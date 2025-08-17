The New York Giants have been playing the New York Jets since 1970. That’s 55 years of history together. Giants rookie Abdul Carter may be in his first season, but he’s already pouring fuel on the Giants-Jets rivalry.

Carter, the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, recently wrapped up his first rivalry game against the Jets on Saturday. While it was only a preseason matchup, there was still plenty of tension on both sides.

One specific play may have captured it all, when Jets tight end Stone Smartt managed to knock Carter on his butt with a chip block. The NFL’s official X social media account tweeted a clip of the play. Yet, that emitted a very pointed response from Carter, basically suggesting the Jets are in for a long, grueling season that won’t deliver many wins.

might be the only highlight of the Jets all season⬇️ and we put BTA. weak ass chip ate that mf like bbq. https://t.co/vFZld1FmgS — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) August 17, 2025

While this play doesn’t look too pretty for Carter, perhaps it serves as added motivation to put in some extra work over the next few weeks before the season starts. It may be a laughable moment right now, but no one will be joking around if Carter can put forth a strong rookie season that helps him compete for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

For the record, the Giants did whoop the Jets pretty badly, to the tune of a 31-12 final score. Unfortunately, the Jets don’t play the Giants this season, so the only way we’ll see another matchup is if the two somehow reach the Super Bowl together. But those Super Bowl odds don’t look too favorable.

