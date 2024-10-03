Does Tyreek Hill want the Miami Dolphins to trade him amid frustrating season?

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Does another All-Pro wide receiver want out of his current situation? Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill caused quite a stir on social media following a post he made on X.

woke up to trade news exciting — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 2, 2024

“woke up to trade news exciting,” Hill posted.

Dolphins fans immediately thought Hill wanted to be traded. However, that’s not the case, Hill told reporters.

“I’m just focused on right here and right now. We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it,” he said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “We’ve got a great situation here, my family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man … We all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens.

“Moving forward, I would love to be here — I love being here.”

Hill later posted on X he was just trolling everyone.

I love trolling you nut cases 😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 2, 2024

“I love trolling you nut cases,” Hill said.

It’s been a frustrating season for Hill and the Dolphins. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Week 2’s loss against the Buffalo Bills, and it’s not known if he will return this season.

Since Tagovailoa went down, the Dolphins have already cycled through three quarterbacks in Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, and Tyler Huntley. They are 1-3 on the season.

In four games, Hill only has 17 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel understands Hill’s frustration with his slow start.

“I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody,” McDaniel explained, via ESPN. “He’s a leader and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room there’s a lot of guys challenging each other, and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of, for sure.”

What does Tyreek Hill’s contract look like?

The Dolphins traded five draft picks, including a first, to the Kansas City Chiefs for Hill in 2022. Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million contract.

Hill restructured his contract prior to the 2024 season. He will get $90 million over the next three years, including $65 million guaranteed.

Hill has led the NFL in receiving yards during his time with the Dolphins.

Since entering the league in 2016, Hill has been named a first-team All-Pro five times, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

The Dolphins face the New England Patriots on the road for Week 5. They are currently one-point underdogs to the Pats.

