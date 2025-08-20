The 2024 NFL season ended with Josh Allen winning his first NFL MVP award, narrowly edging out Lamar Jackson. With the 2025 season set to begin, Jackson will look to become the seventh player to win three MVPs, but not if others like Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow can get in the way.

Even though it’s early, we’re already looking ahead to the 2025-26 NFL MVP betting odds, which primarily features quarterbacks. This is because the last time a non-QB won NFL MVP was in 2012 when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson took home the honors.

Who is favored to win MVP in 2025? What are the current odds for the NFL MVP? Below, you can find the latest NFL MVP odds from DraftKings.

NFL MVP odds 2025-26: Biggest favorites

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: While injuries got in the way of Jackson’s success in the past, he has since shown that there aren’t any long-term concerns. Few quarterbacks are more dangerous with the ball in their hands than the two-time NFL MVP winner.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Boasting a tantalizing combination of arm talent plus escapability, Allen is easily one of the best QBs in football. After having just six interceptions and 28 passing touchdowns to go with 12 rushing scores, no wonder he won an MVP award. His dual-threat potency makes him a top MVP candidate again.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Injuries have slowed Burrow’s progress in two out of his five NFL seasons, but he’s one of the best QBs in the NFL. The Bengals’ offense was on fire last season, so why can’t Burrow win his first MVP in 2025? He didn’t get enough help from his teammates to get the Bengals into the playoffs, which is a must to win this kind of hardware.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Despite being a two-time MVP winner, Mahomes hasn’t put up video-game like numbers in the past two seasons. Still, the Chiefs QB is always a threat, and even in a ‘down’ season, he’s still finished as a fringe MVP finalist.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: After being a fringe MVP candidate as a rookie, natural development suggests the Commanders QB is only set to improve. If the Commanders can repeat their success, there’s no reason why Daniels can’t vie for the MVP award again.

Bottom line: The NFL MVP race doesn’t truly get underway until mid-way through the season, when playoff contenders start separating themselves from pretenders. Typically, quarterbacks with a large number of touchdowns and yards lead the way, but they need to produce wins too.

When will the 2026 NFL MVP be announced?

The 2026 NFL MVP will be announced on Thursday, February 5, three days before the Super Bowl. Last year, Allen was announced as the league’s MVP for the 2024-25 season on Feb. 6, which took place three days before the Super Bowl.

Who won the NFL MVP last year?

Last year’s MVP winner was Josh Allen. Playing in his seventh NFL season at the age of 29 years old, Allen took home his first MVP award after previously finishing as the MVP runner-up in 2020, his third season of play.

Josh Allen’s stats during MVP season: 63.6% comp. rate, 3,731 passing yards, 28 TD, 6 INT, 531 rush yards, 12 rush TD

