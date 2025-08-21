When teams make trades, they hope they haven’t just gotten swindled. Ideally, they’ve just pulled off the heist of the century, but as we’ve seen in the NFL, that isn’t always the case.

For example, the Cleveland Browns thought they were getting a franchise quarterback when they traded three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson. Three years later, and he’s still yet to finish a season as Cleveland’s leading passer.

The point is, just because a team proposes a trade, it doesn’t mean it’s a good one that improves their chances to compete. Sometimes, it actually sets a franchise back.

This list takes a look at the worst NFL trade ideas on the internet right now. Have you seen a mind-numbingly terrible trade proposal online too? If so, give me a shout on X, and I’ll be happy to feature it in an upcoming article on Sportsnaut.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for Anthony Richardson

Credit: Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This gem comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay. Would taking on a former No. 4 overall pick who’s still just 23 years old be a fun rebuilding project? Absolutely. Will the Steelers have enough time to dedicate to making sure Richardson receives the proper tutelage needed to erase his accuracy and consistency issues while keeping him healthy? We’re not so sure.

Aaron Rodgers is focused on helping the Steelers win their first playoff game since 2016; he won’t be setting extra time aside to help coach Richardson up, too. Plus, Kay wants the Steelers to trade a third-round selection for Richardson, but wouldn’t it be wiser to hold onto that pick until closer to the trade deadline, just in case Pittsburgh feels like they’re just a piece away?

2. Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders to Colts

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Seemingly no one wanted Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. Every team had the opportunity to select the quarterback at least once, if not several times. But Sanders didn’t see his free-fall end until the Browns traded up to select him with the 144th overall pick.

However all Sanders has since done is excel at every checkpoint along the way. Some might even suggest he’s improved his value to prove he’s worth more than the fifth-round pick Cleveland invested in him. But that doesn’t mean the Browns should cash in on their investment right away, especially considering they’re still searching for a long-term solution.

Still, those factors didn’t prevent On SI’s Andy Quach from suggesting the Browns should just trade Sanders to the Colts to provide them with someone who is the “most promising quarterback in the room.”

First of all, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Even though Anthony Richardson has had drastic issues with accuracy, consistency, and durability, he’s still far and away the QB with the highest ceiling in Indianapolis; heck, he has one of the highest ceilings in the NFL.

While Sanders can be a high-level pocket passer, a dual-threat QB with a cannon arm like Richardson will always be more tantalizing, plus he’s even younger than Sanders is.

3. Green Bay Packers Trade Farm for Micah Parsons

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Micah Parsons is undoubtedly one of the five best defenders in the NFL today. He’d be worth a massive trade return if the Cowboys actually decide to trade him. However, that doesn’t mean a team should overpay just to acquire the 26-year-old two-time All-Pro.

Yet, that didn’t prevent Bleacher Report from suggesting the Green Bay Packers should trade 2026 first and third round picks, plus 2027 second and fourth-round picks, and Rashan Gary in exchange for Parsons. The last time an NFL team traded a first-round pick for a defender was when the Indianapolis Colts acquired DeForest Buckner from the 49ers, but this is a lot more than just a first-round pick.

Plus, the Packers would still need to make Parsons one of, if not the NFL’s highest-paid defender, in addition to parting with four draft picks plus a valued Pro Bowl starter who’s just one year older than the Cowboys pass-rusher. Couldn’t they offer much less for Trey Hendrickson?

4. Atlanta Falcons Trade Kirk Cousins to Division Rival Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Why in the world would a team trade a quarterback who knows their offensive system like the back of his hand to a division rival that plays them twice a year? They wouldn’t.

Yet, that didn’t prevent one website from suggesting the Falcons should just throw in the towel on the Kirk Cousins experience by shipping him to the New Orleans Saints for a fifth-round pick. Sure, the Saints would likely love to have a viable starting QB, but they won’t be able to steal him away from the same division.

Think about it, Cousins would arrive in New Orleans and immediately teach his new teammates all of the Falcons’ signals. Is that really worth a fifth-round pick, or would the Falcons be better off waiting to see if another QB gets injured? Possibly even Michael Penix, which would then call Cousins into action.

5. Indianapolis Colts Trade Second-Round Pick for Tanner McKee

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Some say, when you have two quarterbacks, you really have none at all. The reasoning is that once fans see one QB struggle, they immediately call for his replacement and vice versa. Yet, should the Colts really add a third option into the mix? Not right away.

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson both need more chances; whether they succeed or fail is up to them. Yet, robbing a franchise of what could be a very valuable second-round pick makes absolutely no sense for a team that may wind up at the top of the draft order again in 2026. If so, then McKee would likely just get replaced anyway.

Plus, McKee is a 25-year-old former sixth-round pick. He’s done very little in actual game settings to show that he can be a team’s franchise QB. With just 45 attempts to his name, McKee needs to gain more experience before meriting this type of trade return, especially for a franchise in dire straits like the Colts.

