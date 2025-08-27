The Dallas Cowboys‘ first regular season game is just eight days away. So far, Micah Parsons hasn’t practiced once with the team, citing back soreness as the reason for his absence.

Meanwhile, Parsons has also been angling for a contract extension that ensures more long-term security once his current deal expires at the end of the season. After earning a Pro Bowl nod in all four years of his career while also being a two-time first-team All-Pro, Parsons has earned a significant raise, yet he and the Cowboys haven’t been able to agree on the dollar amount.

In fact, not even Parsons and the NFL can agree on what he should be worth.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Parsons has filed a grievance against the Cowboys over his 2025 salary. While Parsons generally feels like he’s underpaid, this one has to do with what position he plays, which is further complicated due to his unique versatility.

The Cowboys and the NFL believe that Parsons is due to earn a salary of $21.324 million. Meanwhile, Parsons contends that he should actually be set to make $24 million in 2025. Why?

The difference is because the Cowboys have him listed as a defensive end. Meanwhile, Parsons would earn more as a linebacker.

However, he actually has a strong case. In 2021, when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons was a linebacker. Even when he earned Pro Bowl nods, he did so while making the roster as a linebacker each time.

Still, when you put on the film, Parsons is most often lined up on the edge or along the defensive line, rushing the passer. In other words, whether Parsons should be paid as a linebacker or a defensive end is a fair question, but you can’t fault the guy for trying to make as much money as possible.

