Table of contents
Upcoming Ohio State football game
|When is the next Ohio State game?
|Saturday, August 30
|Who are they playing?
|Texas
|Where is Ohio State playing?
|Ohio Stadium
|What time does the Ohio State game start?
|Noon ET
|What channel is the Ohio State game on?
|FOX
Also Read: Alabama game today – TV info and upcoming Crimson Tide schedule
2025 Ohio State football schedule
Here you can find the full slate of games on the 2025 Ohio State football schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 30
|Texas
|Noon
|FOX
|September 6
|Grambling
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|September 13
|Ohio
|7:00 PM
|Peacock
|September 27
|@ Washington
|TBD
|TBD
|October 4
|Minnesota
|TBD
|TBD
|October 11
|@ Illinois
|TBD
|TBD
|October 18
|@ Wisconsin
|TBD
|TBD
|November 1
|Penn State
|TBD
|TBD
|November 8
|@ Purdue
|TBD
|TBD
|November 15
|UCLA
|TBD
|TBD
|November 22
|Rutgers
|TBD
|TBD
|November 29
|@ Michigan
|TBD
|TBD
Ohio State schedule FAQ
What time is the Ohio State game today?
The start time for Ohio State’s game versus Texas is noon ET.
What channel is the Ohio State game on?
The TV home for Ohio State’s next game is FOX.
What is Ohio State’s record?
The Ohio State Buckeyes’ record is currently 0-0.
2024-25 Ohio State football results
Below you can find all the results from the 2024-25 Ohio State football schedule.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV Info
|August 31
|Ohio State 52, Akron 6
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|September 7
|Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0
|7:30 PM
|Big Ten Network
|September 21
|Ohio State 49, Marshall 14
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|September 28
|Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7
|7:00 PM
|Peacock
|October 15
|Ohio State 35, Iowa 7
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|October 12
|Oregon 32, Ohio State 31
|FLEX GAME
|TBD
|October 26
|Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|November 2
|Ohio State 20, Penn State 13
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|November 9
|Ohio State 45, Purdue 0
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|November 16
|Ohio State 31, Northwestern 7
|12:00 PM
|BIG Network
|November 23
|Ohio State 38, Indiana 15
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|November 30
|Michigan 13, Ohio State 10
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|December 21
|Ohio State 42, Tennessee 17
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|January 1
|Ohio State 41, Oregon 21
|5:00 PM
|ABC/ESPN
|January 10
|Ohio State 28, Texas 14
|7:30 PM
|ESPN
More About:College Football