The Minnesota Vikings sailed past outside expectations last season, posting a 14-3 record. It was the second-highest win total in franchise history, but for the second time in three seasons, the Vikings got eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Now the team once again has a new starting quarterback for the second consecutive season. Despite not having any NFL experience, as a former first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy brings heightened expectations. In what’s sure to be a tough battle for the NFC North divisional crown, the Vikings’ season ahead brings a lot of intrigue.

In what could be a rollercoaster season of emotions, let’s dive into our game-by-game Vikings predictions for the 2025 NFL season.

Related: 5 Quarterbacks the Vikings Should Dump Sam Howell For

Week 1 @ Chicago Bears: Loss (0-1)

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Incredibly, the Vikings didn’t suffer their first loss until Week 7 last season. Breaking in a new rookie quarterback who won’t have improving star receiver Jordan Addison due to suspension, the Vikings could struggle against Ben Johnson’s new-look Bears offense. Plus, this will be McCarthy’s first game, and it comes on the road, in primetime for Monday Night Football.

Prediction: Chicago Bears 24, Vikings 16

Related: Best NFL Rosters 2025, See Where the Vikings Rank

Week 2 vs Atlanta Falcons: Win (1-1)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A battle of two first-round quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft class, this one could be all about which player has the better supporting cast and who can limit mistakes. While the Falcons‘ offense has potential, the Vikings’ roster presents a potential powerhouse on both sides of the ball. We see the Vikings’ overall roster talent helping McCarthy edge out Penix here.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Falcons 23

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where Does J.J. McCarthy Start?

Week 3 vs Cincinnati Bengals: Loss (1-2)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow was playing at an MVP level last season and the Bengals still missed the playoffs. We’re expecting him to return with a vengeance in 2025. While the Bengals’ defense will still be vulnerable to allowing big plays (especially without Trey Hendrickson), we don’t see the Vikings outscoring Burrow early on.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Vikings 28

Related: See the Full NFL Schedule

Week 4 @ Pittsburgh Steelers: Win (2-2)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Some speculation suggested the Vikings could pursue Aaron Rodgers, but the future first-ballot Hall of Famer found a home in Pittsburgh instead. Now the Vikings have a chance to show Rodgers what he missed out on by presenting him with confusing looks from Brian Flores’s defense while besting the Steelers with their own brand of smashmouth football mixed with explosive passes. Plus, playing in London presents a unique challenge for both sides, but the Vikings beat Rodgers last year when they lined up across the pond, so who’s to say they’re not equipped to do it again?

Prediction: Vikings 26, Steelers 23

Related: Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2025-26 NFL season

Week 5 @ Cleveland Browns: Win (3-2)

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Will Joe Flacco still be the Browns’ starting quarterback when these teams meet in Germany? If he’s not, the Vikings should have an even better chance to win without the former Super Bowl winner dicing up the defense for big plays. Yet, even if Flacco does start, the gunslinger will give the Vikings’ secondary a chance to get their hands on several footballs in what could result in a blowout.

Prediction: Vikings 31, Browns 16

Related: Top 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year Candidates: Ashton Jeanty, Abdul Carter, Who Else?

Week 7 vs Philadelphia Eagles: Win (4-2)

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Projecting the Vikings to best the reigning Super Bowl champs may seem bold, especially considering Kevin O’Connell is 0-2 against Nick Sirianni. Then again, you can bet this game will be circled on everyone’s schedules in Minnesota, knowing the Eagles will present a strong litmus test for where the Vikings want to go. It won’t be easy, but we can see the Vikings winning the turnover battle and hitting on just a few more big passing plays than the Eagles can muster.

Prediction: Vikings 23, Eagles 21

Related: Predicting NFL Playoff Teams and Super Bowl 2026 Winner

Week 8 @ Los Angeles Chargers: Loss (4-3)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jim Harbaugh reportedly had visions of joining the Vikings before they ultimately decided to hire O’Connell instead. The decision seemed to work out well for everyone involved, and now Harbaugh gets to coach up Justin Herbert. The Chargers have been trending in a positive direction since Harbaugh was hired and now they could be ready to take another step. Plus, if there’s anyone who can get inside McCarthy’s head, it’s probably his former Michigan head coach.

