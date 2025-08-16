The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, coming off a 14-3 season with many around the league confident this is still the best NFL team right now. Even with a tough Eagles schedule this season, Philadelphia has positioned itself nicely to be a dominant force.

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Eagles predictions for 2025.

Week 1 vs Dallas Cowboys: Win (1-0)

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Whether Micah Parsons suits up or not for the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles should win the NFL Kickoff game. A banged-up Cowboys’ secondary is a delightful matchup for the Eagles’ passing game, allowing Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts to get off to a strong start. While offenses typically start slow in September, a pair of takeaways by the Eagles’ defense leads to two scoring drives and that pushes Philadelphia to an 11-point win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 31, Dallas Cowboys 20

Week 2 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Win (2-0)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The possibility of a Rashee Rice suspension early in the season would be a significant blow for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, especially in this matchup. You can also bet that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will put young linemen Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia early. This matchup won’t be nearly as one-sided as the Super Bowl, but the offensive issues for Kansas City prove far too much to overcome against the quality and depth of this Eagles roster.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 30, Kansas City Chiefs 24

Week 3 vs Los Angeles Rams: Win (3-0)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams were the only team that gave the Eagles a scare in the playoffs last season. One thing Los Angeles has going for it in this matchup is its defensive line, which is one of the few units in the NFL that could generate more consistent pressure on Jalen Hurts. The Rams also upgraded their No. 2 receiver spot this offseason, bringing in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp. This will be a fantastic matchup, but the home-field edge and Saquon Barkley are the difference-makers in Philadelphia’s win.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Los Angeles Rams 21

Week 4 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loss (3-1)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia picks up its first loss of the season on the road in Florida. Not only do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, but they also have an outstanding offensive line to go with it. Operating from a clean pocket, Baker Mayfield attacks the perimeter corner away from Quinyon Mitchell’s side of the field and running back Bucky Irving delivers a strong performance behind great blocking. The early-season loss will help the Eagles identify some issues to correct, leading to a lengthy winning streak.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Philadelphia Eagles 27

Week 5 vs Denver Broncos: Win (4-1)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a matchup between two of the best defenses in the league, it will be the offenses that strike first. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown put Philadelphia ahead with early touchdowns, but Bo Nix responds with a pair of scoring drives. After Philadelphia takes a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter, a Nix interception sets up an Eagles’ game-sealing touchdown.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Denver Broncos 20

Week 6 @ New York Giants: Win (5-1)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After facing one of the best teams in football, Philadelphia has a short turnaround with a Thursday Night Football matchup. Making things even tougher, the New York Giants defensive line creates havoc for the Eagles’ passing game. So, the game is put on the shoulders of Saquon Barkley and he carries the offense to a win over his former team.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 20, New York Giants 13

Week 7 @ Minnesota Vikings: Win (6-1)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This certainly feels like one of the coin-flip games on the Eagles schedule. What the Minnesota Vikings have going for them is the best coaching staff in the NFL, along with a group of skilled offensive players and a strong defensive line to complement them. Plus, the Eagles are playing this one on the road. However, JJ McCarthy’s inexperience will be tested by Fangio and the Eagles’ receiving corps has a massive advantage over Minnesota’s secondary.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 23, Minnesota Vikings 20

Week 8 vs New York Giants: Win (7-1)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Facing the Giants on a normal week’s rest, Philadelphia will easily take care of business this time around. The Eagles’ defense generates six combined sacks and takeaways, holding New York to 10 points. It allows Philadelphia to just kill the clock before the bye week, getting two weeks off with a 7-1 record.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 24, New York Giants 10

Week 10 @ Green Bay Packers: Win (8-1)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Two weeks to prepare for Jordan Love should be plenty for Fangio. Philadelphia can put Quinyon Mitchell on one side of the iield with Cooper DeJean playing all over, taking away some of the deep shots Love wants to attempt. That will make a difference late, when Green Bay has to rally back after Hurts records his fourth touchdown of the game. Love gets picked off and Philadelphia gets its eight win of 2025.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 34, Green Bay Packers 27

Week 11 vs Detroit Lions: Loss (8-2)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s fitting that this game will be on Sunday Night Football because it will likely be one of the best NFL matchups in 2025. By November, the new-look Detroit Lions interior offensive line should be settled in and their new play-callers on both sides of the ball will have figured things out. Detroit takes a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter and wins it when Jake Elliott’s game-tying field goal attempt is off the mark.

Prediction: Detroit Lions 31, Philadelphia Eagles 28

Week 12 @ Dallas Cowboys: Win (9-2)

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Eagles complete the season sweep over their rival, putting on an offensive clinic inside AT&T Stadium. Barkley, Brown and Smith all find the end zone in the first half, giving Philadelphia a double-digit lead before halftime. That allows the Eagles’ defense to pin its ears back and get after Dak Prescott. With the win, the Eagles effectively ensure they’ll make the playoffs once again.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 37, Dallas Cowboys 27

Week 13 vs Chicago Bears: Win (10-2)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Caleb Williams and this Chicago Bears offense will have plenty of bright moments this season. Few of those will come against the Eagles’ defense. When the Bears’ passing game gets knocked out of its rhythm early by the Eagles’ pass rush and tight coverage, it all comes apart. In the process, Philadelphia delivers its fourth consecutive season with double-digit wins.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Chicago Bears 20

Week 14 @ Los Angeles Chargers: Win (11-2)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ offensive line will get in the way of this being a great matchup. Philadelphia can stay away from left tackle Joe Alt, focusing all of its attention on the interior and right side of the line. Justin Herbert gets sacked five times and the Eagles clinch the NFC East with the victory.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 34, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Week 15 vs Las Vegas Raiders: Win (12-2)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This late in the Eagles’ schedule, the team is now playing for the NFC’s No. 1 seed. They’ll get one step closer at home with a dominant victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Philadelphia’s linebackers help contain Brock Bowers, which cripples the Raiders’ passing game. On the other side of the ball, Smith and Brown combine for over 150 receiving yards and two scores against the Raiders’ secondary.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 35, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Week 16 @ Washington Commanders: Win (13-2)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders are a regression candidate in 2025, but they are still a playoff contender. However, their shortcomings on defense will prove costly in matchups against well-rounded offenses. Hurts and Jayden Daniels put on a great show, but Philadelphia wins by a touchdown.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 34, Washington Commanders 28

Week 17 @ Buffalo Bills: Win (14-2)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In a potential Super Bowl preview in late December, the Eagles and Buffalo Bills will both be fighting for a win that could earn them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The temperatures in Buffalo on Dec. 28 will be frigid, but the Eagles are one of the few NFC teams built to play in that weather. Josh Allen tries to carry Buffalo to a comeback win in the fourth quarter, but the effort falls just short.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Buffalo Bills 21

Week 18 vs Washington Commanders: Loss (14-3)

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the NFC’s No. 1 seed locked up, Nick Sirianni rests the Eagles’ starters in the regular-season finale. It gives Tanner McKee a chance to prove himself and he’ll have some impressive moments. However, the number of starters Philadelphia holds out allows Washington to coast to a win that clinches a playoff spot.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 28, Philadelphia Eagles 17

