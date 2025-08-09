The Denver Broncos ended their eight-year playoff drought last season, posting a 100-plus point differential for the first time in a decade and winning 10 games in the process. With the offseason additions made and a favorable Broncos schedule in 2025, this team could be even better.

Let’s dive into our game-by-game Broncos predictions.

Week 1 vs Tennessee Titans: Win (1-0)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s difficult to imagine a worse matchup for rookie quarterback Cam Ward to make his NFL debut. The new-look Broncos defense is poised to take away the middle of the field and shut down the Titans’ receivers. It will be a defensive clinic, likely the first of many this season, giving the Broncos’ offense time to gradually find its rhythm as the season begins.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 20, Tennessee Titans 10

Related: Best NFL Rosters 2025, including the Broncos

Week 2 @ Indianapolis Colts: Win (2-0)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have made some significant improvements defensively this offseason, but an overhauled secondary and players learning a new system take time to find cohesion. That’s something the Broncos’ offense, even if Bo Nix isn’t in midseason form, can take advantage of. That will be complemented by another outstanding performance from Denver’s pass defense, positioning this team for another victory by double digits.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 27, Indianapolis Colts 17

Read More: Best NFL Offensive Lines 2025, see where the Broncos Land

Week 3 @ Los Angeles Chargers: Win (3-0)

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have the quarterback to challenge the Broncos’ defense, but they have shortcomings in other areas. Issues on the interior can be exploited by the Broncos’ defensive tackles, and Denver is already outstanding against the run, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry in 2024. There’s also skepticism about the Chargers’ pass rush being effective enough against the Broncos’ offensive line. A well-coached Chargers team with Justin Herbert under center can keep it close, but Denver comes away with the win.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 24, Los Angeles Chargers 21

Read More: NFL Division Rankings 2025, Find Out Where the AFC West Ranks

Week 4 vs Cincinnati Bengals: Win (4-0)

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many might remember that the Broncos’ secondary had issues against the Cincinnati Bengals’ passing game last season. However, cornerback Riley Moss was returning from an injury and this defense didn’t have Dre Greenlaw. Moss is now healthy and Greenlaw was signed this offseason to shore up the defense over the middle. It will make for more of a low-scoring game, but Nix’s three total touchdowns are enough to secure the victory.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 24, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Read More: Best NFL Coaches 2025, including Sean Payton

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (4-1)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While we believe the Broncos are good enough to be a Super Bowl-caliber team this season, they aren’t quite on the Philadelphia Eagles’ level yet. Philadelphia has the offensive line to neutralize the Broncos’ pass rush, and its run game will also pose problems. On the other side of the ball, this is the matchup where the absence of a true No. 2 receiver in Denver comes back to hurt the team.

Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Denver Broncos 20

Read More: Bold NFL Predictions 2025, including for Broncos QB Bo Nix

Week 6 vs New York Jets: Win (5-1)

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Broncos rebound immediately at home versus the New York Jets. Denver can blanket Garrett Wilson effectively, which takes the only viable pass-catching threat in this Jets’ offense away. Plus, New York will also struggle to run the football versus the Broncos’ front seven. It’s going to be another defensive clinic that helps Denver secure its fifth win of the season.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 24, New York Jets 13

Week 7 vs New York Giants: Win (6-1)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defensive line is going to be a problem for a lot of teams in 2025. Fortunately, Denver has the talent up front and a quick-passing attack to mitigate the Giants’ pass rush. Plus, Denver should be able to run the football effectively against New York, which will set up manageable third-and-short situations. As for the other side of the ball, this should be a relatively easy matchup for the Broncos’ defense.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 24, New York Giants 13

Week 8 vs Dallas Cowboys: Win (7-1)

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys’ receiver tandem of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, with a healthy Dak Prescott under center, is going to pose a challenge for opponents nearly every week. Denver is one of the few teams well-equipped to effectively contain this passing game and Dallas won’t have much of a rushing attack to counter it. Micah Parsons will wreck a few drives, but it won’t be enough to prevent the Broncos’ seventh win of 2025.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 27, Dallas Cowboys 20

