Even though the regular season has yet to begin, NFL trade rumors never die. While the Atlanta Falcons are expected to compete for the NFC South division title, plans can change quickly. Like when the Falcons gave Kirk Cousins a $180 million contract, then selected Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft just a year later.

In that same sense, while the Falcons have dreams of winning the NFC South, they haven’t done so since 2016. So, what happens if the Falcons get off to another slow start? Or if they fall far behind in the chase for a wild card playoff spot?

If so, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe believes the Falcons may not hesitate to trade 24-year-old tight end Kyle Pitts before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, especially if they stumble.

However, finding a fair trade price for the former No. 4 overall pick may not be easy, considering he’s set to have a $10.8 million salary in 2025, the final year of his contract.

“Teams have been under the impression Pitts could have been available in a trade in the past, and that could be the case if the Falcons stumble before the Nov. 5 deadline. The obstacle there, though, would be the balance of Pitts’ $10.878 million salary.” The Athletic on Kyle Pitts

Teams have had interest in trading for Pitts in the past, but the Falcons may not have been ready to deal. Yet, if they can’t make progress on a long-term extension, then why not trade him for the best offer available?

Of course, the Falcons would much prefer that they’re atop the NFC South division instead of having conversations about trading talent away. Plus, Atlanta already traded away their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, so if anything, they need to find more ways to stockpile talent on the roster rather than get ready to sell.

