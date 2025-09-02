The 2025-26 NFL season has finally arrived. The Week 1 schedule kicks off on Thursday and continues into Monday, like most weeks throughout the regular season. Football fans will even be able to tune in Friday night for the second NFL game in Brazil.

Until the madness begins, we’re ranking the best NFL games to watch on the Week 1 schedule. With all 32 teams in action, there’s a lot of intrigue ahead, so let’s get down to business.

Ranking Best NFL Games to Watch on Week 1 Schedule

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills – Sunday Night

A rematch of the AFC Divisional Round playoffs from last season, this Ravens vs Bills matchup pits the NFL’s last two MVP winners against each other. With two of the NFL’s best dual-threat quarterbacks in action, what’s not to like?

2. Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Even without the Micah Parsons trade, this NFC North matchup would have been one of the best football games on this week’s schedule. But now that the Packers have added a top-five defender? This Lions vs Packers game is must-see TV for all football fans.

3. Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers – Friday

Did you know the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2021? That’s a long stretch considering these two AFC West rivals play each other twice per season. It’s one of just three matchups that feature two 10-win teams going up against one another this week.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers up against the team that didn’t even want him to come back in 2025? Yeah, that’s a game that we’ll want to watch closely. How much does the 40-year-old gunslinger have left in the tank? Enough to help the Pittsburgh Steelers embark on a Super Bowl campaign? Can the New York Jets return to relevance under Aaron Glenn?

5. Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles – Thursday

A classic NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles would have been much more interesting had Micah Parsons stayed in town. Still, with Dak Prescott returning from injury, plus first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer taking over, this Cowboys vs Eagles game will be exciting. Plus, after trading Parsons, the Cowboys could make a big statement with a Week 1 win over the defending Super Bowl champs. Or, they could fall flat on their faces, thus making the Parsons trade criticism even louder than it already is.

6. Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears – Monday

Not only will 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy be making his first NFL start, he’ll be the youngest starting QB in Week 1 at just 22 years old. While making his first start in primetime may seem like a tall task, he’s in a position to succeed in a QB-friendly offense behind a strong offensive line, with the NFL’s best receiver in Justin Jefferson, plus a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield. Meanwhile, we’ll finally get a chance to see what Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson can do with Caleb Williams. Both teams are much improved, but who will win?

7. Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams

These teams each had a 10-7 record last year, and they both look like playoff teams again in 2025, yet one will be starting with a loss. Will Matthew Stafford‘s back be healthy enough, or will he be limited? Is C.J. Stroud’s offensive line better, or will he still be running for his life against a Los Angeles Rams pass-rush that has multiple impact players?

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense led a top-five scoring unit last season. They’ve since added receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round, and the early returns suggest the former Ohio State star is the real deal. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons believe they have the pieces to have an explosive offense that rivals the Bucs too. Oh, and the Falcons also addressed their biggest weakness by selecting not one but two pass-rushers in the first round. This NFC South divisional rivalry should deliver plenty of fireworks.

9. Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots have new head coaches after their last ones didn’t work out. This time, they’re rolling with experienced leaders, and the rosters around them are much improved too. By the end of the season, one or possibly even both of these teams could be playing for a spot in the postseason, and starting with a win would be a great springboard to help them get there. Plus, the opportunity to see whether Ashton Jeanty can dominate the NFL early on will surely draw a few extra eyeballs.

10. New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

By bringing Russell Wilson in as their starting quarterback and adding multiple potential impact players on defense, the New York Giants feel they’ve helped narrow the competitive gap in the NFC East. Is it enough to compete with the Washington Commanders, who made an appearance in the NFC Conference Championship? We’re about to find out.

11. San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

An NFC West matchup between two teams that have designs to reach the postseason, inevitably, one will fall short in Week 1. The San Francisco 49ers are motivated to show they still belong as top contenders in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks hope they made the right decision to part ways with Geno Smith and replace him with Sam Darnold.

12. Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Just how much is Cam Ward capable of? Can he defeat a top-five NFL defense in his first start? That would be an incredible feat, especially considering the Denver Broncos were a playoff team in Bo Nix’s first season. As he returns for year two, can the Broncos take a leap forward, or will Sean Payton’s team start off the season in a slump?

13. Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

A battle of former No. 1 overall picks who have not lived up to their full potential. Bryce Young heads into season three as an NFL starting quarterback. Last year, he briefly lost his job under then-first-year head coach Dave Canales, then bounced back to finish the season on a high note. Meanwhile, can first-year head coach Liam Coen maximize Trevor Lawrence’s potential in Jacksonville?

14. Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

Some believe the Miami Dolphins have built a foundation that’s set to crumble throughout the offseason. They can quiet some of the noise by starting the season 1-0. However, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is also on the hot seat after zero playoff appearances across two years. Plus, can Daniel Jones be the franchise QB solution the Colts desperately need, or will he have a short leash that lends way to Anthony Richardson?

15. Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints

Unless you’re an Arizona Cardinals or New Orleans Saints fan, chances are this won’t be the main game you’re tuning into. From a standalone perspective, the Cardinals feature a lot of intrigue as a team that could certainly vie for a playoff spot. Yet, the Saints project to be one of the worst teams in the league. This one could get ugly, early.

16. Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns might just be one of the worst teams in the NFL when this season is all said and done. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals might be one of the best. This one could be a bloodbath, but if you’re into that, feel free.

