Now that the NFL preseason is over, it’s time to predict which players are set for a big year. While all athletes spend the offseason fine-tuning their craft, not everyone returns as an improved player ready to make a bigger impact.

Below, you’ll find a player from each AFC East team who is most primed to have a breakout season. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue releasing one division each day, resuming with the AFC South tomorrow after publishing the AFC North yesterday.

Buffalo Bills – Ray Davis

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As the big spellback who can give James Cook a breather, Ray Davis could see some increased opportunities this season. While Josh Allen has proven he’s more than capable of picking up the hard-earned yardage on QB sneaks, the 5-foot-8, 220-pound Davis is more equipped to convert short-yardage situations.

He already impressed as a rookie after rushing for 442 yards and three touchdowns on 113 attempts, but we believe he’ll be asked to shoulder more of the load in his second season. Starting the season with the coaching staff’s trust is much different than still having to prove it, so Davis should already be one step ahead of his results as a first-year player.

Miami Dolphins – Malik Washington

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There are already rumors of Tyreek Hill becoming available via trade if the Miami Dolphins‘ season goes awry. Yet, even if the Dolphins’ receiving corps isn’t thinned down, second-year player Malik Washington could still have a big year ahead.

Despite being just a sixth-round pick a season ago, Washington not only managed to make a strong impression on the coaching staff, he actually saw action in 14 games and even drew three starts. While Washington was buried behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Washington still recorded an impressive 223 yards on 26 receptions. With another year in the system and virtually no one else ahead of him, Washington should be able to make an even bigger impact in 2025.

New England Patriots – Keion White

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Keion White is a physical specimen. No wonder the New England Patriots made him the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he’s steadily improved each season, going from one sack as a rookie to five last year, he’s in for an even bigger increase in 2025.

The Patriots finally have a formidable front seven, and first-year head coach Mike Vrabel will find creative ways to put his players in a position to succeed. That includes White, who’s projected to resume his role as a starting defensive end in a much-improved defense.

New York Jets – Isaiah Davis

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

There have been some rumors that the New York Jets could move on from Breece Hall in the next year or so. Being that he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, Hall could very well be a candidate to be moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline in November.

Whether Hall is traded or not, the Jets, with Justin Fields installed as the starting quarterback, is likely to move forward with a heavy run-based offense. If so, that means all the running backs on the roster will see increased opportunities.

That includes 2024 fifth-round pick Isaiah Davis. Still just 23 years old, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound rusher offers the Jets a bruising goal-line punisher with a knack for falling forward. After Davis compiled an impressive 174 rushing yards on just 30 attempts as a rookie, it only makes sense for the Jets to see what else he’s capable of in Year 2.

