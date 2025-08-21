Maybe you’ve heard, but the Cleveland Browns have too many quarterbacks. While they’ve already named Joe Flacco as the starter, teams don’t need four backup QBs. Right now, the Browns still have Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and even Tyler Huntley. Deshaun Watson is even still lurking around, somewhere. Though he’s still rehabbing a torn Achilles and his status for the 2025 season is unknown.

Remember, teams typically keep two or three quarterbacks on the roster, and sometimes another on the practice squad. The Browns may be prepared to keep all four of Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders. However, they may ultimately need that precious roster space to keep a valued contributor at another position.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested the Browns should try trading Pickett to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

“While ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested the Browns might carry four signal-callers on their final roster, they should call around and see if they can get an early-Day 3 pick for Pickett before making that decision. The Vikings might prefer a backup with some experience to work behind J.J. McCarthy this season. While Pickett has had his struggles since being drafted in the first round in 2022, he boasts a respectable 15-10 record as a starter and could provide Minnesota with a quality insurance option for an unproven young signal-caller.” Bleacher Report on Browns trading Pickett

It’s an interesting proposal, especially considering the Browns just acquired Pickett earlier this offseason when they had no clue who their starting QB would be. At that time, Pickett was brought on as a fallback option, but the Browns have since made plans with three other quarterbacks.

Still, by trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson plus a fifth-round pick, getting just a sixth in return months later would feel like a bad investment, but it’s better than cutting him and getting nothing back.

Pickett is still just 27 years old. The former first-round pick would bring more experience to a Vikings QB room that is a bit light on seasoning. Yet, the Vikings may like what they have in undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. Between backups Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, they may not feel like making another investment at the position is a high priority, especially with other needs, like acquiring another receiver.

