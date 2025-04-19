Boston sports radio station floats insane rumor Philadelphia Eagles would trade AJ Brown to New England Patriots for No. 4 pick

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There’s a better chance of me becoming the next pope than the Philadelphia Eagles trading All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots for the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, Boston sports radio station WEEI floated this improbable rumor, claiming it would happen if Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is available at No. 4.

“A little birdie with some really good intelligence, a well-sourced phone call, came to me to offer this possible scenario,” claimed Paul “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, host of WEEI Afternoons. “If somebody that we wanted the Patriots to select very badly, Abdul Carter, were to fall to fourth — and I know this scenario is slightly unlikely — if he were to fall at fourth overall, how would you feel about a certain team that recently won the Super Bowl calling up your New England Patriots in desperation and want of Abdul Carter and offering a certain wide receiver who has admitted he loves New England and would love to play for the Patriots and possibly more selections in a blockbuster draft day trade?”

Fitzgerald continued: “That’s right, I got a call earlier today saying the Philadelphia Eagles really want Abdul Carter and that they would consider, or rather are planning, to call your New England Patriots on draft day if Carter falls to four to see if [head coach] Mike Vrabel would like a reunion with A.J. Brown and possibly more draft selections and compensation to come.”

Breaking News: A reliable source tells @FitzyGFY if Abdul Carter falls to the Patriots at #4 the Philadelphia Eagles could trade AJ Brown to New England to move up and take the star pass rusher pic.twitter.com/SO05sJB9zb — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) April 18, 2025

This speculation makes for entertaining radio talk that will generate buzz among fans. Vrabel was Brown’s head coach during their time with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots need a No. 1 receiver for young quarterback Drake Maye, while the Eagles need to address their edge rusher position after losing Josh Sweat to free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement.

However, this deal exists purely in the realm of fantasy.

For those who might still believe the Patriots could execute this trade, veteran Eagles reporter Les Bowen quickly highlighted the financial reality.

“The dead cap for trading [Brown] would ‘only’ be $60 [million]” for the Eagles, Bowen posted to X. “Still not happening.”

I need to correct one thing — the dead cap for trading him would “only” be $60mil. Still not happening. https://t.co/rsLAQwQ5gm — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 19, 2025

Keep dreaming, Patriots fans.