It’s time for another season in the National Football League, with all 32 teams hitting the field and having aspirations for success this fall. While not every team is necessarily a Super Bowl contender, the league feels deeper than it has in a few years and the upper-echelon teams vying for the Lombardi Trophy add a layer of excitement.

Let’s dive into our team-by-team NFL predictions for 2025. We’re going division by division, starting with AFC teams, listing them all by where we believe they’ll finish inside the division.

Buffalo Bills: 13-4

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are once again well-positioned to compete for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In terms of the NFL strength of schedule, Buffalo has one of the easiest in the league. That’s with Allen coming off an MVP season and Buffalo’s receiving corps reasonably expected to be even better this year. There’s still the AFC title game hurdle to overcome, but Buffalo has the defense and an elite quarterback to make it happen.

New England Patriots: 9-8

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots’ schedule and defense are the primary factors putting this franchise in a position to potentially double its win total from last season. While New England’s offensive line and receiving corps aren’t where they need to be for Drake Maye to make a huge leap into upper-echelon play, there should be more splash plays and better consistency than in his rookie year. Pair that with an improved run game and a potentially top-10 defense, and New England can realistically win eight or nine games given its favorable slate of opponents.

Miami Dolphins: 8-9

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s likely a make-or-break year for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Unfortunately for him, Miami still has one of the worst NFL offensive lines and might legitimately have the worst secondary in football. Being weak at those two position groups will put a ceiling on this passing game and pass rush, keeping Miami out of the playoffs. It should be an indictment of general manager Chris Grier, but McDaniel still might be fired for it.

New York Jets: 4-13

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This should be a rebuilding year for the New York Jets. Maybe they get something out of quarterback Justin Fields, but this season is more about a young offensive line developing, the defense delivering a turnaround, and head coach Aaron Glenn starting to turn around this franchise’s culture. It won’t be a pretty season to watch, but it will be a small step toward a brighter future.

Baltimore Ravens: 14-3

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best NFL rosters in 2025, an experienced team used to dominating in the regular season and a relatively easy schedule. It positions them, perhaps even better than Buffalo, to win the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Fittingly, though, this franchise is now at a point where regular-season success doesn’t matter. If Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, this year was a disappointment.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and one of the best NFL receiving corps give the Cincinnati Bengals a chance to make the playoffs. That says a lot about them, considering the offensive line, defense, and coaching staff. Cincinnati’s defense might not be quite as bad as it was last year, but it is still a below-average unit. It’s that, along with a sub-par offensive line, that will ultimately stand in the way of Cincinnati reaching the ceiling a team with this cast of offensive skill players should have.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-9

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense and interior offensive line are playoff-caliber. Outside of that, that’s really all you can have confidence in with this Steelers roster. A 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is going to be under more duress than people expect because of the situation at left tackle. He’s also not exactly known for getting along great with wide receivers who freelance, which DK Metcalf is known for. Ultimately, the regression we expect from Rodgers and one of the oldest teams in the NFL contribute to Pittsburgh’s first losing season in two decades.

Cleveland Browns: 3-14

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns defense should rebound nicely in 2025. There’s just not another aspect of this team to feel good about. Joe Flacco basically couldn’t beat Anthony Richardson to be the Colts’ starting quarterback last season and his penchant for turnover-worthy plays will be even worse behind Cleveland’s offensive line. On the bright side, finishing at the bottom of the NFL standings means landing a top QB in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans: 10-7

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans offensive line was already going to handcuff this team, and the Joe Mixon injury means this will likely be one of the worst running games in the NFL. All of that prevents Houston from becoming one of the best teams in the AFC. Fortunately for the Texans, quarterback C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans’ defense can still carry this team to winning the division.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-8

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There’s a path to the Jacksonville Jaguars winning the AFC South. It’s just going to take the Jaguars’ defense exceeding expectations and the offensive line keeping Trevor Lawrence upright. We’re skeptical of both things happening, but the additions of Travis Hunter and head coach Liam Coen, combined with this schedule, give Jacksonville a shot at a winning record.

