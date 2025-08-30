Now that the NFL preseason is over, it’s time to predict which players are set for a big year. While all athletes spend the offseason fine-tuning their craft, not everyone returns as an improved player ready to make a bigger impact.

Below, you’ll find a player from each AFC South team who is most primed to have a breakout season. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue releasing one division each day, resuming with the NFC West tomorrow after publishing the AFC East yesterday.

Houston Texans – Cade Stover

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Yes, Cade Stover is still stuck behind starting tight end Dalton Schultz, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see increased pass-catching opportunities in his second season with the Houston Texans. With just one year left on the 29-year-old Schultz’s contract, the Texans may want to see just how much the 25-year-old Stover is capable of in Year Two. He only recorded 15 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown as a rook, but he could easily triple that production in 2025.

Related: Worst NFL Starters 2025: Identifying the Worst Starter at Every Position

Indianapolis Colts – Adonai Mitchell

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Consider A.D. Mitchell a prime breakout candidate with Daniel Jones hopefully bringing more consistency to the Indianapolis Colts‘ offense. Selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Mitchell had solid production as a rookie, with 23 receptions for 312 yards. A true speedster who clocked a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, Mitchell has the potential to have a big year.

Related: Indianapolis Colts All-Pro Frustrated with Team’s Instability

Jacksonville Jaguars – Brenton Strange

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars had no qualms about moving on from last year’s starting tight end Evan Engram. His release paved the way for 2023 second-round pick Brenton Strange to assume the starting role. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound pass-catcher gives the inconsistent Trevor Lawrence a conveniently big target to find in traffic. After tallying 411 yards and two touchdowns last season, Strange is naturally in line for a bigger year in Duval.

Related: Worst NFL Offensive Lines 2025: 10 Worst Offensive Lines in the NFL

Tennessee Titans – Chig Okonkwo

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Another tight end? The AFC South could produce a few good ones, and that’s not even counting first-round rookie Tyler Warren. Yet, Chig Okonkwo has the potential to be one of the NFL’s best. He’s heading into his fourth season, yet is still just 25 years old. The former fourth-round pick boasts an impressive athletic profile, boasting 4.52 speed while being 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds.

Okonkwo can not only help rookie Cam Ward score more touchdowns in the red zone, he can also help stretch the field and open up opportunities for other receivers too. With Calvin Ridley likely drawing double teams, Okonkwo should have no trouble topping the 479 yards and two touchdowns he produced last season.

Related: 2025 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Tennessee Titans Stand?