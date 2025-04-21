4 exciting Denver Broncos draft targets in trade-up scenario

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft’s first round on April 24 is rapidly approaching, where the Denver Broncos have the 20th overall pick. Picking that late is the result of a successful season that was capped by an appearance in the NFL Playoffs, but now the Broncos are looking for ways they can take the next step.

So it’s no surprise that ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Broncos are looking to trade up in the first round. But which prospect are the Broncos targeting? Let’s look at a few possibilities.

Colston Loveland

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Broncos did sign Evan Engram to be their new starting tight end, but the two-time Pro Bowler turns 31 in September, and he’s only under contract for two seasons. In turn, the Broncos could be trying to secure their tight end of the future, and moving up just a few spots to land Colston Loveland could be an easy way to ensure Bo Nix gets another high-caliber weapon.

Emeka Egbuka

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Broncos are set to enter the season with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin atop their receiver depth chart. While Mims and Franklin still have room to grow, coach Sean Payton may be ready to add even more stiff competition in the receiver room. Emeka Egbuka has been projected as a first-round pick for several seasons and he’s only spent the past few years refining his skillset in preparation for the NFL leap.

Tyler Warren

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If the Broncos do have their hopes set on landing a premier tight end, then there’s no better option than Tyler Warren. The only issue is that they may have to move into the back part of the top ten, with teams like the Jets (No. 7), Panthers (No. 8), Saints (No. 9), and Bears (No. 10) possibly being in play for the Penn State star.

Ashton Jeanty

Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Trade up for a running back? It seems odd, especially in what’s been advertised as the best RB draft class possibly of all time, as far as depth. However, after Jeanty, there’s a big drop-off in talent. There isn’t much projection involved with Jeanty’s game. He has potential superstar written all over him, and coach Payton could be drooling over his chance to land an even better version of Alvin Kamara on the Broncos.