Read More: Best NFL Corners 2025, including Broncos’ Patrick Surtain

Week 9 @ Houston Texans: Win (8-1)

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If you could take the trench battles out of the equation, the Houston Texans would likely be favored in this matchup. But it’s impossible to overlook the massive edge Denver has when its defensive line faces the Texans’ offensive line. C.J. Stroud is going to be under constant pressure, and since Denver can stick with Nico Collins and company in coverage, it’ll leave Houston with the win.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 17, Houston Texans 13

Week 10 vs Las Vegas Raiders: Win (9-1)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is going to make huge strides forward in 2025. This unit might not have a true No. 1 receiver, but quarterback Geno Smith will treat tight end Brock Bowers like one. We also anticipate that the Raiders can get Ashton Jeanty a few explosive runs versus this Broncos’ defense. However, Las Vegas is still relatively weak on the offensive line and it’s rostering a bottom-five secondary in the NFL. Those two factors alone should be enough to push this in Denver’s favor.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 31, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 11 vs Kansas City Chiefs: Win (10-1)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There’s a real chance the two head-to-head matchups between the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs determine who wins the AFC West this season. What’s unfortunate for Denver is that it will likely face Patrick Mahomes and company after Rashee Rice returns from his suspension. That will make pulling out a victory much more difficult, but the Broncos’ strength in the trenches and an offensive coaching masterclass from Payton should be enough for Denver to improve to 10-1.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 24, Kansas City Chiefs 20

Read More: NFL Defense Rankings 2025, Find Out Where the Broncos Rank

Week 13 @ Washington Commanders: Loss (10-2)

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Broncos’ six-game winning streak comes to an end. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders’ offense can capitalize on just a few defensive mistakes, turning those opportunities into big plays. This will also be a big moment for Washington, giving them a chance to prove themselves on Sunday Night Football after a relatively disappointing start to the season. Daniels and Nix turn it into a shootout, but the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year secures the win.

Prediction: Washington Commanders 34, Denver Broncos 28

Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders: Win (11-2)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By now, Nix and this passing game are starting to settle in. The second-year quarterback has taken that big leap in his sophomore season, taking more shots downfield and making plays under pressure. Both of those things will be on full display against the Raiders, with Denver completing the season sweep of its rival.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 28, Las Vegas Raiders 23

Read More: NFL Power Rankings 2025

Week 15 vs Green Bay Packers: Win (12-2)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have excellent depth at wide receiver, but there still isn’t a true No. 1 receiver who can make tough plays against elite competition. That poses a problem for Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur against Denver. The Broncos’ defense simply never allows Love to get into a rhythm and Green Bay’s issue at edge rusher and corner gives Nix enough time and mismatches to snag another home victory.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 23, Green Bay Packers 17

Week 16 vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (13-2)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Broncos secure their first season with 13 or more wins since 1999. Trevor Lawrence will hit Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. for a touchdown apiece, but that’s all this Jaguars’ offense will be able to get going.

Prediction: Denver Broncos 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (13-3)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Beating Mahomes and Andy Reid twice in the regular season is extraordinarily difficult. The Chiefs’ offense will be firing on all cylinders at this point, gearing up for another deep playoff run. Playing at home, Chris Jones will also wreak havoc in the Broncos’ backfield. In the end, it’s the Chiefs’ stars who carry the team to victory over the Broncos.

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs 24, Denver Broncos 20

Week 18 vs Los Angeles Chargers: Loss (13-4)

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the Chargers battling for a final playoff spot and Denver in position for a first-round bye, this could end up being the final game on Sunday in Week 18 with flex scheduling. This time, Herbert and Jim Harbaugh go into Denver and secure the win, punching their ticket to the NFL playoffs. With the Broncos and Buffalo Bills tied for the best record in the AFC, home-field advantage comes down to tiebreakers.

Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers 27, Denver Broncos 21