Indianapolis Colts: 6-11

Credit: Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts lost their starting center and right guard this offseason and then went out and paid Daniel Jones to be their starting quarterback. It’s a recipe for disaster. Even if the Colts’ defense improves this fall, which it should, quarterback play is going to get head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard fired after Week 18.

Tennessee Titans: 5-12

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans just want to see rookie quarterback Cam Ward show that he’ll become a franchise-caliber player. Credit to this front office: it provided him with an offensive line that will at least give him a chance to impress. Given how bad the Titans’ defense will be in 2025, we should see Ward get plenty of opportunities to put up good numbers and at least challenge for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Denver Broncos: 13-4

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Having the Denver Broncos win the AFC West with a 13-4 record is certainly the boldest of our NFL predictions. Maybe it’s buying too much into the hype with this team, but quarterback Bo Nix is working with one of the best play-callers of the modern era and starting behind one of the best NFL offensive lines in 2025. If Nix can even become an above-average starter, Denver has the talent and depth on its roster to potentially compete for a Super Bowl appearance.

Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Rashee Rice suspension plays a role in this projected record for the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition, an inexperienced left side of the offensive line will need time to learn and grow. With a more difficult schedule, a team that only had a +59 point differential last year will struggle to replicate that 15-2 record. While a 12-5 record would be a step backward in the regular season, keep in mind that Kansas City went 11-6 in 2023 and then won the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Chargers: 9-8

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The season-ending Rashawn Slater injury is just devastating for the Los Angeles Chargers. It creates multiple weak links on the offensive line, putting further strain on an offense that is still short-handed on weaponry for Justin Herbert. So, despite how well-coached this team is, Los Angeles will have to fight and claw its way to a winning record this season.

Las Vegas Raiders: 7-10

Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to waste a good offense this season. Geno Smith is a very good quarterback, and with the offensive weapons he gets to work with in Chip Kelly’s system, this offense will look like a top-10 unit at times throughout the year. Unfortunately, a below-average offensive line and a bottom-five secondary are Achilles’ heels on each side of the football that will be a barrier to a winning record.

Philadelphia Eagles: 15-2

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles should finish the regular season with the best record in the NFL. You can quibble with small weaknesses on the roster, but this is the best team in football from top to bottom. Quite frankly, there’s a chance that Philadelphia only truly loses one game in the regular season, with its second loss coming in Week 18 after the NFC’s No. 1 seed has been clinched and starters are resting.

Washington Commanders: 11-6

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Regression is coming for the Washington Commanders. The defense simply isn’t good enough for a team that experienced a lot of good fortune and statistical improbabilities last season. With that said, Washington ensured it should avoid a massive step backward by providing Jayden Daniels with more surrounding help. As long as Daniels stays healthy, the Commanders can still win double-digit games.

Dallas Cowboys: 7-10

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Micah Parsons trade was effectively Jerry Jones waving the white flag on the 2025 Dallas Cowboys season. Jones will try and spin it differently, but taking a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate off the Cowboys roster will cost this team multiple wins. Even with Parsons, though, Dallas’ ceiling was probably nine wins. Now, with Kenny Clark and a healthy Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are a seven-win team.

New York Giants: 2-15

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants schedule is the toughest in the NFL and will contribute heavily to why we believe they’ll finish with the worst record in football this season. It’s a shame because this Giants defensive line is a terrifying unit that can create havoc at any time against every opponent. Unfortunately, the rest of the roster just isn’t good enough to compete against the gauntlet of playoff-caliber teams and Super Bowl contenders that New York faces this season.

Detroit Lions: 12-5

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

We still view the Detroit Lions as the best team in the NFC North for the 2025 season. Detroit might get off to a slow start in the regular season, a result of a new-look interior offensive line and a pair of first-year play-callers. When you have one of the best NFL coaches overseeing one of the most talented and deepest rosters in football, though, you’ll quickly overcome any adjustment period. There’s a better chance than in 2024 that the NFC’s representative in the Super Bowl comes from the North.

