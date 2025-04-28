2026 NFL mock draft: Early predictions for 2026 NFL Draft, led by Arch Manning and T.J. Parker

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror with this year’s rookie class led by Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty now heading into their rookie seasons. For quarterback-needy teams, the 2026 NFL Draft is much stronger. As our first 2026 NFL mock draft will showcase, next year’s class is loaded at some key positions.

Let’s dive into our 2026 NFL mock draft. The 2026 NFL Draft order is based on the inverse of our NFL power rankings following the 2025 NFL Draft.

1. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Arch Manning is the best player in the 2026 NFL Draft class right now. He’s also a bit of a mystery. Rated by 247 Sports’ as the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class, the 6-foot-4 quarterback has just 95 career pass attempts through his first two seasons. There’s also a strong reason to believe that Manning will forego the 2026 NFL Draft, spending two seasons as the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback. However, this opportunity might change that. Manning would be the franchise quarterback for his hometown team, the savior for the New Orleans Saints like Drew Brees was. That might be enough incentive to get him to declare if the Saints have the first overall pick.

Related: Highest paid college football players 2025, including Arch Manning

2. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the Tennessee Titans are picking this high in the 2026 NFL Draft, head coach Brian Callahan will be fired. However, quarterback Cam Ward is still the face of this franchise and general manager Mike Borgonzi will recognize the value in pairing his star quarterback with an elite defensive talent. T.J. Parker, a 247 Sports‘ four-star recruit in 2023, is coming off a breakout 11-sack season as a sophomore. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher boasts all the tools to be a difference-maker in the NFL and would be a building block for the Titans’ defense.

3. Cleveland Browns: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders would need to be outstanding to convince the Cleveland Browns not to use one of their top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on a quarterback. Don’t count on it. Clemson Tigers’ 6-foot-2 quarterback Cade Klubnik is coming off a breakout season – 3,639 passing yards, 36-6 TD-INT, 463 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns – and leads one of the best teams in college football. Klubnik is an enticing dual-threat quarterback who would fit perfectly in Kevin Stefanski’s system. Plus, the Browns’ draft picks in 2026 allow the franchise to build around Klubnik quickly.

Related: How Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers cost themselves millions with NFL Draft decisions

4. New York Jets: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if Justin Fields plays fairly well in 2025, the New York Jets are in a rebuild and need a long-term answer at quarterback. Fortunately for head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the 2026 draft class is deep at signal-caller. LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the son of Saints’ offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, will be on the older side of 2026 quarterback prospects (24 in February). However, he looked sharp in his first year as a starter at Louisiana. Nussmeier’s arm strength and pocket presence in Engstrand’s offense could be Engstrand’s Matthew Stafford.

5. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Young could take a significant step forward next season and still be on a team finishing with the top-five pick. That’s because the Carolina Panthers still have one of the worst NFL rosters defensively. All-American safety Caleb Downs can help change that. The 6-foot defensive back will be 21 years old in his rookie season and he has all the talent to be a perennial All-Pro who can operate as a ball-hawking safety and play the slot.

Related: NFL defense rankings

6. New England Patriots: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Credit: Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the New England Patriots used the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Will Campbell, his best position long-term still might be left guard. In this scenario, New England gives Drake Maye potentially the best offensive tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft class as of now. Isaiah World – standing at 6-foot-8 – transferred to Oregon after allowing 0 sacks in 456 pass-blocks snaps at Nevada (PFF). He’s not a finished product, but the upside if he develops would make him a top pick.

7. Indianapolis Colts: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finishing with a top-10 pick in 2026 will end the Anthony Richardson era. Furthermore, it will likely lead to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen being fired. That means a fresh start for the Indianapolis Colts franchise. Drew Allar, the 247 Sports‘ No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, would get to return to the Midwest. Allar has prototypical size (6-foot-5) with outstanding arm strength and he’s shown year-to-year improvement as a starter for the Penn State Nittany Lions. If he does it again in his senior season, Allar could go even higher than this.

8. Las Vegas Raiders: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

This is a bet on the upside with LaNorris Sellers. As a 19-year-old last season for the South Carolina Gamecocks, he posted an 18-3 record with 24 total touchdowns, 2,274 passing yards and 655 rushing yards. Sellers has the size (6-foot-3 and 245 pounds) and athleticism that NFL teams will love. He also showcased outstanding development last season, offering hope for what he can do with more reps. This is certainly a lofty projection, with most 2026 NFL mock drafts having Sellers as a fringe first-round pick, but the talent with the Heisman Trophy candidate is outstanding and he would be drafted at 20 years old.

9. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Kayden Proctor, OT, Alabama

Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

After bouncing around between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iowa Hawkeyes, 6-foot-7 offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor finally settled in back in Tuscaloosa. He immediately earned freshman All-American honors, then made a second-year leap, being named Second-Team All-SEC in 2024. He moves incredibly well for his size and checks every box a team could ask for at left tackle. Coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft with a franchise-caliber quarterback and a blue-chip left tackle would be a massive win for Cleveland.

10. New York Giants: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top quarterback prospects are off the board, so the New York Giants take the top playmaker available in our 2026 NFL mock draft. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, standing at 6 feet and 212 pounds, broke out last season with over 1,300 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns on under 200 touches. He’s a home-run threat who can evade defenders like few others in college football and he’s willing to run through tackles. While Love might not quite be on the Saquon Barkley tier of RB prospects, he can be a star for New York.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Credit: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Miami Dolphins ending the Jalen Ramsey era, cornerback becomes even more of a long-term need. At just 19 years old, Jermod McCoy was one of the best cornerbacks in college football last season. The first-team All-SEC defensive back, at 6-foot-1, has elite athleticism, ball skills and good size. He’s the perfect replacement for Ramsey down the line, if Miami is in the position to draft him.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami (FL)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers miss out on the quarterback run in our 2026 NFL mock draft and we aren’t projecting trade-ups. So, Steelers general manager Omar Khan turns his attention to building the foundation for the next quarterback. Broderick Jones could change this pick with a strong 2025 season, but the former first-round pick has really struggled in his first two seasons. Whether he sticks at left tackle or not, Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa can play right tackle, which would push Troy Fautanu inside where he could also thrive.

13. Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks defense is going to be this team’s primary identity in the years to come under head coach Mike Macdonald. That means investing top picks on this side of the ball. It just so happens that edge rusher Keldric Faulk also represents outstanding value here. The 6-foot-6 pass rusher was a 247 Sports‘ four-star recruit in 2023 and then earned first-team All-SEC freshman honors. He’s already a high-end defender against the run and he really improved as a pass rusher in his sophomore season (7 sacks). A well-rounded defensive end could find a perfect home in Macdonald’s defense.

14. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams might have their left tackle of the foreseeable future in Alaric Jackson, but they need to find a long-term replacement for Rob Havenstein. Spencer Fano, 6-foot-5, was a first-team freshman All-American in 2023 with the Utah Utes and then earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore. He’s an outstanding run blocker and, with more reps and coaching, could become above-average in pass protection.

Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

15. San Francisco 49ers: Peter Woods Jr, DT, Clemson

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The San Francisco 49ers now have their edge tandem with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, but the interior remains a real liability. Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Peter Woods Jr. would change that in 2025. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds, Woods offers exceptional power and he moves well for his size. If San Francisco could snag him in the 2026 NFL Draft, they would eventually have one of the best defensive lines in football.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It could be a dream scenario for the Dallas Cowboys. Anthony Hill Jr. earned first-team All-American honors as a 19-year-old last season, living up to the hype he generated coming out of Billy Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. The 6-foot-3 linebacker can do it all, including coming off the edge and dropping back in coverage, which could pair beautifully with Micah Parsons on the Cowboys’ defense.

17. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals have two building blocks on the defensive line in Josh Sweat and Walter Nolen, but 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson is a question mark entering his sophomore season. Even if he takes a leap forward, Jonathan Gannon could always use more pass rushers. While Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman only had 3.5 sacks last season, thanks to a calf injury, he was devastating off the edge as a freshman. He’s the kind of versatile defensive lineman who would thrive in Arizona.

18. Los Angeles Chargers: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers front office and head coach Jim Harbaugh have demonstrated they want to build this team through the trenches. So, we’re sticking to that approach in our 2026 NFL mock draft. Center is still a weakness on the Chargers’ offensive line and Jake Slaughter would solve that. A first-team All-American in 2024, he is the best center in college football heading into the 2025 campaign.

19. Houston Texans: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Houston Texans went with short-term solutions at both tackle spots for the 2025 season, signing Cam Robinson and Trent Brown. It would be a mistake if either is still with the club in 2026. As for the youngsters, Tytus Howard is better at guard and Aireontae Ersery might be better suited to play right tackle. With C.J. Stroud’s blindside needing to be protected long-term, Houston snags Austin Barber, who holds down the left tackle spot on one of the best offensive lines in college football.

20. Chicago Bears: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are giving Kevin Byard another year and there’s hope that Jaquan Brisker can avoid another concussion. That’s fine for the 2025 season, but safety is a dire need for this Bears’ defense in the years to come. Dillon Thieneman, a third-team All-American at Purdue last season, is now poised to be one of the best defensive backs in the country for the Oregon Ducks. The instincts, football IQ and range would make him an outstanding ballhawk in Chicago behind some outstanding corners.

