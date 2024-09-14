Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross looking to sell stake in NFL team

Stephen Ross has been the Miami Dolphins’ majority owner since all the way back in 2008. His tenure in that role has not necessarily led to on-field success for Miami. In fact, the Dolphins have not won a playoff game since all the way back in 2000 when Wayne Huizenga was the owner.

While Ross is not looking to give up control of the Dolphins, he is reportedly looking to sell a 15% stake in the NFL franchise.

Lauren Hirsch and Ken Belson of the New York Times were the first to report the news. Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix and Hard Rock Stadium would also reportedly be part of the deal.

Forbes currently estimates that the Dolphins are valued at $6.2 billion.

Ross had previously attempted to sell a stake in the Dolphins to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin. The two could potentially reignite talks.

Back in May, Ross reportedly turned down an offer from an unnamed individual to buy a controlling stake in the Dolphins for a cool $10 billion.

Per the Times report, NFL owners could potentially vote on a sale during league meetings in December. Two-thirds of said owners would have to vote yes for it to be approved.