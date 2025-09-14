What is the farthest field goal ever made? In 2021, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker permanently etched his name into the record books by kicking the longest field goal in NFL history, keeping the Detroit Lions winless for another week.

Tucker’s kick broke the previous field-goal record set in 2013, but there have been several 60-plus-yard kicks in the league’s storied history. Has there ever been a 70-yard field goal? You’ll find out below.

Here are the longest FGs in NFL history. Swipe down to the very bottom for few bonuses – the longest preseason field goal, college football field goal, and the longest field goal in playoff history.

1. Justin Tucker’s 66-yard FG kick makes history for longest field goal in NFL history

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!



JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

A tough 0-2 start for the 2021 Detroit Lions got even tougher when Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker connected on a 66-yard field goal kick as time expired for the win. Tucker’s kick set a new record for the longest field goal in NFL history.

There’s a good chance Tucker’s kick remains as the NFL field goal record for a number of years. Many have tried, but none have come close. Thanks to Tucker, now the next time someone asks, “What’s the longest field goal in NFL history?” many football fans will have an answer.

2. Dallas Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey drills second-longest field goal in NFL history

Brandon Aubrey has been known for having a big leg. The Dallas Cowboys kicker nailed a 66-yarder in the preseason before a penalty wiped it away. But Aubrey got a chance at redemption, this time during the regular season.

His opportunity came in Week 3 of the 2024 season with the Cowboys trailing the Ravens 7-0 in the first quarter. Then, Aubrey lined up and connected on the second-longest field goal kick in NFL history, a 65-yard kick.

3. Aubrey Does it Again for Dallas

The Cowboys kicker already had the NFL’s second-longest field goal in league history. Now, as of Week 2 of the 2025 season, he also has the third. Aubrey’s latest act involves drilling a 64-yarder to send the Cowboys to overtime against the New York Giants.

BRANDON AUBREY TIES IT WITH A 64-YARD FIELD GOAL.



THIS GAME IS MADNESS.



NYGvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/1vZpzajkAw — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

4. Matt Prater’s 64-yarder comes up short in quest for NFL’s longest field goal

.@MattPrater_5 's 64-yarder in 2013 is still the longest FG in NFL history.



64 days until #Kickoff2021! (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/QrnRwFSHgE — NFL (@NFL) July 7, 2021

On December 8, 2013, kicker Matt Prater had one of his finest days. As a member of the Broncos at the time, Prater was taking on the Tennessee Titans in Denver at Mile High. Just before halftime, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning got the Broncos in Prater’s scoring position, which on this historic day, was at Tennessee’s 46-yard line.

Of course, kicking in the altitude where the air is thin will help a football sail to new heights, but it shouldn’t take away from Prater’s accomplishment of what once was the all-time field goal record. After all, the Broncos play at least eight games at home each season, which gives kickers a chance to break the rule any time they please. That is, if they’ve got the leg.

Prater’s kick broke a record held for 43 years, but it’s no longer the longest FG in NFL history.

5. Joey Slye’s 63-yard field goal lands in NFL record books in 2024

In the NFL since 2019, it wasn’t until Joey Slye’s sixth season that he drilled one of the longest kicks in NFL history. Slye’s feat came during the New England Patriots’ Week 4 matchup, where the 28-year-old connected on a 63-yard kick to land in the record books among several other well-known kickers. Slye has never made a Pro Bowl in his NFL career.

Joey Slye sets a new team record!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/QHz302KRzv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 29, 2024

6. Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard boot held record for 43 years (longest field goal at the time)

Tom Dempsey’s historic 63-yard field goal on Nov. 8, 1970 pic.twitter.com/UcZNBoOw9t — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

Now landing at No. 4, there are three very notable factors that separate what Tom Dempsey did back in 1970 from the rest of the pack.

First, Dempsey was born without toes on his right foot. Because of this, Dempsey wore a custom-built flat-front kicking boot that is now located in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Nowadays, there’s a Tom Dempsey rule in place ensuring any shoe worn by a player with an artificial limb must have a kicking surface resembling a normal kicking shoe.

Second, Dempsey’s kicking approach is completely different than anything you’ll see in American football today. Back then, it was more common for kickers to line up a few steps directly behind the ball instead of the methods used today, where they approach the ball from an angle.

The final obvious difference is the goalposts. In 1974, the NFL moved the goalposts from being smack dab in the middle of the end zone entrance to being behind the scoring area, out of the field of play.

As far as whether Dempsey held any sort of competitive advantage on the game-winning kick thanks to his custom shoe, he doesn’t buy into such theories. Neither did ESPN’s Sport Science, which conducted studies on the matter years ago. Dempsey’s make remains an incredible feat and possibly the greatest kick of all time.

7. Jason Elam’s 63-yard blast was the first to tie long-held record

“You never go into a game thinking you’re gonna have an opportunity for that.”



