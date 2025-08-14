Aaron Rodgers may have taken a long time to agree to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet, the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback is all-in with his new team now.

The Steelers have already acquired some high-profile players to play alongside Rodgers, such as D.K. Metcalf. But they’ve also gotten rid of others, like George Pickens. Still, some are wondering if the Steelers have enough help to accomplish their goals.

Though, Rodgers has apparently been busy working on trying to recruit even more talent to the Steelers.

According to Odell Beckham Jr, Rodgers has spoken to him about signing a contract with the Steelers this offseason. Beckham is apparently drawing interest from several teams, but he “loves” Rodgers.

“I love him; we’ve had conversations. I won’t say that it’s not a possibility and I won’t say that I haven’t had any communications. I f—ing love [Mike] Tomlin. I was actually supposed to be drafted to the Steelers. That was the meeting that I had that I was like, ‘I think I’m going to the Steelers.’ And the Giants ended up taking me at twelve.” Odell Beckham Jr on Aaron Rodgers (via Club Random Podcast with Bill Maher)

It remains to be seen whether the Steelers will actually take action with Beckham. Our guess is they won’t, considering nothing has happened since the June 30 interview aired.

Plus, there are performance concerns with Beckham too. While he’s a three-time Pro Bowler, he only played nine games last season with the Baltimore Ravens, recording a paltry nine receptions for 55 yards.

If he hasn’t been with the team all throughout training camp, then Beckham could have a hard time establishing a strong connection with Rodgers now, especially since he’s not a player who plays on special teams at this point in his career.

Beckham would have to become a top-three receiver on the Steelers. That position may be hard to achieve this late in training camp, especially for a soon-to-be 33-year-old who’s dealt with multiple knee injuries in his career.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Could Skip Games Due to Contract Dispute