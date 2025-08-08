ohio state game today
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Table of contents

Upcoming Ohio State football game

When is the next Ohio State game?Saturday, August 30
Who are they playing?Texas
Where is Ohio State playing?Ohio Stadium
What time does the Ohio State game start?Noon ET
What channel is the Ohio State game on?FOX

Also Read: Alabama game today – TV info and upcoming Crimson Tide schedule

2025 Ohio State football schedule

ohio state game today
Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 Ohio State football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 30TexasNoonFOX
September 6Grambling3:30 PMBTN
September 13Ohio7:00 PMPeacock
September 27@ WashingtonTBDTBD
October 4MinnesotaTBDTBD
October 11@ IllinoisTBDTBD
October 18@ WisconsinTBDTBD
November 1Penn StateTBDTBD
November 8@ PurdueTBDTBD
November 15UCLATBDTBD
November 22RutgersTBDTBD
November 29@ MichiganTBDTBD

Ohio State schedule FAQ

What time is the Ohio State game today?

The start time for Ohio State’s game versus Texas is noon ET.

What channel is the Ohio State game on?

The TV home for Ohio State’s next game is FOX.

What is Ohio State’s record?

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ record is currently 0-0.

2024-25 Ohio State football results

Below you can find all the results from the 2024-25 Ohio State football schedule.

DateMatchupTime (CT)TV Info
August 31Ohio State 52, Akron 63:30 PMCBS
September 7Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 07:30 PMBig Ten Network
September 21Ohio State 49, Marshall 1412:00 PMFOX
September 28Ohio State 38, Michigan State 77:00 PMPeacock
October 15Ohio State 35, Iowa 73:30 PMCBS
October 12Oregon 32, Ohio State 31FLEX GAMETBD
October 26Ohio State 21, Nebraska 1712:00 PMFOX
November 2Ohio State 20, Penn State 1312:00 PMFOX
November 9Ohio State 45, Purdue 012:00 PMFOX
November 16Ohio State 31, Northwestern 712:00 PMBIG Network
November 23Ohio State 38, Indiana 1512:00 PMFOX
November 30Michigan 13, Ohio State 1012:00 PMFOX
December 21Ohio State 42, Tennessee 178:00 PMESPN
January 1Ohio State 41, Oregon 215:00 PMABC/ESPN
January 10Ohio State 28, Texas 147:30 PMESPN
By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.