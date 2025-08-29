Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Believe it or not, it is the third time San Francisco has hosted a Super Bowl, and the second one at Levi’s Stadium, which was built in 2014.

Let’s take a closer look at the finer details for Super Bowl LX, including the Super Bowl start time, where to watch the epic showdown, and more information surrounding the next battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Does the Super Bowl always start at 6:30 PM ET? Yes, pretty much. The Super Bowl starts at approximately 6:30 PM EST, but oftentimes kickoff is a few minutes later. NBC will be broadcasting the event on February 8, 2026.

Super Bowl start time, TV info, location

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Super Bowl start time is approximately 6:30 PM EST Station: NBC – Stream on Peacock and NFL+

NBC – Stream on Peacock and NFL+ Location: Santa Clara, California (Levi’s Stadium)

Santa Clara, California (Levi’s Stadium) Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

The 6:30 PM EST Super Bowl start time is somewhat misleading, as games usually start about 20 minutes after that, thanks to various delays. Typically, broadcasts switch off between the three main networks (CBS, NBC, and FOX).

Super Bowl LX will feature the duo of Mike Tirico and former NFL receiver Cris Collinsworth providing insightful knowledge of the game. It will be their sixth time covering the Super Bowl together.

How to watch the Super Bowl

There are several ways to watch the Super Bowl, and the simplest way is to tune in to NBC, which is broadcasting this year’s event. If you do not have access to NBC, you can always watch via their Peacock app or through NFL+.

Other streaming options include:

If you’d rather listen to the Super Bowl, NFL+, SiriusXM, and WestwoodOne will all provide access to the NFL’s Championship game.

Super Bowl LX odds, snapshot of top contenders

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl lines, courtesy of DraftKings:

Team Super Bowl LX odds Buffalo Bills +600 Baltimore Ravens +600 Philadelphia Eagles +700 Kansas City Chiefs +850 Green Bay Packers +1200 Detroit Lions +1400 Washington Commanders +1900 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Los Angeles Rams +2200 Denver Broncos +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2500 Cincinnati Bengals +2500 Minnesota Vikings +2800 Pittsburgh Steelers +3500 Houston Texans +4000 Chicago Bears +5000 Arizona Cardinals +5000 Seattle Seahawks +6000 New England Patriots +6000 Dallas Cowboys +7000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 Miami Dolphins +12000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Las Vegas Raiders +15000 Carolina Panthers +15000 New York Giants +15000 Tennessee Titans +20000 New York Jets +25000 Cleveland Browns +40000 New Orleans Saints +50000 Odds for Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl history

The 2026 event will be the 60th Super Bowl in NFL history. The first game took place back in January of 1967, with the Green Bay Packers taking out the Kansas City Chiefs. Green Bay ultimately won Super Bowl II, too, with a victory over the then-Oakland Raiders.

Here’s a look at the past five Super Bowls

Super Bowl records

Most Super Bowl appearances: New England Patriots (11)

Most Super Bowl wins: Tom Brady (7), New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers (6) Super Bowl losses: Denver Broncos, New England Patriots (5)

How many fans will be in attendance at the Super Bowl?

Located at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Super Bowl LX will have the venue packed to the brim. The listed capacity for events such as a Super Bowl is 75,000 people. Since it is the biggest sporting event in the nation, expect Levi’s Stadium to test that capacity limit to its full extent. They’ve even packed 80,000 people in Levi’s Stadium for an Ed Sheeran concert, but that was without a full football field located smack-dab in the middle of the action.

Who’s performing in the 2026 Super Bowl?

We’re still learning who will be the musical guest for the Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Hours ahead of the first NFL Sunday of the regular season, 17-time Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar announced he’ll be the Super Bowl LIX halftime performer in 2025.

Who performs at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, has been in charge of assembling the Super Bowl halftime show in recent years. Apple Music has now taken over as the new official partner. It’s a five-year contract worth roughly $250 million, but Roc Nation will still be involved in 2025 for Super Bowl LVIII.

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer is Usher. Reba McEntire sang the national anthem. Andra Day performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Post Malone joined the two in the Super Bowl LVIII pre-game show performances by singing “America the Beautiful.”

Here’s a look at some of the other most recent performers.

LIX: Kendrick Lamar, SZA

LVIII: Usher, Alicia Keys, HER

LVII: Rihanna

LVI: Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige

LV: The Weeknd

LIV: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

LIII: Maroon 5 and Travis Scott

LII: Justin Timberlake

LI: Lady Gaga

50: Coldplay, Beyonce, and Bruno Mars

Super Bowl national anthems of the past

We have seen some absolutely tremendous renditions of the national anthem over the past half-century or so. Whitney Houston’s performance of the song ahead of Super Bowl XXV back in 1991 stands above the rest. It came at a time when the United States found itself at war for the first time since Vietnam decades earlier and captivated the nation.

Mariah Carey’s performance ahead of Super Bowl XXXVI between the then-St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots months after the September 11, 2001, attacks shook the world.

Super Bowl LV offered a fascinating mashup of genres from its dual performers who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan teamed up with country music star Eric Church for a dynamic duet featuring some truly unique musical interplay. The arrangement itself, though, was a little too flashy, and unlike in the instances of the late, great Houston and Carey, the national anthem seems to be most effective oftentimes when it’s performed in a straightforward fashion, as opposed to being too ornamental in its execution.