Green Bay Packers: 12-5

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Micah Parsons trade is a franchise-changer for the Green Bay Packers. He will single-handedly be the difference-maker in a few games this year, turning losses into victories. Parsons also makes everyone around him on this Packers defense better. When you have great coaches and a top-10 offense and defense, you’re in the top tier of Super Bowl contenders.

Minnesota Vikings: 11-6

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Quarterback play will probably be what prevents the Minnesota Vikings from winning the NFC North. The roster, for the most part, is stacked after the front office devoted the offseason to improving the offensive line. We do have some reservations about the Vikings’ cornerbacks, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores will find a way to account for that unit. At the very least, Minnesota should make the NFL playoffs again.

Chicago Bears: 8-9

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For the Chicago Bears, we expect this season to be similar to what the Lions went through in 2022. It took time for Jared Goff and this offense to settle into Ben Johnson’s system, resulting in a 1-6 record to start the year. Once everyone became familiar with the scheme and the young coaching staff got the locker room to buy in, Detroit went 8-2 the rest of the way. Chicago is still probably a year away from becoming a playoff team, but the growth Caleb Williams will show this year should make this season be viewed as a success.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 11-6

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South. It’s just a question of where this team stacks up in the NFC when the NFL Playoffs kick off in January. Tampa Bay boasts the offensive line, receiving corps, and rushing attack for Baker Mayfield to post MVP-caliber stats, even if he isn’t that level of quarterback. Ultimately, Tampa Bay’s ceiling comes down to whether or not the pass rush improves and the secondary stays healthy.

Atlanta Falcons: 8-9

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Similar to the Chargers, the Atlanta Falcons‘ projected win total for us takes a hit with a season-ending injury to their quarterback’s blindside protector. Losing Kaleb McGary is a massive blow to this offensive line, but obviously, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffers even more. We’re also not confident that a pass rush so dependent on rookies being immediate standouts will result in a defensive turnaround. Atlanta’s future is promising, but the hole at right tackle and an inexperienced pass rush are glaring concerns.

Carolina Panthers: 6-11

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bryce Young and this Carolina Panthers offense will take another step forward this season. Credit to the front office for putting an offensive line and a young receiving corps around Young that will put the third-year quarterback in a position to succeed. We’ll also see him get those chances in 2025 because this Panthers’ defense is still a ways off from helping this become a playoff-caliber team.

New Orleans Saints: 4-13

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints are finally rebuilding, even if their moves in NFL free agency this offseason suggested otherwise. Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough will both receive opportunities to at least demonstrate why they should be the starting quarterback in 2026, but neither is remotely good enough to take advantage. So, what really matters for New Orleans is this young offensive line developing and creating a strong foundation for whatever quarterback the Saints land in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles Rams: 10-7

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As long as Matthew Stafford is healthy, the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the NFC West. Keeping Stafford healthy became quite a bit easier with left tackle Alaric Jackson (blood clots) being cleared to play this season. If Stafford is kept upright, we’ll see the best version of the Rams’ offense in the last few seasons. It’s just the Rams’ secondary and linebacking corps that prevent this club from being a Super Bowl contender.

San Francisco 49ers: 10-7

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Even if the San Francisco 49ers roster isn’t as talented or as deep as it used to be, their schedule is incredibly favorable. A healthy Christian McCaffrey and an eventual healthy receiving corps should allow Kyle Shanahan to be the architect of a top-five offense once again. In our eyes, what holds San Francisco back are some concerns we have defensively and CMC’s durability over a full season.

Arizona Cardinals: 9-8

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

If Kyler Murray can return to the heights of play we saw in stretches a few seasons ago, the Arizona Cardinals could win the NFC South. Unfortunately for Arizona, especially given the improvements made to the defense in the offseason, there’s just no reason to think Murray can be that consistently good. So, it’ll be those “valleys” in his play that keep the Cardinals from making the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks: 6-11

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

We just don’t trust Sam Darnold behind the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. This is a bet on him taking a real step backward in 2025, largely caused by being under pressure far more than he was in Minnesota, and he won’t be bailed out by an elite supporting cast. It’s particularly unfortunate for Seattle because Mike Macdonald’s defense is going to be a treat to watch.