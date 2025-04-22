NFL insider addresses Philadelphia Eagles rumors of A.J. Brown trade during 2025 NFL Draft

The arrival of the 2025 NFL Draft means several veteran players who are NFL trade candidates could be moved this weekend. Philadelphia Eagles‘ star wide receiver A.J. Brown has experienced it before and the All-Pro weapon’s name has once again surfaced in NFL trade rumors.

According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have absolutely no plans of moving Brown during the 2025 NFL Draft and the rumors surrounding a potential deal are pure ‘internet speculation’.

A.J. Brown stats (ESPN): 67 receptions, 1,079 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns

In March, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported that the New England Patriots inquired with the Eagles front office about a trade for Brown. More recently, a Boston sports radio station suggested NFL rumors were circulating about a deal that would send Brown to New England for the fourth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brown, heading into his age-28 season, remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now. He also proved integral to Philadelphia hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX. It was always unlikely he was moved, especially in a 2025 NFL Draft class that is unusually thin at wide receiver.

A.J. Brown contract (Spotrac): $17.523 million cap hit in 2025, $23.393 million cap hit in 2026, $22.705 million cap hit in 2027, $27.588 million cap hit in 2028

However, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is open to making some changes with the roster this weekend. Philadelphia has been shopping veteran tight end Dallas Goedert, looking to get out of the final year of his deal in exchange for mid-round picks.

In addition to a potential Goedert trade, there have also been recent Eagles rumors suggesting a trade-up in Round 1 is possible. The 2025 NFL Draft class is deep at edge rusher and defensive tackle and Roseman has proven a willingness to move up for a coveted defensive lineman in previous years.