21. Cincinnati Bengals: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping that 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr. can develop into a quality starter on the interior. However, in what will likely be Trey Hendrickson’s final year with the team, the Bengals’ front office needs to think about reshaping this entire defensive line. Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Christen Miller can strengthen Cincinnati’s interior, adding a big body who has shown flashes of being able to create disruption and collapse the pocket.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Haason Reddick signing allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold off on adding an edge rusher early in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the veteran will likely only be around for one year. In 2026, general manager Jason Licht will likely make that position a top priority. Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end LT Overton finally started putting it together last season at Alabama after a tough stretch at Texas A&M. If he continues to steadily improve, he should be a first-round pick.

23. Washington Commanders: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders added veteran wide receivers Deebo Samuel Sr. and Michael Gallup for the 2025 campaign, but they need better long-term answers. That’s where Jordyn Tyson comes into play as a top option in 2026. After a quiet career at Colorado, the 6-foot-1 wideout was honored with the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2024 after being one of the top offensive weapons in the conference. Coming off a season with over 1,100 yards and double-digit touchdowns, Tyson can replicate those numbers with Sam Leavitt under center once again. If he can do that, he’d be an ideal partner opposite Terry McLaurin.

24. Green Bay Packers: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Credit: Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers are giving their top edge rushers another season to prove they should be long-term fixtures on this defense. Barring outstanding play from Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, general manager Brian Gutekunst will look for replacements in the 2026 NFL Draft. David Bailey recorded 7 sacks last season at Stanford, then transferred to Texas Tech. He’s a breakout candidate in 2025 who could find his way into Round 1 with a strong campaign.

25. Minnesota Vikings: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings surprisingly didn’t address cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, betting on the talent already on the roster. Realistically, not all of their corners will meet expectations and it will become a more dire need a year from now. Texas Longhorns cornerback Malik Muhammad doesn’t have outstanding size, but his football IQ, ball skills and movement are all very good. Poised to take on a larger role in the Longhorns’ secondary, he is another first-round talent to keep an eye on this fall.

Related: Love Minnesota Sports? Check Out MinnesotaSportsFan.com

26. Denver Broncos: Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers’ wide receiver pipeline should continue in the 2026 NFL Draft. Aaron Anderson is on the smaller side at 5-foot-8, but he was Garrett Nussmeier’s go-to target (61 receptions and 884 receiving yards) last season. With Courtland Sutton (6-foot-4) serving as the big-bodied No. 1 wide receiver in Denver, Anderson could be Bo Nix’s explosive weapon in the years to come.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Credit: Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs landed a defensive tackle in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft (Omarr Norman-Lott), but general manager Brett Veach must also think about the future. Chris Jones will be 32 years old entering the 2026 season and Kansas City would have the option of cutting him in 2027 ($18.6 million cap savings) if his effectiveness takes a dive. Even if it doesn’t, it would be time to think about Jones’ successor. Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks – 4.5 sacks in 2024 – offers incredible size at 6-foot-7 and he uses power and burst to consistently be a disruptive force in the backfield.

28. Los Angeles Rams: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford is on a year-to-year plan with the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Sean McVay wants someone for the future. Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt checks plenty of boxes. He looked sharp in his first season as a starter, accounting for 29 total touchdowns and leading the team to the College Football Playoff. He does a good job protecting the football and his dual-threat ability could add an exciting element to the next era of this Rams’ offense.

29. Detroit Lions: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions have plenty of talent and depth at linebacker in 2025, but there’s only so much money to go around in the next few years. Even if Jack Campbell gets an extension, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez might not be with the team in 2027. Enter Sonny Styles. A former safety, he shined this past season with the Ohio State Buckeyes at linebacker, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. The 6-foot-4 linebacker’s athleticism, intensity and championship pedigree would all fit nicely in the Lions’ defense.

30. Buffalo Bills: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

By the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around, Matt Milano will be heading into his age-32 season and hitting free agency. Given his injury history, he’s not exactly a safe bet for a lucrative multi-year deal. In his place, the Buffalo Bills could put in Deontae Lawson. A 247 Sports‘ five-star recruit in 2021, Lawson is NFL-ready. He’s also just as capable of dropping back in coverage as he is flying in to stop the run. He’s an ideal long-term replacement or successor for Milano.

31. Baltimore Ravens: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marlon Humphrey will be in a contract year in 2026 and with Kyle Hamilton due for an extension, the Baltimore Ravens will likely choose to give a market-setting deal to their safety. Nate Wiggins can still lock down one corner spot, but another starter is necessary. Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell made second-team All-ACC as a 19-year-old in 2024. He provides both the physicality and speed that Baltimore likes and it would be fitting to pair the two Clemson defensive backs together.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rounding out our 2026 NFL mock draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select wide receiver Carnell Tate. While he was overshadowed by true freshman Jeremiah Smith in 2024, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver is still a great talent. While A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are both under contract through 2028, Tate could be an incredible No. 3 wide receiver in this offense.