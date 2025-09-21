The 2025 NFL season was supposed to be the year of Michael Penix Jr. becoming the Atlanta Falcons‘ franchise quarterback. Two games into the team’s season, that plan seems to be changing. It’s Week 3, and the Falcons have already inserted Kirk Cousins back into the lineup.

Though, Penix did have a very ugly showing on Sunday. His first big blunder was throwing a pick-six to Panthers second-year cornerback Chau Smith-Wade on a pass intended for Bijan Robinson. The Falcons were already down 10-0 in the third quarter. Penix’s mistake stretched the deficit to 17-0.

Later, Penix doubled down on interceptions. Though, this one came on a 4th-and-8 attempt with the Falcons down 20-0 with 90 seconds remaining in the third quarter. After that, Atlanta had enough.

Penix finished the game completing 18-of-36 passes for 172 scoreless yards and two interceptions.

Once the Panthers scored on the ensuing drive to make the score 27-0, Carolina, the Falcons benched Penix for Cousins. But his first drive led to a turnover on downs. The Falcons wound up losing 30-0.

Cousins finished the game completing 5-of-7 passes for 29 yards. Neither quarterback took any sacks.

Either way, there will be immediate questions about whether Penix’s demotion was simply a product of a blowout game that felt out of hand or whether it’s a more permanent look at what Cousins is capable of again. Usually, coaches are quick to dismiss any thoughts of controversy immediately after the game.

In other words, don’t expect the Falcons to turn to Cousins for Week 4’s matchup against the Washington Commanders, but a Week 5 Bye could spur a change if Atlanta’s actually debating it.

