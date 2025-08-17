The New York Giants finished with a 3-14 record last season, seeing their win total from 2024 under Brian Daboll cut in half. Heading into the 2025 season, the Giants schedule is perhaps the most difficult in the NFL at a time when Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are both on the hot seat.

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Giants predictions for 2025.

Week 1 @ Washington Commanders: Loss (0-1)

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants lost both games last season to the Washington Commanders, but only by an 8-point differential. So, theoretically, the matchups could be even closer this fall. Both teams made improvements in the trenches, and the Giants’ defense versus Jayden Daniels and the Commanders’ offense makes for a great matchup. We expect New York’s defensive line to keep this game close, but the gap in offenses is the difference-maker.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 23, New York Giants 17

Related: Worst NFL Coaches, including Giants’ Brian Daboll

Week @ Dallas Cowboys: Loss (0-2)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Giants have one of the best NFL defenses in 2025 and it should at least keep them competitive in a lot of games. There’s also reason to suspect the Dallas Cowboys could get off to a slow start this season, dealing with injuries both defensively and on the offensive line. With that said, tight matchups on the road can often be decided by quarterback play and third-down conversions. Dallas had the advantage in both regards, which should be enough to get the win at AT&T Stadium against New York.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys 24, New York Giants 20

Week 3 vs Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (0-3)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One of the best NFL rosters against one of the worst NFL rosters should deliver a predictable result. The lone thing New York has going for it in this Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is the defensive line versus Kansas City’s front five. Winning in the trenches and being able to pressure Patrick Mahomes without blitzing is important. However, it falls well short of being enough to make this game interesting. New York drops to 0-3 and the calls for Jaxson Dart to take over begin.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 27, New York Giants 17

Week 4 vs Los Angeles Chargers: Loss (0-4)

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York catches a bit of a break in this Week 4 matchup since the Los Angeles Chargers lost Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury. It will allow the Giants’ defensive line to really key in on the right side, while largely staying away from left tackle Joe Alt. There’s at least a chance for the Giants to pull off the upset here at home. However, Los Angeles is better at quarterback and boasts one of the league’s best coaching staffs. Those two factors push this game in the Chargers’ favor, but it will be close.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers 20, New York Giants 16

Week 5 @ New Orleans Saints: Win (1-4)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants pick up their first win of the season, beating one of the worst NFL teams in 2025. While the New Orleans Saints offensive line is better than it used to be, the team is still starting a quarterback who has major issues when pressured. The real deciding factor in this matchup will be the young Giants’ skill players, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers, delivering some big plays that pave the way to victory.

Prediction: New York Giants 20, New Orleans Saints 13

Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (1-5)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We don’t expect the Giants to get blown out at home by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Jalen Hurts and Co. will be coming off a short week, having just faced the Denver Broncos. That will be a physical and exhausting matchup, with little time to recover for a Thursday Night Football duel at MetLife Stadium against New York. The Giants will at least look competitive in this game, but it just won’t be enough to stun the Eagles.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 20, New York Giants 13

Week 7 @ Denver Broncos: Loss (1-6)

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It’ll be a brutal showing for the Giants’ offense against Denver. Bo Nix gets the football out quickly and Sean Payton’s offense is well-designed to slow down great defensive lines. Where Denver truly dominates this game is with its defense, which can snuff out everything New York will even attempt offensively. Fortunately, the Giants’ schedule will soon let up and allow for Dart to take over as the starter.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 24, New York Giants 13

Related: Ranking NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat, See Where Brian Daboll Lands

Week 8 @ Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (1-7)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Previously, in our game-by-game Giants predictions, we had Philadelphia struggling a bit coming off its matchup against Denver. The same happens to New York. Facing a much more well-rested Eagles roster, New York’s defensive line doesn’t fare nearly as well as it did in the previous matchup. The Giants lose this one convincingly on the road, but it does finally result in a change at quarterback.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 24, New York Giants 10

Week 9 vs San Francisco 49ers: Loss (1-8)

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Sitting near the bottom of the NFL power rankings as the calendar flips to November, New York finally pulls the plug on Russell Wilson. Dart makes his first NFL start at home, albeit against a revitalized San Francisco 49ers defense. It’ll be a rough showing for the rookie, but he’ll at least give the fan base something to be excited about for the remainder of the season.

Prediction: San Francisco 49ers 28, New York Giants 17

Week 10 @ Chicago Bears: Win (2-8)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart delivers his first career win in Week 10, surprisingly pulling it off on the road against the Chicago Bears. There will also be a strong performance from fellow first-round pick Abdul Carter, who we have winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in our NFL Award Predictions. Carter’s two sacks and Dart’s pair of touchdowns fuel New York’s second win of the season.

Prediction: New York Giants 24, Chicago Bears 21

Week 11 vs Green Bay Packers: Loss (2-9)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Coming off a victory over Chicago, New York returns home and gets taken out by the Green Bay Packers. It starts up front with a Packers offensive line and run game that can slow down New York’s pass rush. Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will also dial up blitzes and coverage schemes that confuse Dart, resulting in an interception and a sluggish Giants’ offense.

Prediction: Green Bay Packers 27, New York Giants 17

Week 12 @ Detroit Lions: Loss (2-10)

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Facing one of the best NFL offensive lines in 2025 and one of the most underrated NFL players on defense, New York runs into another NFC North wall. The Detroit Lions put this one away early, handing the Giants another double-digit loss.On the bright side, tight end Theo Johnson Jr keeps showcasing more potential as an emerging playmaker.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 31, New York Giants 17

Week 13 @ New England Patriots: Loss (2-11)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It will be a battle between two great defenses on Monday Night Football in Week 13. The New England Patriots don’t have the pass protection to consistently hold up against the Giants’ defensive line. What they do have is a franchise-caliber quarterback who can make enough plays to win a low-scoring game. This will be one of the Giants’ losses that highlight how a good quarterback and coaching staff can be a true difference-maker for New York in 2026 and beyond.

Prediction: New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 13

Week 15 vs Washington Commanders: Loss (2-12)

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bye week on the Giants’ schedule isn’t until Week 14, so Dart won’t really have a chance to settle in until late in the year. In a rematch against Washington, the Giants’ offense shows a greater ability to create explosive plays. It’s a promising sign for Dart and the young group of skill players, but this offense isn’t far along enough to beat Daniels and company.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 27, New York Giants 23

Week 16 vs Minnesota Vikings: Loss (2-14)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart behind a below-average offensive line against one of the most aggressive and confusing defenses in football is a recipe for disaster. New York’s pass rush will also be slowed down by a stout Minnesota Vikings offensive line, especially with Justin Jefferson getting open quickly. It will likely be one of New York’s worst performances this season.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 24, New York Giants 7

Week 17 @ Las Vegas Raiders: Loss (2-14)

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

At this point in the season, New York is now battling for the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there will be an interim Giants coaching staff with Brian Daboll already fired. There’s a history of great defenses taking a step back, with the consistent effort dropping late in the year on bad teams. That happens in this case, allowing the Las Vegas Raiders to win at home.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 20, New York Giants 13

Week 18 vs Dallas Cowboys: Loss (2-15)

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With a loss in the regular-season finale, New York secures a top-two pick in the NFL Draft heading into the offseason. On the bright side, a young Giants offense at least delivers a performance that provides some momentum to build on next year.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys 31, New York Giants 27