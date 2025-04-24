2025 NFL Draft: Live Trade Tracker

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway with teams already wheeling and dealing as they position themselves for coveted prospects. Sportsnaut is compiling a running log of every trade as front offices navigate the draft board across all seven rounds.

Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns swap Day 3 picks

Browns receive:

2025 fifth-round pick (No. 166)

2027 fifth-round pick

Texans receive:

2025 sixth-round pick (No. 179)

2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216)

2025 seventh-round pick (No. 255)

Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars make blockbuster deal

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns and Jaguars made a massive deal swapping first-round picks and other assets.

Jaguars receive:

2025 first-round pick (No. 2): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104)

2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200)

Browns receive: