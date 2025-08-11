The Indianapolis Colts went 8-9 last season, failing to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Now, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are squarely on the hot seat and facing a Colts schedule in 2025 that has a lot of challenges.

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Colts schedule predictions for this season.

Week 1 vs Miami Dolphins: Loss (0-1)

It really doesn’t matter who the Colts’ starting quarterback is in Week 1. Anthony Richardson’s decision-making when pressured remains an alarming concern and Daniel Jones’ history of crumbling under pressure speaks for itself. One thing this Miami Dolphins defense does well is get after the quarterback. With offenses already slow to start the year, it’s a massive edge for Miami. Helping the Dolphins even more, their offensive core has been together for years and that should help them thrive against a new-look Colts defense.

Prediction: Miami Dolphins 28, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 2 vs Denver Broncos: Loss (0-2)

It’s going to be another rough performance for the Colts starting quarterback. The Denver Broncos have an elite defense, capable of blanketing shifty receivers and getting after the quarterback. That’s really all Denver will need to win this game. Plus, with Indianapolis turning it over multiple times, that will just allow the Broncos to win by double digits.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 27, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 3 @ Tennessee Titans: Win (1-2)

Indianapolis wins its first game of the season in Week 3. Under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, this unit starts showing glimpses of what it is capable of. A strengthened Colts’ pass rush forces a Cam Ward interception and sacks him multiple times, leading to great field position for Jonathan Taylor and Co. Indianapolis makes the most of its opportunities to move to 1-2.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts 23, Tennessee Titans 17

Week 4 @ Los Angeles Rams: Loss (1-3)

The Los Angeles Rams defensive line and their skill group on offense will simply prove to be far too much for the Colts to overcome. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams each find the end zone, while Kyren Williams delivered 100-plus scrimmage yards. On the other side of the ball, the Colts’ receivers will have some success against the Rams’ secondary. It just won’t be enough in a game where Los Angeles has the advantage at key positions.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 28, Indianapolis Colts 20

Week 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders: Loss (1-4)

A revitalized Las Vegas Raiders offense is going to surprise a lot of people in 2025. While the Colts’ secondary improved this offseason, they still don’t really have answers for running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Chip Kelly’s offense rides both players to three touchdowns, while All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby delivers a game-sealing sack that robs the Colts of a chance to tie it late in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 6 vs Arizona Cardinals: Loss (1-5)

The Arizona Cardinals might be one of the most underrated NFL teams in 2025. Offensively, this is a potential top-10 unit that can sustain drives with its running game and make explosive plays through the air thanks to Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride. A well-balanced attack can cause issues for this Colts defense. The bigger problem, though, is how Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon will dial up blitzes to disrupt the rhythm of the Colts’ offense. Indianapolis will keep it close at home, but Arizona pulls out the win.

Prediction: Arizona Cardinals 28, Indianapolis Colts 24

Week 7 @ Los Angeles Chargers: Loss (1-6)

With the Los Angeles Chargers losing left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury, there’s at least a chance for the Colts to pull off an upset in Week 7. However, the team with the better quarterback, coaching staff and defense typically wins at home. Third-down inefficiency will be the undoing of the Colts’ offense in this matchup, dropping the team to 1-6.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Indianapolis Colts 21

Week 8 vs Tennessee Titans: Win (2-6)

We believe the first two wins on the Colts’ schedule will both come against the Titans. Tennessee is still in the earliest stages of its rebuild, and the front office did very little this offseason to improve defensively. Between fielding a below-average offensive line and a defense that doesn’t do anything particularly well, the Colts’ roster is at least good enough to sweep Tennessee.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts 31, Tennessee Titans 24

Week 9 @ Pittsburgh Steelers: Loss (2-7)

It will be a defensive battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts’ defensive line sacks Aaron Rodgers twice and Charvarius Ward will do a good job sticking with DK Metcalf in coverage. That helps keep the game close until late in the third quarter, when a T.J. Watt strip-sack sets up the Steelers’ offense for the go-ahead touchdown. Indianapolis can’t rally, dropping five games below .500.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons: Win (3-7)

This will be the “big” win of the Colts’ season. Hosting the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis gets a pick-six against Michael Penix Jr. It’ll make a big difference in a game where Falcons running back Bijan Robinson totals over 150 scrimmage yards with a pair of touchdowns. After struggling to come through in the clutch all season, Taylor carries the Colts’ offense to the game-deciding touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts 28, Atlanta Falcons 27

Week 12 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (3-8)

With a 3-7 record and coming off the bye, this would probably be around the time when the Colts clean house. Ballard and Steichen need a relatively strong start from this team to save their jobs, but the issues at quarterback cannot be overcome. With an interim coach in place, Indianapolis comes out flat on the road and loses by two scores to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 13 vs Houston Texans: Loss (3-9)

Now is when things start to spiral even further for Indianapolis, which is only made worse because a lot of it happens against divisional foes. The Texans’ defensive line will be an overwhelming force in this matchup, recording three-plus sacks and helping create multiple takeaways. Indianapolis does its best defensively, sacking C.J. Stroud multiple times, but only so much can be done to overcome the Colts’ offense.

Prediction: Houston Texans 23, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars: Loss (3-10)

While the Colts roster won’t have thrown the white flag on the season at this point, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot more to play for. Travis Hunter finds the end zone, adding 80-plus receiving yards on the day, leading Jacksonville to a win that sinks its AFC South rival further in the basement of the NFL standings.

Prediction: Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 21

Week 15 @ Seattle Seahawks: Loss (3-11)

This game could be a knockoff version of what happened to the Colts’ offense earlier in the season against Denver. The Seattle Seahawks defense isn’t just deep; it’s very well-coached, and the unit’s cohesion and discipline will further improve in the second season under Mike Macdonald. Seattle will carry that defense to a four-point win over Indianapolis.

Prediction: Seattle Seahawks 20, Indianapolis Colts 16

Week 16 vs San Francisco 49ers: Loss (3-12)

The San Francisco 49ers might no longer be a championship-caliber team, but they still have the coaches and talent to thrive in a matchup against the Colts. San Francisco’s skill players will find holes in the Colts’ defense and Brock Purdy is more than willing to take some chances. While Ward and DeForest Buckner play well in a ‘revenge game’ against their former team, it won’t be enough to win it.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers 28, Indianapolis Colts 21

Week 17 vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (4-12)

Indianapolis wins its final home game of the season, with Taylor running all over the Jaguars’ defense. The Colts also get some solid play at quarterback, resulting in a rare performance with five scoring drives of 65-plus yards each. Fortunately for the fan base, this win doesn’t take the team out of position to land a top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Prediction: Indianapolis Colts 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24

Week 18 @ Houston Texans: Loss (4-13)

In the regular-season finale, the Colts’ roster is finally checked out and ready just to reach the offseason after a disastrous year. Houston takes full advantage at home as it battles for a playoff spot. On the bright side for Indianapolis, this season finally brings a much-needed regime change, and the team will have a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.

Prediction: Houston Texans, 27, Indianapolis Colts 17