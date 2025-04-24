2025 NFL Draft: Live Trade Tracker

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway with teams already wheeling and dealing as they position themselves for coveted prospects. Sportsnaut is compiling a running log of every trade as front offices navigate the draft board across all seven rounds.
Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns swap Day 3 picks
Browns receive:
- 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 166)
- 2027 fifth-round pick
Texans receive:
- 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 179)
- 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216)
- 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 255)
Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars make blockbuster deal
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns and Jaguars made a massive deal swapping first-round picks and other assets.
Jaguars receive:
- 2025 first-round pick (No. 2): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
- 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104)
- 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200)
Browns receive:
- 2025 first-round pick (No. 5): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
- 2025 second-round pick (No. 36)
- 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126)
- 2026 first-round pick