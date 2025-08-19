Five months after allowing their All-Pro pass-rusher to find a new team, the Cincinnati Bengals are once again reconsidering Trey Hendrickson trades. Hendrickson wants a new contract, but after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks and being named a first-team All-Pro, he’s earned one.

Set to have an $18.6 million cap hit, Hendrickson’s current salary ($15.8 million) comes nowhere close to the top of the market, like Myles Garrett, who leads all defenders with an annual average value of $40 million.

The Bengals are reportedly seeking a first-round pick, plus a young defensive player in exchange for Hendrickson. But that player does not have to be a pass-rusher to replace Hendrickson in the lineup.

So, unless they’re willing to strike a deal, let’s look at a few potential offers the Bengals should be willing to accept for Hendrickson right now.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots trade 2026 second-round pick + 2027 fifth + Kyle Dugger + Jahlani Tavai

The Patriots shouldn’t hesitate to present this offer, especially considering how Dugger is seemingly being prepared for a reduced role a year after signing a $58 million contract. The Bengals would likely prefer a first-round selection, New England likely won’t be willing to pay that price knowing they’re coming off having a top-five pick. Still, getting two immediate contributors on defense, plus a future pick that could land in the top 50, is better than having a disgruntled player in the locker room.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts trade 2026 second-round pick + JuJu Brents + Samson Ebukam

If there’s a team that may be more comfortable meeting both the Bengals’ asking price, plus Hendrickson’s contract demands, it could be the Colts. It heps that their new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is who coached the Bengals’ defense for all four of Hendrickson’s Pro Bowl seasons.

This offer could entice the Bengals because it offers what could be a top 50 pick, plus a 25-year-old 6-foot-3 cornerback in Brents, a second-round pick from 2023. Ebukam missed all of 2024 with a torn Achilles, but recorded 9.5 sacks in 2023, possibly helping replace some of Hendrickson’s production.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers trade 2026 second-round pick + 2026 fifth + D.J. Wonnum

The Panthers are banking on potential from their pass-rush group in 2025. Yet, after a historically bad defense in 2024, the Panthers can ensure their group takes a leap forward by adding a proven pass-rusher who led the league in sacks.

Meanwhile, the Bengals add two more picks to their ’26 class plus a 27-year-old pass-rusher in Wonnum. The former fourth-round pick was limited to just eight games due to injury last season, but he still recorded four sacks. His previous career-high (8 sacks) came in 2023 (and 2021) with the Minnesota Vikings, earning him a starting job in Carolina, but they’d happily replace him with an All-Pro like Hendrickson. Still, Wonnum would be a worthy situational rusher in Cincinnati while still offering starting potential.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders trade 2026 second-round pick + Malcolm Koonce

The Raiders are already poised to take a big leap offensively after getting a new franchise QB and injecting Ashton Jeanty into the offense. But what about the defense? While he had limited participation last year, Christian Wilkins won’t be saving them. So how about trading for an All-Pro pass-rusher who, like Maxx Crosby, can command double teams?

Whether the Bengals prefer Koonce or 2023 No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson is up to Cincinnati’s front office, but we felt like the 27-year-old veteran was a better fit. While he missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL, the 6-foot-3, 243-pound pass-rusher recorded eight sacks in 2023. If not as a starter, Koonce would at the very least be a top situational sack master in Cincinnati and there’s still enough potential in the former third-round pick to enjoy an even bigger breakout year.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers trade 2026 first-round pick + Kingsley Enagbare

Unlike the other teams on this list, the Packers may actually be willing to part with their first-round pick. They were already a playoff team last season and aside from cutting bait with Jaire Alexander and Christian Watson’s injury, there’s no reason to believe this young team is suddenly set for regression.

While this trade may offer less immediate upside, getting a first-round pick in return is incredibly strong value, even for a player of Hendrickson’s caliber. Plus Enagbare is no slouch. The 25-year-old 6-foot-4, 258-pound outside linebacker is coming off a 4.5 sack season and could be primed for a breakout year.

