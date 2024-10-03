2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting all 32 first-round picks after Week 4, including Travis Hunter

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now and NFL Draft info

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Jaguars could select a franchise left tackle No. 1 overall, but there’s only one Travis Hunter. No other player offers dual positional value as an athlete capable of filling needs at wide receiver and cornerback, and the Jaguars need help in both areas. Related: 5 Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson

2. Miami Dolphins: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Dolphins continue to struggle with or without Tua Tagovailoa, they could very well end up with a top-ten pick. Should that happen, selecting a franchise left tackle of the future wouldn’t be a bad idea considering Terron Armstead is 33. Campbell or even Armstead could always switch to the right side, where they’d be protecting Tagovailoa’s blindside. Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings

3. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While the Patriots would like to add a franchise left tackle here, their need for a No. 1 target is arguably just as sizable. Drake Maye will need better protection, but getting him a 6-foot-5 receiver with glue on his hands is just as good. Related: Latest college football rankings

4. Cincinnati Bengals: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals don’t expect to be selecting this high in April, but if they do, drafting a potential superstar like Mason Graham would help them win in the trenches on Sundays. Graham can be dominant as a run-stopper or at getting after the quarterback, and Cincinnati could use help in both areas. Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 5

5. Cleveland Browns: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

It’s time. No, the Browns don’t have a way to get out from Deshaun Watson’s contract until after 2025 at the earliest. Yet, at some point they need to start planning for the future. Perhaps bringing in some competition for Watson, who will be 30 next season, is just what’s needed to give Cleveland a brighter future. As a dual-threat weapon, Jalen Milroe can be the person who sparks the Browns’ offense. Related: 2024 Heisman Watch

6. Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Titans could look to add a top playmaker here, but the allure of adding one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft class may be too enticing to overlook. There are maturity questions with Shedeur Sanders, but our guess is he helps erase those doubts during the interview process. Brian Callahan would love to get his hands on a quarterback who processes information like Sanders does. Related: NFL games today: Full 2024 NFL schedule

7. Carolina Panthers: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

No one saw this coming after the Panthers selected Bryce Young first overall in 2023, but seeing Andy Dalton quickly light a fire in Carolina’s offense suggests it’s time for a new franchise QB. Cam Ward has the traits that can help him become a superstar at the next level thanks to having a big arm and enough mobility to flee the pocket at a moment’s notice. Related: 5 top Bryce Young trade landing spots to revitalize Carolina Panthers QB’s NFL career

8. Los Angeles Rams: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Rams are seeing exactly how quickly their offensive line can crumble after suffering several injuries in the trenches to start the season. Alaric Jackson has been a mixed bag at left tackle, but Sean McVay can find his blue-chip pass protector for the next decade with Kelvin Banks Jr. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB.com

9. Arizona Cardinals: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals are averaging the second-most yards per pass attempt heading into Week 5. Adding Max Melton in the second round in 2024’s draft is a step in the right direction, but this defense still needs a potential shutdown corner with big play potential. That’s exactly who Will Johnson is. Related: 10 best wide receivers of all-time

10. New York Giants: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The Giants’ two starting corners enter Week 5 ranked 69th and 92nd among all players at their position per Pro Football Focus. Rookie Dru Phillips is grading well, but he may be best suited for the nickel. Deonte Banks is still developing too, but the Giants could make life a lot easier on their pass rush by adding a physical corner like Morrison who’s capable of excelling in man and zone coverage schemes. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

11. Indianapolis Colts: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson is wildly inconsistent right now, but the Colts need to get him another playmaker he can rely on too. Luther Burden can help the Colts’ franchise QB look good by picking up big chunks of yardage after the catch thanks to his electric speed and impressive strength. Related: 1 bold prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024

12. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We didn’t do it on purpose, but Jim Harbaugh gets to reunite with yet another one of his former Wolverines by adding Kenneth Grant. He’s the other Michigan DT who generates a lot of hype thanks to a powerful base that consistently wrecks his opponent’s game plan. If Harbaugh wants to build in the trenches, he couldn’t do any better than adding the 6-foot-3, 340-pound nose tackle. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB.com

13. New Orleans Saints: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It feels like the Saints have to draft a defensive lineman or edge rusher every other season. Cameron Jordan’s 35, and Chase Young might be pricing himself out of the Bayou. Which means, the Saints are back to looking for more players who can create pressure. Once hyped as a potential No. 1 overall pick, James Pearce is an explosive athlete who can rip through his opponents with ease. Related: NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

14. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CeeDee Lamb is one of the NFL’s best receivers, and he has a new contract to prove it. But Dak Prescott needs another playmaker to spread the ball around to, and Emeka Egbuka could be the perfect solution. Like Lamb, Egbuka is a complete receiver capable of running every route on the tree and he has some of the best hands in the draft class. Related: 20 funny Dallas Cowboys memes

15. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Bears added Montez Sweat ahead of last season’s trade deadline, but they’re still looking to pair him with a pass-rush partner capable of getting home on a consistent basis. Nic Scourton is the type of defender every team could use. His versatility allows him to play on the edge, or kick inside in obvious passing situations, where his power helps him get pressure or plug gaps in the running game. Related: Worst NFL contracts in 2024, led by the Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott contracts

