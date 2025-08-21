Maybe you’ve heard, but the Cleveland Browns have too many quarterbacks. While they’ve already named Joe Flacco as the starter, teams don’t need four backup QBs. Right now, the Browns still have Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and even Tyler Huntley. Deshaun Watson is even still lurking around, somewhere. Though he’s still rehabbing a torn Achilles and his status for the 2025 season is unknown.
Remember, teams typically keep two or three quarterbacks on the roster, and sometimes another on the practice squad. The Browns may be prepared to keep all four of Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders. However, they may ultimately need that precious roster space to keep a valued contributor at another position.
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay suggested the Browns should try trading Pickett to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
It’s an interesting proposal, especially considering the Browns just acquired Pickett earlier this offseason when they had no clue who their starting QB would be. At that time, Pickett was brought on as a fallback option, but the Browns have since made plans with three other quarterbacks.
Still, by trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson plus a fifth-round pick, getting just a sixth in return months later would feel like a bad investment, but it’s better than cutting him and getting nothing back.
Pickett is still just 27 years old. The former first-round pick would bring more experience to a Vikings QB room that is a bit light on seasoning. Yet, the Vikings may like what they have in undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. Between backups Sam Howell and Brett Rypien, they may not feel like making another investment at the position is a high priority, especially with other needs, like acquiring another receiver.
Related: Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler Getting ‘Outplayed,’ Could Lose Job
More About:NFL