Prediction: Chargers 20, Vikings 17

Get More Los Angeles Chargers News and Rumors from LAFBNetwork

Week 9 @ Detroit Lions: Loss (4-4)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be the Vikings’ first test against a new-look Lions team that saw their offensive and defensive coordinator get promoted to head coaching roles this offseason. While it could take some time for the offense and defense to gel, this one happens at home, and we expect a raucous Ford Field crowd to provide a tough atmosphere for the Vikings’ rookie QB.

Prediction: Lions 34, Vikings 24

Read More: Best NFL General Managers 2025, See Where Vikings’ Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Ranks

Week 10 vs Baltimore Ravens: Loss (4-5)

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Defeating an MVP do-it-all QB like Lamar Jackson isn’t easy for anyone. We don’t anticipate this matchup being a simple task, even for coach Flores. The Vikings’ new-look defensive line should help slow down the Ravens’ rushing attack, but not enough to get a win.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Vikings 26

Read More: Best NFL Coaches 2025, including Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell

Week 11 vs Chicago Bears: Win (5-5)

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

This time the Vikings get the better end of the deal with the game being played at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota’s offense should be a well-oiled machine at this point in the season, allowing the pass and rush offense to fire on all cylinders.

Prediction: Vikings 35, Bears 25

Related: 17 Longest Field Goals in NFL History, Including Super Bowls

Week 12 @ Green Bay Packers: Loss (5-6)

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vikings-Packers rivalry will have to wait until Week 12 to kick off in Lambeau Field where the frozen tundra will come alive for three hours in a classic battle. We envision Jordan Love hitting just enough big plays to help overcome a Vikings team that will keep the pressure coming.

Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 21

Week 13 @ Seattle Seahawks: Win (6-6)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Here we’ll see Sam Darnold take on the team that helped him earn a $100 million contract. Only, this time he has to take on coach Flores’s defense, which always presents problems for opponents. The Vikings are the better team on both sides of the ball and we see that leading to a much-needed road win in Seattle.

Prediction: Vikings 30, Seahawks 22

Related: Ranking the greatest undrafted players in NFL history

Week 14 vs Washington Commanders: Win (7-6)

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

It seems hard to fathom that the Vikings could overcome a Commanders team that reached the NFC Championship a season ago. But teams with young leaders tend to have trouble maintaining their success and there’s no guarantee the Commanders will maintain their form either. Jayden Daniels could be in for regression, even if it’s slight. If so, the Vikings’ defense will jump all over his mistakes.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Commanders 21

Week 15 @ Dallas Cowboys: Loss (7-7)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The new-look Cowboys have a new head coach, but there should be plenty of offensive continuity with Brian Schottenheimer taking over. This late in the season should see the Cowboys and Vikings both in peak form, but Dallas may feel even more pressure to win after missing out on the playoffs in 2024.

Prediction: Cowboys 26, Vikings 24

Week 16 @ New York Giants: Win (8-7)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants could have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL this season. While the Vikings also project to have a great offensive line, Dexter Lawrence cannot be contained. Great defensive performances on both sides could make this a low-scoring bout, but we see coach O’Connell beating Brian Daboll in the end.

Prediction: Vikings 19, Giants 14

Related: Top 20 NFL head coaches of all time, including Andy Reid

Week 17 vs Detroit Lions: Win (9-7)

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

A battle between two of the NFL’s best coaches should deliver a hard-fought game on both sides. We can’t wait to see what type of trick plays each side comes up with. After losing the first divisional matchup, we expect O’Connell to put in more hours in the lab, leading to a narrow victory in the clutch.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Lions 24

Related: NFL Teams That Have Never Won a Super Bowl

Week 18 vs Green Bay Packers: Win (10-7)

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Can the Vikings close out the season with a three-game winning streak? They may need to for a chance at the playoffs. Divisional battles, especially storied rivalries, tend to bring out the best from competitors, and the Vikings know they’ll need a big game to accomplish their goals. Playing in front of a loud crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings’ crowd will make this one tough on Love.

Prediction: Vikings 34, Packers 24

Visit MinnesotaSportsFan for More Vikings News and Rumors