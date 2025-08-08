When is the next Ohio State game? Saturday, August 30 Who are they playing? Texas Where is Ohio State playing? Ohio Stadium What time does the Ohio State game start? Noon ET What channel is the Ohio State game on? FOX

Also Read: Alabama game today – TV info and upcoming Crimson Tide schedule

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 Ohio State football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 30 Texas Noon FOX September 6 Grambling 3:30 PM BTN September 13 Ohio 7:00 PM Peacock September 27 @ Washington TBD TBD October 4 Minnesota TBD TBD October 11 @ Illinois TBD TBD October 18 @ Wisconsin TBD TBD November 1 Penn State TBD TBD November 8 @ Purdue TBD TBD November 15 UCLA TBD TBD November 22 Rutgers TBD TBD November 29 @ Michigan TBD TBD

Ohio State schedule FAQ

What time is the Ohio State game today? The start time for Ohio State’s game versus Texas is noon ET. What channel is the Ohio State game on? The TV home for Ohio State’s next game is FOX. What is Ohio State’s record? The Ohio State Buckeyes’ record is currently 0-0.

Below you can find all the results from the 2024-25 Ohio State football schedule.

Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Info August 31 Ohio State 52, Akron 6 3:30 PM CBS September 7 Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0 7:30 PM Big Ten Network September 21 Ohio State 49, Marshall 14 12:00 PM FOX September 28 Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7 7:00 PM Peacock October 15 Ohio State 35, Iowa 7 3:30 PM CBS October 12 Oregon 32, Ohio State 31 FLEX GAME TBD October 26 Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17 12:00 PM FOX November 2 Ohio State 20, Penn State 13 12:00 PM FOX November 9 Ohio State 45, Purdue 0 12:00 PM FOX November 16 Ohio State 31, Northwestern 7 12:00 PM BIG Network November 23 Ohio State 38, Indiana 15 12:00 PM FOX November 30 Michigan 13, Ohio State 10 12:00 PM FOX December 21 Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17 8:00 PM ESPN January 1 Ohio State 41, Oregon 21 5:00 PM ABC/ESPN January 10 Ohio State 28, Texas 14 7:30 PM ESPN