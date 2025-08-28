Last year, there was a lot of renewed optimism heading into the Atlanta Falcons‘ season with Kirk Cousins installed as the starting quarterback and Raheem Morris as the head coach. Unfortunately, that dynamic duo didn’t bear fruit.

Now, once again with Michael Penix Jr, the Falcons’ 2024 first-round pick, installed as the starter, there’s once again a belief that Atlanta could have a top-ten scoring offense. Yet, there are still questions, like whether the inexperienced starter has enough tools to work with.

Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are a much better skill position group than most have to work with, but not even this trio has lived up to its superstar potential. What if the Falcons decided to create a bit of a spark in Atlanta before the season kicked off next Sunday?

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested a bold Falcons trade idea that would surely bring cheers to Atlanta. Specifically, he suggested the Falcons make a trade for Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins by parting with Darnell Mooney and a third-round pick.

“The Falcons should be proactive in an approach to match their offensive firepower with that of the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Michael Penix Jr. on his rookie deal, Atlanta should consider acquiring Hill, who can aid in the development of its young quarterback. With Hill, the Falcons can field a high-octane aerial attack with Drake London and Kyle Pitts already in the fold.” B/R’s Moe Moton on Tyreek Hill trade to Falcons

The speedster who often claims he’s the fastest man in the world would bring more consistency to the Falcons’ offense, with his five All-Pro selections, and he’d give Penix a good challenge in having a receiver who’s tough to overthrow.

Is Hill the missing piece the Falcons need to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017? It’s tough to say, but in an NFC South division that always seems to come down to the wire, having an electrifying game-changer like Hill couldn’t hurt.

