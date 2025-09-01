Micah Parsons didn’t practice with the Dallas Cowboys at all throughout training camp. While he cited back tightness as the reason, many thought this was just the latest example of a superstar creatively finding a way to avoid practice as he tries to create leverage for a new contract.

Yet, when the Cowboys shockingly traded the four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher to the Green Bay Packers, his new team promptly gave him a new four-year, $188 million contract. So, everyone’s happy, right?

Not so fast.

Parsons’s back issue has yet to go away. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there’s now some fear that Parsons could end up missing his first chance to make his Packers debut in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Officially, the Packers plan to evaluate whether Parsons will require an epidural injection to help him overcome the L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back. The Packers will only inject him if Parsons needs it to play.

The Cowboys had previously placed Parsons on a five-day anti-inflammatory treatment plan, followed by physical therapy. Yet, now that he’s in the Packers’ hands, he’s continuing his physical therapy and is hoping to recover enough to be able to play by Sunday.

However, as Schefter reports, sources indicate that it’s still “uncertain” whether Parsons will be available on gameday or not. For now, he’s started practicing with his new Packers teammates in Green Bay, but depending on how his body reacts to being more active again, he still may not be able to play by Sunday.

As a result, Parsons is tracking to be a game-time decision in the Lions vs Packers game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are probably happy they’re no longer worried about the health of their best player.

