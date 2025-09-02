Now that NFL rosters are set (for now), it’s time to predict which players are set for a big year. While all athletes spend the offseason fine-tuning their craft, not everyone returns as an improved player ready to make a bigger impact.

Below, you’ll find a player from each NFC East team who is most primed to have a breakout season. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue releasing one division each day, finishing with the NFC South tomorrow after publishing the NFC North yesterday.

Dallas Cowboys – KaVontae Turpin

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

The fact that KaVontae Turpin is not only in the NFL, but thriving as a first-team All-Pro selection is already incredible considering he helped get on the map from dominating in the USFL. While he’s already a two-time Pro Bowler thanks to his kick return ability, we think Brian Schottenheimer can get even more out of Turpin on offense. The 420 yards and two touchdowns he recorded last season were just a steppingstone to what’s ahead.

Related: Micah Parsons Filed Grievance Against Dallas Cowboys; Why?

New York Giants – Tyler Nubin

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants‘ second-round pick already impressed as a rookie last season, recording 98 tackles. Yet, we believe there’s another notch of playmaking ability that Tyler Nubin is ready to tap into. He only forced one turnover last season by popping a ball loose, but we’ll see Nubin record at least a few interceptions on his way to what could be his first of many future Pro Bowl appearances.

Related: Top New York Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Trolls New York Jets Online

Philadelphia Eagles – Jalyx Hunt

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Slated for a starting role after Josh Sweat’s departure, Jalyx Hunt could be the next great Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher to emerge out of the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. A third-round pick from 2024, Hunt only recorded 1.5 sacks as a rookie. But he could easily flirt with eight or more in an Eagles defense that has a lot of playmakers.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Is Jalen Hurts a Top Five QB?

Washington Commanders – Luke McCaffrey

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brother of Christian McCaffrey and the son of Ed, Luke is just the latest in a long line of athletes in the family tree. While the 2024 third-round pick didn’t receive many opportunities as a rookie, with just 18 receptions for 168 yards, he’s now competing for a chance to be the Commanders‘ No. 3 receiver. Knowing that the Commanders will ask a lot out of Jayden Daniels, McCaffrey could certainly benefit from a high-volume passing attack.

Related: NFL MVP Odds 2025: Jayden Daniels On the Cusp?