Jason Elam relives his record-tying 63-yard field goal: pic.twitter.com/NXgYb5GXxF — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 6, 2020

Jason Elam was a great NFL kicker who made three Pro Bowls and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Playing nearly his entire 17-year career with the Denver Broncos, he had several opportunities to make history. On October 25, 1998, Elam did just that, hitting a 63-yard kick at Mile High Stadium, 5,200 feet above sea level. It was the first kick to tie Tom Dempsey’s long-held record.

8. Sebastian Janikowski makes good on first-round selection (longest field goal in MNF history)

September 12, 2011 🏴‍☠️



PK Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 63 yd FG in a MNF game at Denver. #Raiders won 23-20.



* At the time it tied the NFL record for the longest field goal at 63 yards, sharing the record with Tom Dempsey and Jason Elam.



Seabass holds the franchise record. pic.twitter.com/yQRwYkFn7h — AFL Godfather 👓🏴‍☠️🔥 (@NFLMAVERICK) September 12, 2021

The only kicker to ever be taken in the first round of an NFL Draft, Sebastian “Seabass” Janikowski, was built differently. Literally. The 6-foot-1-inch, 260-pound Polish native knew how to put some oomph on a ball. While he only made one Pro Bowl in his 18-year career, Seabass left a lasting impression. Perhaps the left-footed special teams savant’s most notable kick was his 63-yard smash at Mile High in 2011.

9. David Akers nails improbable 63-yard shot off crossbars at Lambeau

On this day in 2012, the #49ers beat the #Packers at Lambeau Field to start the season.



The big highlight of the game was David Akers tying the then-NFL record for longest field goal made at 63 yards.



(Via @nflthrowback) #Random49ers pic.twitter.com/tWEONGnIvd — #Random49ers (@Random49ers) September 9, 2021

David Akers made a lot of fantastic kicks in his 16-year NFL career, but none were longer than his 63-yard bounce off the Lambeau Field crossbars in 2012. The San Francisco 49ers would go on to lose in the Super Bowl at the end of the season, but this kick in Week 1 was a great way to start the year for the lefty kicker.

10. Graham Gano’s 63-yard winner sends Giants home with an L

ICE. IN. HIS. VEINS.



Graham Gano drills a 63-yard FG with 1 second on the clock to win the game for the Panthers! #NYGvsCAR pic.twitter.com/aJ1I9QrMX6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 7, 2018

Graham Gano may be making kicks for the New York Giants these days, but once upon a time, not so long ago, he upset their fans in dramatic fashion. With the wind gusting to the east at roughly six miles per hour, Gano lined up for a 63-yard boot with just one second on the clock. Once the ball took flight, it took a wicked curve, but only enough to land in the corner pocket of the kicking net. It was a thing of beauty.

11. Dallas Cowboys’ Brett Maher drills 63-yard FG at Jerry World

Brett Maher is good from 63!!!



Longest kick in #DallasCowboys history!



Cowboys up 27-7 at the half pic.twitter.com/CHzWzmADS3 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) October 21, 2019

Playing their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys lined up just before halftime to launch a 63-yard bomb from Brett Maher. The NBC broadcast revealed the kick actually would have been good from 66 yards at AT&T Stadium, which would have been the longest field goal in NFL history. While many other longest field goals have come at Mile High, this one occurred indoors at Jerry World, and it even provides hope for a longer kick someday, being that it would have gone through at a longer distance.

12. Matt Bryant launches 62-yard moonshot

Matt Bryant's legendary 62 yard field goal with the greatest radio announcer of all time, Gene Deckerhoff, on the call pic.twitter.com/Xxt9kSZDVm — Nick Sitro ✌️ (@nicksitro) October 18, 2019

Though he played for five different teams throughout his career, Matt Bryant will never forget the time he nailed a 62-yard game-winning kick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006. Although it looked to be about a mile away as he lined up, Bryant put just the right amount of mustard on the ball to send it through the uprights.

13. Stephen Gostkowski is one of many with successful 62-yard kicks

There are a total of seven 62-yard kicks that have been made in NFL history. Brett Maher and Matt Prater have two of them. Stephen Gostkowski’s 62-yard field goal in 2017 came at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, which is 7,280 feet above sea level. The longtime Patriots special teamer’s previous longest kick was 57 yards.

14. Brett Maher’s second 62-yard field goal ends in a loss

Maher’s other 62-yard field goal wasn’t as thrilling in the end, with the Cowboys losing a hard-fought 24-22 battle to the New York Jets in Oct. 2019. Still, the long field goal just before half expired helped the Cowboys in their close battle at MetLife Stadium.

15. Brett Maher’s first 62-yard kick came in OT game

Maher and Prater are the only two kickers to appear on this list three times. Maher has two 62-yarders and one that’s even longer further down the list. But the first time he kicked a 62-yard field goal came in a Dallas Cowboys overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. While Maher’s kick wasn’t a game-winner, the three points he scored just before halftime helped the Cowboys make sure they had a chance to reach overtime, where they eventually won 29-23.

