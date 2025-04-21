New York Giants’ owner John Mara’s 2 concerns with Aaron Rodgers reportedly ended pursuit

The New York Giants made an early run at quarterback Aaron Rodgers in NFL free agency, only to back off their pursuit and then sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Now, we seem to have some idea of why Giants’ team president John Mara influenced the team’s decision to stop going after Rodgers.

According to the New York Post, Mara’s concerns about Rodgers’ durability and age were “too significant” to overcome. As a result, despite Rodgers being the preferred quarterback for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, New York pivoted to other veteran quarterbacks.

Mara isn’t the only one who had concerns regarding Rodgers’ potential effectiveness next season. NFL coaches have been divided regarding whether or not the 41-year-old can still be an effective starting quarterback. With Mara having the final say, the Giants moved on to sign Winston and then Wilson.

It might’ve been one of the best things to happen to New York this offseason. A month after Rodgers visited the Pittsburgh Steelers, the four-time NFL MVP remains unsigned. He also recently told the Pat McAfee Show that he has no intention of making a decision anytime soon and retirement is on the table.

If Daboll and Schoen got what they wanted, the Giants still would’ve been waiting on Rodgers to decide on his playing status next season. That almost certainly would’ve forced the team’s hand into using the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Shedeur Sanders.

Instead, Wilson will be the Giants starting quarterback in 2025 and the team can use the third overall pick on either two-way player Travis Hunter or edge rusher Abdul Carter. There’s also the added possibility of Sanders falling into the back half of Round 1, which would give New York a chance to trade up for him.