16. Green Bay Packers: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even after selecting two cornerbacks in the first round since 2018, the Packers still have a need for another. Teams can never have too many playmakers in the secondary, and that’s no different in Green Bay. Plus, Tacario Davis is a freakish talent at 6-foot-4. Not only does his height allow him to go up against the biggest playmakers in the sport, he also has the movement skills and instincts to make a play on the ball too. Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams and the top 20 fantasy football players

17. San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Even though he’s still one of the best left tackles in the NFL, Trent Williams can’t play forever. At some point the 49ers will have to replace the future Hall of Famer, and Aireontae Ersery might be the ideal solution. Despite less than ideal foot speed, Ersery is great as a run blocker and his high IQ could help make him an elite talent at the next level. Related: NFL Power Rankings 2024: Best, worst NFL teams

18. Baltimore Ravens: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a run-first offense, the Ravens are always a good bet to strengthen the trenches. Jonah Savaiinaea’s best position at the next level isn’t entirely clear, but it’s possible he could play tackle or guard. For now, the Ravens will just plug him into their starting lineup as one of their best trench warriors available. Related: 10 players with the longest NFL careers, including Brett Favre and Tom Brady

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

You can’t go wrong taking the next great edge rusher to emerge from Penn State. Abdul Carter probably won’t ever be as good as Micah Parsons, but he is still a very athletic pass rusher who also packs enough power to make an immediate impact. Related: Best NFL coaches of all time

20. New York Jets: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers will be 42 next season, and in the last year of his contract. This means the Jets will need to start thinking about the future. As a former top recruit, Ewers has all the arm talent in the world, and having a year to learn from a future Hall of Famer could suit him well. Related: NFL expert picks today: NFL picks for every game

21. Las Vegas Raiders: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Like most quarterbacks who have to play Alabama, Carson Beck had some ups and downs. However, the 6-foot-4 QB still has one of the best arms in the 2025 draft class. He’d be a huge upgrade over Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Related: Highest paid NFL players 2024: Highest paid players by position, average NFL salary

22. Denver Broncos: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Broncos believe they have their QB of the future in Bo Nix. Now it’s time to get him some big playmakers who can help him be more efficient. Colston Loveland is hands-down the best tight end prospect in the 2025 draft class, and in addition to being a trusted pass-catcher, he’s also a plus blocker too. Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

23. Atlanta Falcons: Harold Perkins Jr, LB/EDGE, LSU

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Perkins recently suffered a season-ending injury, but that could help the uber-athletic linebacker slip to the Falcons. Perkins is a jack-of-all-trades linebacker who may not be big enough to play along the edge on a consistent basis. But as one of the most athletic players in the draft class, Atlanta will be happy to let Perkins play all over their defense, whether it’s in the box, in the slot, or on the line. Related: 10 best cornerbacks of all-time

24. Detroit Lions: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A stronger season could still land Mykel Williams in the top-ten territory. He’s the type of defender every playcaller loves. Someone who can play along the inside or on the edge, Williams is a plus defender against the run and the pass. Williams already has an advanced level of knowledge when it comes to creating pressure, so we can’t imagine what he could do when paired with Aidan Hutchinson. Related: 17 longest field goals in NFL history, including Super Bowls

25. Washington Commanders: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Malaki Starks has the talent to be a top-15 pick, but safety isn’t really a premier position in the NFL. Yet, the Commanders could use a freakish talent in their secondary, and Starks is just the man for the job. A playmaker that makes an impact against the run and in the passing game, Starks could develop into an All-Pro talent. Related: NFL MVP odds 2024

26. Buffalo Bills: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

The Bills keep experiencing linebacker injuries. Matt Milano is starting to get older, he’ll be 31 next season, and he’s had back-to-back season-ending injuries. While the Bills may not want to replace their All-Pro altogether, adding another playmaker to their front seven wouldn’t hurt, and at 6-foot-4, Danny Stutsman is a big, rangy linebacker who can play on all three downs. Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)

27. Seattle Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr, OT, LSU

Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Cross has run away with the Seahawks’ franchise left tackle job, but they could use more help on the offensive line. Emery Jones is a plus pass protector who’s above-average IQ should help him become a day one starter at right tackle in Seattle. Related: Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings 2024: Best, work NFL kickers right now, weekly fantasy K rankings

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Bond is the next speedster receiver to emerge from the Lone Star State. His combination of acceleration ability and fluid hips allows Bond to create separation with ease. Once he burns his defenders, Bond displays impressive ball tracking and body control to give him WR1 upside. Pairing him with George Pickens would be perfect in Pittsburgh. Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

29. Houston Texans: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Simply put, there aren’t many players built like Deone Walker. The 6-foot-6, 350-pound nose tackle is a lot quicker than he looks, which helps him create pressure up the middle. Yet, with that size, he’s also effective at stopping the run. He’d be a great addition to the middle of Houston’s D. Related: Updated 2025 Super Bowl odds

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buccaneers need more defenders who can create pressure. Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer can do that, and then some. Sawyer is one of those athletes with the type of motor that never stops, which becomes a problem for his opponents when combined with his strength and intelligence on the football field. Related: Ranking the greatest undrafted players in NFL history

31. Minnesota Vikings: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Vikings have been getting good production out of Aaron Jones, but the former Packer is only signed to a one-year contract. Even if the Vikings bring the Pro Bowl rusher back, he’ll be 30 next season. Yet, pairing him with a Heisman candidate like Ashton Jeanty could give the Vikings one of the best 1-2 RB duos in the NFL. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images