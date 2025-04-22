NFL insider says Pittsburgh Steelers may trade top starter during 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, dealing a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. That deal to improve the receiving corps, costing a critical Day 2 pick, could come at the cost of wide receiver George Pickens.

Outlining potential NFL trade candidates during the 2025 NFL Draft, senior reporter Adam Schefter of ESPN named Pickens among the rookie-contract players who could be deemed ‘expendable’ and moved this week.

George Pickens stats (ESPN): 59 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 15.3 ypr

Pickens, age 24, missed three games last season and failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards. The former second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is also coming off career lows in touchdowns (three) and yards per reception (15.3) heading into a contract year.

With Metcalf taking over as the bonafide No. 1 receiver in the Steelers offense for the foreseeable future, Pickens doesn’t have much of a future in Pittsburgh. Pickens’ on-field behavioral issues and lack of discipline, which have caused issues for head coach Mike Tomlin, made an extension unlikely even before the Metcalf trade this offseason.

George Pickens contract (Spotrac): $4.178 million cap hit in 2025, NFL free agent in 2026

The return would likely be less than a second-round pick, even with Pickens’ cap hit in 2025 ranking 50th among wide receivers. While he’s an excellent vertical threat – fourth-most deep targets (29) in 2024 – composure and drops (85.5% catch rate, 92nd) diminish his value in a contract year.

If Pickens is traded, 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson could see more opportunities after playing just 5 offensive snaps last season. The team would also likely add another wide receiver on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.