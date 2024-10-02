Dallas Cowboys express interest in trading for All-Pro receiver

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game. This year we’re seeing the Cowboys enter Week 5 ranking 11th in scoring, averaging 24.3 points per game en route to their 2-2 start.

While the Cowboys’ current effort may be enough to sneak into the postseason, it doesn’t have them looking like Super Bowl frontrunners in the NFC playoff picture. However, the Cowboys’ front office could be looking at swinging a blockbuster trade in the next few weeks.

Dallas Cowboys have already inquired about Davante Adams trade

On Sunday, we learned Davante Adams was “week to week.” He’d miss the Las Vegas Raiders’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, but some wondered if the 31-year-old’s latest injury was a sign that he’d played his last down as a member of Raider Nation.

Then, on Tuesday, reports emerged of Adams “preferring” to get a trade out of Las Vegas. The reported trade cost starts at a second-round pick, plus additional compensation.

Slowly, more details have trickled in. That includes Wednesday’s report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, who revealed that two teams have already reached out to the Raiders, including the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation. Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”

Dianna Russini on Davante Adams

Both the Jets and Cowboys have a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but are they willing to part with it? For a three-time All-Pro like Adams, it just might be worth the price of admission.

Josina Anderson adds that the Pittsburgh Steelers are another team with “preliminary interest” in trading for Adams, so the Jets and Cowboys already have some stiff competition from another contender.

