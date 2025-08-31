Now that NFL rosters are set (for now), it’s time to predict which players are set for a big year. While all athletes spend the offseason fine-tuning their craft, not everyone returns as an improved player ready to make a bigger impact.

Below, you’ll find a player from each NFC West team who is most primed to have a breakout season. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue releasing one division each day, resuming with the NFC North tomorrow after publishing the AFC South yesterday.

Arizona Cardinals – Baron Browning

Pass-rusher Baron Browning has been in the NFL since he arrived as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos. Still just 26 years old, he may be finally entering his prime with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s posted seasons with five and 4.5 sacks, but never more. Though, with Jonathan Gannon’s defense continuing to improve, Browning should have an easier path to the quarterback this season. He could be in for a career year.

Los Angeles Rams – Tutu Atwell

While Tutu Atwell already had a solid season last year, recording a career-best 562 yards, we think he’s on track for even better performances in 2025. The Los Angeles Rams replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, but there’s no guarantee the 32-year-old (33 in December) will be any healthier. That could open up an easier path to more opportunities for Atwell in 2025

San Francisco 49ers – Skyy Moore

Recently acquired after the San Francisco 49ers had injuries infect their receiver room, Skyy Moore has a big opportunity ahead. With Brandon Aiyuk expected to be injured until roughly Week 6, Moore is in line to be the team’s third receiver, at worst. With 250 yards as a rookie, Moore should have a good shot at easily topping that total with the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks – Jake Bobo

With the Seattle Seahawks cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it should open up an easier path to playing time for the 6-foot-4 Jake Bobo. Now 27 years old, Bobo has yet to top 200 yards in either of his first two seasons in Seattle. But as a big target, he could quickly emerge as a friendly weapon for Sam Darnold near the red zone.

