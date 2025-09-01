A new season for the National Football League has finally arrived, with the preseason over and Week 1 delivering the caliber of action that fans have been waiting for. It’s a bit of a unique NFL schedule for Week 1 with games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to keep everyone happy all weekend long.

Let’s dive into our NFL Week 1 predictions, forecasting the outcome of every game in the first week of the 2025 NFL regular season.

NFL Kickoff Game: Philadelphia Eagles 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Even without the Micah Parsons trade, the Dallas Cowboys were likely going to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2025 NFL season. It now feels like a virtual certainty. With this defense now missing its All-Pro edge rusher, one of the few things it had to attack the Eagles’ offense, it could get ugly. Philadelphia was already going to be able to run the football on the Cowboys’ defense. Now, Jalen Hurts will have a clean pocket to operate from, and that’ll help Philadelphia cruise to a Week 1 win.

NFL Brazil Game: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Los Angeles Chargers 16

The Kansas City Chiefs offense takes a hit in this one with Rashee Rice suspended and two inexperienced starters on the left side of the offensive line. However, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have Rashawn Slater, and the talent gap between these two rosters is fairly significant. In what’s effectively a neutral-site game in Brazil, mistake-free football from Kansas City leads them to win by a touchdown.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Atlanta Falcons 24

Both the Atlanta Falcons (Kaleb McGary) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tristan Wirfs) will be without their blindside protectors in Week 1. Coincidentally, neither team necessarily has the pass rush to take full advantage of it. However, we do trust both the Buccaneers’ defensive line and quarterback Baker Mayfield more to capitalize on the opportunities they’re given to make plays. It’ll be a close battle, but Tampa Bay comes out of it with a 1-0 record and a key win over a divisional opponent early in the season.

Cincinnati Bengals 24, Cleveland Browns 13

The one thing the Cleveland Browns have going for them in this season-opening matchup is defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Mason Graham against the Cincinnati Bengals‘ offensive line. Those two disruptors in the trenches and cornerback Denzel Ward should allow Cleveland to hold Joe Burrow and Co. under 28 points. However, a lifeless Browns’ offense will ensure that Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Chase Brown don’t have to do too much to pull out the win.

Miami Dolphins 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

While we don’t have a ton of confidence in the Miami Dolphins being a playoff-caliber team this year, they have everything necessary to beat the Indianapolis Colts. Tua Tagovailoa will get the football out quickly, slowing down the Colts’ defensive line, and Jayden Waddle can exploit Indianapolis’ weakness at corner away from Charvarius Ward. Plus, Miami’s pass rush shouldn’t have much trouble sacking Daniel Jones multiple times in this one, and they could certainly force a takeaway.

New England Patriots 27, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Arizona Cardinals 31, New Orleans Saints 20

We expect the New Orleans Saints to be one of the worst teams in football this season. This Week 1 matchup creates an early opportunity for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to make headlines early. Not only will the Cardinals’ offense be firing on all cylinders come Sunday, but Jonathan Gannon’s defense will sack Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler three times in a two-score victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New York Jets 16

Aaron Rodgers gets to face the team that released him and the New York Jets defense gets to face the 41-year-old quarterback who let the team down. It’s the perfect revenge game for both sides. We’re not expecting quarterback Justin Fields to get his redemption against the Pittsburgh Steelers, not with how good that defense is. It’ll be a low-scoring game, but the more experienced coaching staff and better roster win.

Washington Commanders 24, New York Giants 14

We expect the New York Giants defensive line to at least make this a little interesting. While the Washington Commanders improved in the trenches this offseason, adding Laremy Tunsil and kicking Brandon Coleman inside, that’s not enough to slow down Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. What will propel Washington to a victory, beyond Jayden Daniels’ athleticism, is the relative ease with which the Commanders’ defense can neutralize a Russell Wilson-led Giants offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Carolina Panthers 28

In Week 1, we’re going to see quite a few relatively low-scoring games with offenses slow to get into a rhythm. That won’t be the case for this battle between the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Liam Coen will find ways to get Brian Thomas Jr. away from corner Jaycee Horn, and Travis Hunter Jr. will make a few plays when Carolina focuses on taking BTJ away. On the other side of the ball, we anticipate Bryce Young building on his strong second-half performance last season and carrying it over into a two-touchdown performance in the opener. However, Jacksonville pulls out the win in a game where both Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan score.

Denver Broncos 27, Tennessee Titans 10

We don’t anticipate seeing many one-sided games in Week 1, but this will be one of them. Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has to begin his NFL career by facing arguably the best defense in football. He won’t be helped out whatsoever by a Titans’ defense that will have no answer for Bo Nix operating Sean Payton’s offense. Denver runs away with this one.

San Francisco 49ers 21, Seattle Seahawks 17

If you like defensive battles, this should be one of them. Mike Macdonald oversaw an incredible second-half defensive turnaround in his first season as the Seattle Seahawks coach. This unit, one of the most talented in the league, now faces a San Francisco 49ers offense that is short-handed at wide receiver and still a bit weak on the offensive line. That will make it a close game, but we simply don’t trust Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold to maintain his composure and decision-making when pressured by Robert Saleh’s defense.

Green Bay Packers 27, Detroit Lions 23

The Detroit Lions are probably going to finish the season as the better team than the Green Bay Packers. However, Detroit will have an acclimation period with two new play-callers and two new starters on the interior offensive line. Green Bay has a little more continuity in that regard, and it will have All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to use situationally. This will be the first game where Green Bay experiences what it’s like to have a difference-maker like Parsons.

Los Angeles Rams 24, Houston Texans 20

It would be one thing if the Houston Texans offensive line were their only problem heading into Week 1. It’s not. Houston also has a problem at running back, with Joe Mixon out indefinitely and Nick Chubb forced into the starting lineup. Everything Chubb has shown this summer suggests he’s lost two steps. For as dominant as the Texans defense is, we simply can’t trust a team that is this outmatched by the Los Angeles Rams front seven. The advantage Los Angeles has up front is going to decide this game.

Baltimore Ravens 28, Buffalo Bills 24

It’s the best matchup in Week 1, so it’s fitting that we get the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Both teams come into this game healthy and feeling reasonably confident that this will finally be the season they win a Super Bowl. While they are fairly evenly matched in terms of their offenses, Baltimore’s defense is superior. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will trade blows, but the Ravens’ defense makes the big fourth-quarter stop that seals a victory.

Minnesota Vikings 20, Chicago Bears 13

J.J. McCarthy has to make his first NFL start on the road against a Dennis Allen-coached defense under the lights on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams’ first real run in Ben Johnson’s offense comes against the Minnesota Vikings defense. We don’t anticipate either team spending much time in the end zone. While the Chicago Bears will show flashes to close out Week 1, there will just be too many mistakes to overcome the talent gap between these two rosters.

