The New England Patriots have had a need for a playmaking receiver for several years. Julian Edelman was the last Patriots player to reach 1,000 receiving yards, but that was back in 2019. Of course, the Patriots have had several pass-catchers come and go since then.

Some might suggest part of the issue has been a revolving door at quarterback. That is no longer the case with Drake Maye arriving as the new franchise solution.

So, when the Patriots signed four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency, adding a star playmaker came as no surprise. But he wasn’t the only big-name acquisition the Patriots tried to inject into their receiving corps.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots were one of only two teams that were willing to trade for and reward D.K. Metcalf with a new contract. Of course, the Steelers were the other team, and they did end up with Metcalf after sending a second-round pick to New England, in addition to giving him a $150 million contract.

Yet, the Patriots may not have had the same opportunity as the Steelers.

Breer adds that the Patriots did have a chance to discuss a partnership with Metcalf’s agent, and New England came to the realization that the two-time Pro Bowl receiver wouldn’t be joining them. Though, New England also reportedly wasn’t willing to offer as much as a second-round pick for Metcalf, which surely would have hurt them in trade discussions.

Imagine if the Patriots could have paired Diggs with Metcalf? Maye’s already showing progress early on in Year Two, but they may have had a chance at giving the 23-year-old QB two proven playmakers to work with. We’ll never know what that dynamic duo could have led to, but perhaps it’s a sign that the Patriots aren’t done considering significant upgrades to their receiving corps.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Where is Drake Maye?