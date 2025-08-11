Finally armed with what they hope is an elite quarterback again, the Pittsburgh Steelers could have a big season ahead. Considering the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2017, Mike Tomlin could use a year where everything goes his way.

Unfortunately, the Steelers’ regular season has yet to start, and there are already problems brewing in Pittsburgh.

Cameron Heyward is coming off his fourth first-team All-Pro selection, yet he’s set to be the 22nd-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL in 2025. Something there doesn’t add up.

Heyward has been at Steelers training camp, but he hasn’t been participating in drills or practices as he seeks a raise over the $14.75 million he’s set to make this year. Now, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter tells it, Heyward “strongly suggested Monday he would be willing to miss regular season games as he seeks to renegotiate a contract extension signed in 2024.”

“I’m looking to be valued,” Heyward said. “I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field, so it’s hard for me, after the year I’ve had, to really justify playing at the number I’m playing at.”

Heyward, 36, is set for his 18th season, all of which have taken place with the Steelers. At this point, it’s hard to imagine him playing anywhere but Pittsburgh when Week 1 gets underway.

