Highest paid college football players 2025: Top NIL valuations right now

The Name, Image and Likeness era in college football has become one of the biggest moments in sports with the collegiate game now becoming closer to semi-professional football. With the implementation of NIL deals came multimillion-dollar verbal agreements with the highest paid college football players. Now, we’re looking at the college football players with the biggest NIL valuations right now.

Based on On3.com NIL valuations, here are the 10 highest-paid college football players in 2025.

10. Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan Wolverines – $2.9 million

The Michigan Wolverines went all-in on quarterback Bryce Underwood, paying top dollar to land the 247 Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit. Underwood, a Michigan native, reportedly received the deal thanks to strong back from the Wolverines’ Champions Circle, to bring him in as the centerpiece of the program’s 2025 recruiting class. Underwood is in the mix to be the Wolverines’ starting quarterback this fall and he’ll likely make multiple starts as a true freshman even if he doesn’t outright win the job over the summer.

9. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State Wildcats – $3 million

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt was rated by On3.com as a four-star recruit coming out of West Linn High School in Oregon and signed as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Following his freshman season with the Michigan State Spartans, he transferred to Arizona State and had a breakout year under head coach Kenny Dillingham. Leavitt earned Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and made second-team All-Big 12 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff behind an 11-2 record with 29 total touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. In January 2025, he signed a new NIL deal with Arizona State, thanks to the Sun Angel Collective. Leavitt enters the 2025 season rated as one of the six best quarterbacks in college football and he has the eighth-highest NIL valuation at his position.

8. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State Nittany Lions – $3.2 million

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar decided to forego the 2025 NFL Draft and return for his senior season. Allar came out of high school rated by On3.com as the third-beest quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and he’s progressively improved as a two-year starter. Heading into his senior season, Allar has the sixth-most passing yards (6,302) and the third-most passing touchdowns (53) in Penn State history. Allar’s NIL deal was heavily backed by the Nittany Lions’ Happy Valley United NIL collective.

7. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Tigers – $3.3 million

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik came to Dabo Swinney’s program as a five-star recruit, rated as the second-best quarterback prospect in 2022. The 6-foot-2 passer became the full-time starter in 2023 and his play significantly improved in 2024. Coming off a season that saw him record the 12th-highest ESPN QBR (78.7), Klubnik is on pace to become just the fourth player in Tigers’ history to reach 10,000 passing yards. The senior quarterback’s NIL deal was backed by Clemson’s NIL collective, the 110 Society.

6. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Tigers – $3.6 million

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeir became one of the highest paid college football players in 2025. Once rated by On3.com as the 11th-best quarterback in 2021, Nussmeier barely saw the field until 2024. In his first full season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the Louisiana native accounted for 32 total touchdowns with over 4,000 passing yards. Nussmeier enters the fall as the third-highest paid player in the SEC with the second-biggest NIL valuation at quarterback. LSU’s NIL funding for Nussmeier largely came from the Bayou Tradition Collective, which covers all Tigers’ athletics.

5. LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Gamecocks – $3.7 million

A 247 Sports three-star recruit in 2023, rated as the 34th-best quarterback in the country, LaNorris Sellers turned a breakout season into becoming one of the highest paid players in college football. The South Carolina native earned SEC Freshman of the Year and Freshman All-American team honors in 2024 after accounting for 25 total touchdowns with 2,534 passing yards and 674 rushing yards as a 19-year-old starter. Heading into his sophomore season, another step forward from Sellers would give him a chance to have the largest NIL deal in the SEC in 2026. Sellers received a new NIL deal in 2025, with backing from South Carolina’s GarnerTrust.

4. DJ Lagway, QB, Florida Gators – $3.8 million

Florida Gators, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, turned a promising freshman season into one of the largest NIL valuations in college football. As a true freshman, the 6-foot-3 quarterback posted a 154.9 QB rating with nearly 2,000 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, including a 4-0 record in his final four games as the Gators’ starting quarterback. Lagway has also donated a massive portion of his NIL deal, making a six-figure donation to support the women’s athletics programs at the University of Florida.

3. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes – $4 million

Ohio State Buckeyes‘ star Jeremiah Smith is the only non-quarterback among the highest paid college football players in 2025. Rated by On3.com as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, Smith had one of the best seasons ever by a freshman this past year with the Buckeyes. He is already viewed as a future NFL star who could’ve been a top-five pick if he had been eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming off a freshman season that saw him earn first-team All-American honors and win a national championship, Smith turned down lucrative NIL deals this offseason to remain with the Buckeyes. That’s in part thanks to Ohio State’s NIL collective, The Foundation.

2. Carson Beck, QB, Miami Hurricanes – $4.3 million

After a successful stint as the Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback, quarterback Carson Beck transferred to the University of Miami this offseason. The 22-year-old reportedly received a $4 million deal to become the Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback and his NIL valuation has increased since. Since transferring to Miami, Beck had his Mercedes and Lamborghini stolen. It’s estimated that Beck has earned close to $10 million in career NIL earnings as of 2025.

1. Arch Manning, QB, Texas Longhorns – $6.5 million

The nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has the highest NIL valuation in college sports right now. It’s a title Manning has held for two years, even when he was the backup to Quinn Ewers in 2024. Now poised to become the Longhorns’ starting quarterback this fall, there’s a strong possibility of Manning spending the next two seasons at Texas, meaning he could have the highest NIL valuation in college sports for three consecutive years.