16. Matt Prater’s most recent 62-yard kick came against Cowboys

Not only does Prater have two of the longest kicks in NFL history, but he also has the most recent 62-yard field goal. It came in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season when the Cardinals kicker drilled a field goal as time was expiring at the end of the first half.

17. Matt Prater has two of the longest field goals in NFL history

Prater’s one of just two kickers to make this list three times. But his last two longest kicks, both 62-yard boots, still don’t top the longest kick of Prater’s career. This one was another 62-yarder, coming in 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

18. Harrison Butker joins group of kickers with 62-yard field goals

Even though it’s not the most recent made 62-yard field goal, Butker’s boot at Arrowhead as time expired in the first half vs. the Bills was still memorable as it tied what was a highly-anticipated bout between AFC contenders. Butker’s successful 62-yard kick is one of seven at that distance in the NFL so far.

What is Jake Elliott’s longest field goal? The Philadelphia Eagles’ kicker’s longest made field goal was a 61-yard game-winning kick in Sept. of 2017, great kick, but not quite long enough to make it on this list.

Longest field goal of 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey holds the record for the longest field goal make in the 2025 NFL season with a 64-yarder. He accomplished the feat in Week 2 against the New York Giants indoors at AT&T Stadium.

Longest field goal of 2024 season

Who has kicked the longest field goal in 2024? Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey drilled a 65-yard field goal in Week 3. He also connected on a 64-yarder in Week 11 before Houston’s special teams unit committed a penalty that wiped the play away.

Longest field goal of 2023 season

Who kicked the longest field goal of the 2023 NFL season? Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater nailed a 62-yard field goal immediately ahead of halftime during Week 3’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the longest field goal kicked in the 2023 season.

Longest field goal of 2024 NFL Playoffs

The longest kick of the 2024 NFL Playoffs belongs to Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley, who drilled a 54-yard kick in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card matchup. Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin later tied the mark with a 54-yard kick against the Philadelphia Eagles in his Wild Card matchup too.

What is the longest field goal in all of football? Although all NFL kicks are spectacular, they still don’t match the longest college field goal set by Abilene Christian’s Ove Johansson in 1976 of a whopping 69 yards.

44 years ago today on October 16, 1976 it was homecoming weekend at Abilene Christian University and Ove Johansson made history.



With a 17 MPH wind, Johansson kicked the longest field goal ever 69-yards against East Texas State!



Here’s the historic kick! pic.twitter.com/1hloys1OIB — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) October 16, 2020

Longest field goal in playoff history

Graham Gano, who already owns a piece of history with one of the longest field goals ever, is also a part of the playoff record books. Kicking for the Carolina Panthers in 2017, Gano took the field before halftime against the New Orleans Saints. Before time expired, Gano drilled a 58-yard kick to tie the record for the longest field goal in postseason history.

Gano’s kick tied Miami Dolphins kicker Pete Stoyanovich, who hit a 58-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just behind Gano and Stoyanovich are three kickers (Mike Nugent, Wil Lutz, Greg Zuerlein) who have hit 57-yard field goals in the NFL playoffs.

Longest kick in Super Bowl history

As for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, the record now belongs to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who drilled a 57-yard field goal to score the first points of Super Bowl LVIII.

Prior to Butker’s kick, Jake Moody had the mark for roughly two quarters with a 55-yarder. Before the 2024 Super Bowl, now-retired former Buffalo Bills kicker Steve Christie held the record for 30 years, thanks to making a 54-yard field goal in XXVIII at the Georgia Dome.

Cam Little hits longest kick of NFL preseason

It was only the preseason, so it didn’t count in the NFL’s official record books, but Jacksonville Jaguars second-year kicker Cam Little was already in mid-season form prior to the start of 2025’s kickoff.

With the clock winding down before halftime of the Jaguars’ preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Little lined up for a 70-yard field goal, which he had no trouble hitting through the left middle of the uprights.

Longest field goal of 2022-23 NFL season belonged to Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker holds the record for the longest kick of the 2022-23 NFL season, nailing a 62-yard boot at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

Butker’s boot is the longest kick in Kansas City Chiefs franchise history. Third-year kicker Matthew Wright held the previous record, which he actually set just a week before Butker topped it. Wright’s kick was a 59-yard blast, but obviously, now Butker’s the lone record-holder among Chiefs kickers regarding kicks from distance.

What is the longest field goal in UFL history?

On March 30, 2024, Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates made a game-winning 64-yard field goal in the UFL. It is the longest field goal made in UFL history.

Who kicked a 72-yard field goal?

While this kick isn’t official since it came in pre-game warmups, Harrison Butker still drilled a 72-yard field goal during practice sessions during the 2022 season.

Here’s the clip so you know we’re not just pulling Butker’s leg.

Has anyone ever kicked a 75-yard field goal?

Yes. But not in a game. In 2017, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice. Here’s the clip.