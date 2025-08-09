The Las Vegas Raiders finished last season 4-13, prompting the organization to make a much-needed regime change. With Tom Brady, Pete Carroll, John Spytek and quarterback Geno Smith now spearheading the franchise, there’s more optimism in Las Vegas heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Raiders predictions for this season.

Week 1 @ New England Patriots: Loss (0-1)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It typically takes longer for offenses to get settled early in the season, providing an early advantage to teams that are carried by their defense. That’s the issue for the Raiders in the Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. With the Raiders’ offense still getting a feel for Chip Kelly’s system, New England’s interior defensive line and secondary will thrive. Smith does what he can, and Maxx Crosby will wreak havoc on the Patriots’ offense, but it won’t be enough as Las Vegas drops the regular-season opener.

Prediction: New England Patriots 23, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Week 2 vs Los Angeles Chargers: Loss (0-2)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders essentially play two home games against the Los Angeles Chargers this season, with this one coming at Allegiant Stadium. Los Angeles did suffer a massive blown in training camp with All-Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater suffering a season-ending torn patellar tendon. That moves Joe Alt over from the right side, which gives Crosby a huge advantage. He’ll sack Justin Herbert twice, but the Chargers’ defense and a big performance by Ladd McConkey will propel Los Angeles to the win.

Predictions: Los Angeles Chargers 21, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Week 3 @ Washington Commanders: Loss (0-3)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The good news for Las Vegas is that its offense will start delivering more explosive plays in Week 3. Operating from a cleaner pocket, Geno Smith will have more time to pepper Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers with targets, leading to the Raiders’ first four-touchdown game of the season. However, Las Vegas is poorly equipped to defend against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders’ offense. The inability to stop the pass will drop the Raiders to 0-3.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 34, Las Vegas Raiders 28

Week 4 vs Chicago Bears: Win (1-3)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Las Vegas will rebound from its 0-3 start by getting its first win of the season versus the Chicago Bears. This is another matchup where the Raiders’ opponent isn’t particularly well-equipped to generate a lot of pressure on Smith, nor is Chicago especially stout against the run. Both bode well for the Raiders’ offense, which builds upon its performance against Washington to deliver Pete Carroll’s first win with the franchise.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 5 @ Indianapolis Colts: Win (2-3)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After a rough start to the season, the Raiders’ schedule provides an opportunity for a quick turnaround. Traveling to face the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas has the pass-rushing tandem to cause issues for whoever is under center for Indianapolis. Plus, the Raiders’ tight end combo of Bowers and Michael Mayer should excel at attacking the Colts’ defense over the middle of the field. It should be a close game, but Las Vegas pulls out the victory in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

Week 6 vs Tennessee Titans: Win (3-3)

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans did an admirable job this season of building a better offensive line for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. It’s not going to be enough to slow down Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, especially since Tennessee is relatively weak at wide receiver. However, the big advantage here is the Raiders’ offense versus the Titans’ defense. Both Smith and Ashton Jeanty should deliver strong performances in a comfortable Raiders’ win.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 31, Tennessee Titans 21

Week 7 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (3-4)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 now feels like an outlier. What’s most concerning for Las Vegas in this matchup is Patrick Mahomes facing a bottom-five secondary. Crosby will be a problem for Kansas City off the edge, history has proven that, but the Chiefs’ receivers can win these matchups. Ultimately, Mahomes will both be kept clean enough and extend plays to attack the Raiders’ corners, allowing Kansas City to win easily at home.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 34, Las Vegas Raiders 21

Week 9 vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (4-4)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. are likely going to have a field day against the Raiders’ cornerbacks. Fortunately for Las Vegas, Sanders’ two-way play also means the Raiders get to target him at corner and wear him down a bit. Smith will also find Bowers open early and often, facing a vulnerable middle of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense. In an entertaining back-and-forth game, Las Vegas improved to 4-4.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Week 10 @ Denver Broncos: Loss (4-5)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ offense and pass rush are the two very good things really going for this team in 2025. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, the strengths of the Denver Broncos mitigate what the Raiders do well and the talent gap between the two rosters is substantial. Smith and the entire Raiders’ offense will try to keep pace with Bo Nix and Co, but it will be to no avail.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 31, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 11 vs Dallas Cowboys: Loss (4-6)

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line can protect Dak Prescott and the receiver tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will prove far too much for the Raiders’ secondary to handle. Las Vegas will be carried by a phenomenal showing by Jeanty against the weak Cowboys’ run defense, but it’s the inability of the Raiders’ defense to stop Prescott that results in another defeat.

Prediction: Dallas Cowboys 34, Las Vegas Raiders 29

Week 12 vs Cleveland Browns: Win (5-6)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns defense are a very formidable unit, that’s all the team has going for it in this matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas doesn’t really have to worry too much about the Browns’ offense, allowing for Carroll’s team to win a physical, low-scoring game. Touchdowns by Meyers and Jeanty push Las Vegas to its fifth win.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 20, Cleveland Browns 13

Week 13 @ Los Angeles Chargers: Win (6-6)

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Playing in front of Raider Nation at SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas avenges its early-season loss to the Chargers. Crosby gets a strip-sack of Herbert, setting up a Raiders scoring drive that proves to be the difference in the game. It’s a victory that will keep playoff hopes slightly alive in Las Vegas.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20

Week 14 vs Denver Broncos: Loss (6-7)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Surprises are always on the table in rivalry games, but the better football team typically wins. Sean Payton comes into Las Vegas and his offense delivers an air show against the Raiders defense. Smith, Bowers, and Jeanty will try to keep things interesting, but a late scoring drive by Nix puts Denver ahead for good.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 28, Las Vegas Raiders 23

Week 15 @ Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (6-8)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A matchup against the best NFL team in 2025, with an outstanding offensive line, passing game, and defense, goes exactly as you might expect for Las Vegas. The Philadelphia Eagles win in dominating fashion, demonstrating just how far away the Raiders are from becoming a great team.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 35, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Week 16 @ Houston Texans: Loss (6-9)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is just another one of those matchups on the Raiders schedule where Carroll’s team is at a significant disadvantage. The Houston Texans defense is more than capable of putting the clamps on the Raiders offense, preventing them from getting into any real rhythm. So, even if Crosby feasts on Houston’s offensive line, this becomes a game won by the Texans’ defense.

Prediction: Houston Texans 17, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Week 17 vs New York Giants: Win (7-9)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After losing the defensive battle a week prior, Las Vegas comes out on top of one in Week 17. The New York Giants defensive line is the definition of elite, and their secondary is a bit underrated. However, the talent gap between New York’s defense and offense is one of the widest in football. The Raiders take advantage of that, with Ashton Jeanty carrying the offense and securing their seventh win of the campaign.

Prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 20, New York Giants 13

Week 18 vs Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (7-10)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With the Chiefs having something to play for in the regular-season finale and gaining momentum before the NFL Playoffs, Las Vegas gets swept by its two biggest rivals. It will be a sour note to end Carroll’s first season in Las Vegas, but seven wins and how close the Raiders played some of the top AFC teams provide something to build from heading into the offseason.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 20