2025 NFL Draft: Live Trade Tracker

Updated:
Follow Us
NFL Draft stage
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is underway with teams already wheeling and dealing as they position themselves for coveted prospects. Sportsnaut is compiling a running log of every trade as front offices navigate the draft board across all seven rounds.

Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns swap Day 3 picks

Browns receive:

  • 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 166)
  • 2027 fifth-round pick

Texans receive:

  • 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 179)
  • 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 216)
  • 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 255)

Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars make blockbuster deal

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns and Jaguars made a massive deal swapping first-round picks and other assets.

Jaguars receive:

  • 2025 first-round pick (No. 2): Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
  • 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104)
  • 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200)

Browns receive:

  • 2025 first-round pick (No. 5): Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
  • 2025 second-round pick (No. 36)
  • 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126)
  • 2026 first-round pick
By Matt Higgins
Matt Higgins worked in national and local news for 15 years. He started out as an overnight production assistant ... More about Matt Higgins
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.