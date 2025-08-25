Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has spent the past few months working tirelessly to help turn his franchise into a winner after just missing the playoffs last season. After coming up just short of the postseason with an 8-9 record, the Falcons felt they had done enough offseason work to overcome last season’s shortcomings.

However, some things are just unpredictable. Like Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary suffering a leg injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks. Making matters worse, his trusty backup Storm Norton also suffered an ankle injury, and he too is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks.

With 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr set to begin his first full season as a starter in just two weeks, the Falcons now have to rush to solve their urgent need for a new starting right tackle. Consistency and continuity are key factors to solid offensive line play, yet now the Falcons must scramble for a replacement to protect Penix’s blindside as a left-handed QB.

However, there will be several options that become available in the next 48 hours as teams trim rosters from 90 down to 53 players before Wednesday arrives. The Falcons could even swing a trade to ensure they get a player they covet before someone else can beat them to the punch via the waiver wire.

Recently, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell had a suggestion that could help solve the Falcons’ weakness. His suggestion was that the Falcons trade cornerback Clark Phillips to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for former Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle Wanya Morris plus a sixth-round pick in 2027.

While trading for a player from a position group that was a glaring weakness in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss may seem confounding, it’s possible Morris, who’s still just 24, has room for improvement with a change of scenery and a greater opportunity.

The 2023 third-round pick brings great size to the table at 6-foot-6, 307 pounds, so that’s clearly not an issue for him. He also has a moderate amount of experience after starting four games as a rookie and 11 more last season.

Heck, Chiefs coach Andy Reid even creatively involved Morris into the game plan last season, allowing him to catch a one-yard touchdown pass on the goal line. While he displayed good hands there, the Falcons would be banking on him being a short-term starter who eventually moves to a swing tackle role.

Is that worth parting with Phillips? Considering the 23-year-old 2023 third-round pick has only started seven games across the past two seasons, this could be a trade that makes sense for everyone involved.

Related: 5 Worst NFL Trade Ideas on the Internet Today