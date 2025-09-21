When Joe Burrow was forced out of action in Week 2, it immediately set off alarms within the Cincinnati Bengals‘ organization. Three significant injuries in six seasons are a concern for the franchise player. While Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, managed to lead the Bengals to a victory and a 2-0 record, it included three interceptions.

Still, the Bengals remained confident in Browning’s ability, knowing this was a quarterback whom they’d relied on before. Plus, he has been learning Cincinnati’s offense since 2021, a year after Burrow arrived. Last time Browning was called upon, he led the Bengals to a 4-3 record, so their loyalty to the 29-year-old is understood.

On Sunday, before the Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings game kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cincinnati “plans to stick with Browning and not trade for another veteran QB.”

Given a good leash with a 2-0 record, Browning will have to maintain the momentum for the next three months, or 12 weeks of the NFL season. That’s a really long time, especially when the pressure is on to compete in a typically tough AFC North division.

If Week 3 is any indication, some within the Bengals’ organization and their fanbase may wish that Cincinnati has a change of heart after falling behind 41-3 in the third quarter. The Bengals’ next test comes against another tough defense in the Denver Broncos. After throwing two more interceptions today, Browning is up to five on the season, making him the NFL’s leader.

If the Bengals do decide that Browning isn’t living up to expectations, they could always turn to another backup. They promoted veteran QB Brett Rypien up from the practice squad earlier this week. They also have Sean Clifford and Mike White on the practice squad. Otherwise, there’s always the possibility of trading for someone like Kirk Cousins, if they’re willing to pay the price.

