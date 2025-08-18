The Washington Commanders shocked the NFL last season, delivering an eight-win improvement in finishing with a 12-5 record and making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Coming off stunning success in the first year of the Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels era, the question now is how many games will the Commanders win this year?

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Commanders predictions for this season.

Week 1 vs New York Giants: Win (1-0)

The Commanders’ offensive line will be put to the test immediately in Week 1 against the New York Giants. Considering that offenses typically start off slow in September compared to defenses, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jayden Daniels and Co. can’t find a consistent rhythm in the season opener. With that said, Washington has an MVP-caliber quarterback and enough offensive talent to make enough plays to beat a Giants offense led by Russell Wilson.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 23, New York Giants 17

Week 2 @ Green Bay Packers: Loss (1-1)

One of the reasons many expect a bit of regression from Washington this season is because of the level of competition they will face. The first game on the Commanders’ schedule sends them to Lambeau Field to face a Green Bay Packers defense that finished last season as a top-10 unit. Green Bay also has the offensive line that, against a suspect Commanders pass rush, can give Jordan Love plenty of time to throw. It should be a back-and-forth battle, but Green Bay wins at home.

Prediction: Green Bay Packers 28, Washington Commanders 27

Week 3 vs Las Vegas Raiders: Win (2-1)

Rebounding from the Week 2 loss in Green Bay, Washington returns home, and its offense explodes against the Las Vegas Raiders defense. Geno Smith can put up plenty of points, especially if he has a clean pocket and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers finds open space against Washington’s defense. However, Las Vegas has no answer for the Commanders’ vertical passing game, and that will offer the blueprint for Washington to win.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 34, Las Vegas Raiders 28

Week 4 @ Atlanta Falcons: Win (3-1)

One benefit of the early games on the Commanders’ schedule is that they get to face some of the worst defenses in football. The Atlanta Falcons pass rush will be carried by rookies, who will face an acclimation period against a veteran offensive line. Not only will Daniels have time to throw, but he’ll also get to attack a Falcons secondary that is weak at cornerback.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 31, Atlanta Falcons 24

Week 5 @ Los Angeles Chargers: Win (4-1)

Washington catches a bit of a break here since the Los Angeles Chargers are without Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater. It’s a massive blow for the Chargers’ offensive line, especially since this team is already thin at wide receiver. It’s the little things that prove to be the difference-makers when getting into a shootout with one of the league’s most explosive offenses. Washington improves to 4-1.

Predictions: Washington Commanders 31, Los Angeles Chargers 28

Week 6 vs Chicago Bears: Win (5-1)

The Commanders will not win on a Hail Mary. Instead, the Chicago Bears defense takes a step forward in 2025 while Caleb Williams slowly settles into Ben Johnson’s offense. It proves to be fortunate timing for Washington, catching the Bears’ passing game as it’s still sorting out its issues. Just as important, it helps the Commanders keep pace with the Eagles in the NFC East.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 24, Chicago Bears 21

Week 7 @ Dallas Cowboys: Loss (5-2)

The Commanders’ four-game winning streak gets snapped at AT&T Stadium. Washington faced the Dallas Cowboys last season after the Dak Prescott injury, so the season sweep has to be taken with a massive grain of salt. This time around, Prescott gets to go after the Commanders’ cornerbacks with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. It’s more than enough on a day when Micah Parsons wreaks havoc in Washington’s backfield.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys 28, Washington Commanders 24

Week 8 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (5-3)

The wrinkle in this matchup is whether or not the NFL suspends Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for this game. If Rice plays, the Chiefs have a top-five offense to match with a top-12 defense, and they can ride that easily to a victory over Washington. Without Rice, the door opens for the Commanders to go into Kansas City and pull off the upset.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 31, Washington Commanders 21

Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks: Win (6-3)

While we have a lot of concerns about the Commanders’ pass rush, Quinn knows how to create defensive schemes to make a quarterback uncomfortable. That’s crucial in this draw against the Seattle Seahawks. We might see one of the worst performances from the Commanders’ offense in 2025, but this can be a defense-driven win.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 16, Seattle Seahawks 10

Week 10 vs Detroit Lions: Loss (6-4)

The Detroit Lions get their revenge, remembering that playoff loss at home to Washington by delivering a dominant performance. At this point in the season, the new-look Lions offensive line will have more chemistry, and the systems implemented by the new play-callers will become more second nature. Simply put, the Commanders get beaten by a better team on both sides of the ball.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 34, Washington Commanders 24

Week 11 vs Miami Dolphins: Win (7-4)

After losing three of their last four games, Washington gets back on track before heading into the bye week. While the Miami Dolphins can put up plenty of points and can even pressure opposing quarterbacks, their secondary is abysmal. Similar to the matchup against the Raiders, it’s something Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury will take full advantage of in a Commanders’ win.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 34, Miami Dolphins 28

Week 13 vs Denver Broncos: Win (8-4)

Facing one of the league’s best defenses, things go differently than expected. Daniels comes through with a season-best performance, accounting for six scoring drives and four total touchdowns versus arguably the NFL’s top defense. It will be a statement game for Washington, one that shows what this team is capable of when Daniels plays at that MVP-caliber level

Prediction: Washington Commanders 34, Denver Broncos 28

Week 14 @ Minnesota Vikings: Loss (8-5)

A week after putting on a clinic against Denver’s defense, Washington comes crashing down against the Minnesota Vikings defense. Brian Flores creates enough confusion to keep Daniels and the Commanders’ offense out of rhythm, and Washington’s secondary will have no answers for Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. With this defeat, the Commanders match their loss total from last season.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 27, Washington Commanders 20

Week 15 @ New York Giants: Win (9-5)

The Giants’ defensive line will again provide some challenges for Washington. This late in the year, though, Daniels has taken even greater strides in how he mitigates pressure and buys time for the Commanders’ offensive line. It’ll be his ability to extend plays, hitting Terry McLaurin downfield, that ensures Washington secures a winning record and remains firmly in the playoff picture.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 27, New York Giants 23

Week 16 vs Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (9-6)

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t pop up on the Commanders’ schedule until just a few days before Christmas. Once again, Philadelphia proves it’s the superior football team. Washington just doesn’t have the talent on the defensive line to cause enough problems for the Eagles’ offense and that will be all Jalen Hurts needs to win this game and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 34, Washington Commanders 27

Week 17 vs Dallas Cowboys: Win (10-6)

On Christmas Day, Washington delivers a great present for its fan base. A victory doesn’t just clinch a playoff spot for the Commanders, it also ensures that Dallas misses the postseason for the second consecutive year. Daniels will lead the way once more, giving Washington consecutive seasons with double-digit wins for the first time since 1990-91.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 28, Dallas Cowboys 23

Week 18 @ Philadelphia Eagles: Win (11-6)

With the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye locked up, the Eagles would likely rest their starters in the regular-season finale. Washington will happily take the gimme win, especially since a victory can influence which wild-card spot they get.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 28, Philadelphia Eagles 17