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: 18th, 50th, 52nd, 82nd, 92nd, 137th, 172nd, 175th, 223rd, 234th
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2025: 19th, 53rd, 84th, 121st, 157th, 235th
20. Denver Broncos
- Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: 20th, 51st, 75th, 122nd, 191st, 197th, 208th
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: 21st, 83rd, 123rd, 156th, 185th, 229th
22. Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2025: 22nd, 55th, 86th, 125th, 158th, 181st, 199th, 209th, 214th, 256th
23. Green Bay Packers
- Green Bay Packers draft picks 2025: 23rd, 54th, 87th, 124th, 159th, 198th, 237th, 250th
24. Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025: 24th, 97th, 139th, 187th
25. Houston Texans
- Houston Texans draft picks 2025: 25th, 58th, 79th, 89th, 166th, 236th, 241st
26. Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: 26th, 90th, 101st, 127th, 190th, 195th, 201st, 202nd
27. Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore Ravens draft picks 2025: 27th, 59th, 91st, 129th, 136th, 176th, 183rd, 203rd, 210th, 212th, 243rd
28. Detroit Lions
- Detroit Lions draft picks 2025: 28th, 60th, 102nd, 130th, 196th, 228th, 244th
29. Washington Commanders
- Washington Commanders draft picks 2025: 29th, 61st, 128th, 205th, 245th
30. Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo Bills draft picks 2025: 30th, 56th, 62nd, 109th, 132nd, 169th, 170th, 173rd, 177th, 206th
31. Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2025: 31st, 63rd, 66th, 95th, 133rd, 226th, 251st, 257th
32. Philadelphia Eagles
- Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: 32nd, 64th, 96th, 134th, 161st, 164th, 165th, 168
2025 NFL Draft FAQ
Who has the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have the most picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, with 11 selections.
Is the 2025 NFL Draft class weak?
The 2025 NFL Draft class is thinner than usual on elite talent, especially at quarterback and wide receiver. However, this year’s draft class is much deeper than usual, especially at defensive tackle and running back.