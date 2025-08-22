The Dallas Cowboys are less than two weeks away from kicking off their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, they’re still trying to work out a new contract with the face of their defense, Micah Parsons.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he’s already requested a trade out of Dallas. Yet, the team hasn’t exactly responded positively to those rumors.

Recently, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that he’s confident Parsons will be in the lineup for the Cowboys’ regular season debut on Thursday Night Football. Of course, Parsons could opt to sit out in what would be the latest power move by the two-time All-Pro.

However, things have gotten pretty nasty between Parsons and the Cowboys. Most recently, when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pressed Parsons’ agent for the latest details regarding their contract offer, the agent told the team to “stick it up our ass.”

“We were going to send it over to the agent and the agent said don’t bother because we’ve got all that to negotiate. Well, I’d already negotiated. I’d already moved off my mark on several areas. And so the issue is frankly that we already had the negotiation in my mind, and now the agent is trying to stick his nose in it.” Jerry Jones on Micah Parsons negotiations

To be fair, it never should have gotten to this point to begin with. As Parsons previously said, he and his agent tried to reach out to the Cowboys about negotiating a long-term extension last offseason when he first became eligible.

Now that he’s just a season away from either becoming a free agent or being slapped with the franchise tag, Parsons and his agent have the Cowboys right where they want them. While Parsons has already done enough to merit becoming the highest-paid defender in the NFL, the rates always skyrocket when good starters hit the open market.

Myles Garrett, the NFL’s highest-paid defender, already makes an annual average value of $40 million. If Parsons waits a year to sign his long-term extension, he could be in line to earn $45 or even $50 million per season, if not more.

