The Dallas Cowboys are just nine days away from kicking off their regular season on Thursday, September 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, they still don’t know what’s going on with Micah Parsons.

Officially, he hasn’t practiced with the Cowboys due to back tightness. Perhaps not coincidentally, he’s also headed into the last year of his contract and wants an extension, followed by a raise. Whether it’s posturing or not, he’ also requested a trade from the Cowboys, a demand they clearly have no intention of honoring.

Still, as the Cowboys’ first game inches closer and closer, folks want to know Parsons’s playing status. We now have an update, thanks to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

According to Schottenheimer, he expects Parsons to play, but on a limited snap count, taking into account his absence from practice and not being in peak football shape.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he had long talk with Micah Parsons about his body language. He still believes Parsons will be play against the Eagles. He said Parsons would likely be on limited reps against the Eagles because he hasn’t practiced and has been bothered by… pic.twitter.com/lAyZCCJKz6 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 26, 2025

Ok, but what if Parsons decides that he won’t be playing, just as he’s done in practice?

Of course, he’d then be subject to missing game checks, a loss of over a million dollars. Of course, that’s nothing compared to the contract he’s eventually expected to sign. There’s just no guarantee it happens this year.

Eventually, Parsons will likely land a contract with an annual average value of over $40 million per season, just as Myless Garrett signed. After becoming a two-time first-team All-Pro selection and earning a Pro Bowl nod all four seasons of his career, Parsons has certainly earned a significant raise, but will it come from the Cowboys?

Related: Micah Parsons’ Agent Sends Angry Message to Dallas Cowboys