Will Dallas Cowboys make a trade offer to Raiders for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams?

Don’t order those Davante Adams jerseys, Dallas Cowboys fans. It appears Jerry Jones and company aren’t looking to trade for the All-Pro Las Vegas Raiders receiver.

Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams reports, the Cowboys “have no interest in Adams.”

“The Cowboys didn’t go after Derrick Henry this offseason when they needed (and still need) a starting running back and wouldn’t have had to give up any compensation for him. So, no, the Cowboys won’t be calling the Raiders about Adams,” Williams reports.

Adams does have a connection with the Cowboys as Mike McCarthy was the Green Bay Packers head coach during the wide receiver’s time there.

It came to light Tuesday that the Raiders told teams they would “consider” moving Adams for a second-round draft pick and additional assets, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Raiders shipped a first- and second-round pick to the Packers for Adams in March 2022. Adams was reunited with his former Fresno State teammate, quarterback Derek Carr. However, that reunion only lasted one season as the Raiders released Carr following the 2022 season.

Adams missed his first game since being a Raider on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. If Adams doesn’t return to the team, he leaves after a very impressive 37 games. During that span, he hauled in 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Pro Football Talk’s story contradicts what The Athletic’s Diana Russini reported earlier Wednesday, that the Cowboys expressed interest in the disgruntled wide receiver.

The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation. Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 2, 2024

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation. Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP,” Russini posted on X, formerly Twitter.

What teams are interested in Davante Adams?

On top of the Jets, the New Orleans Saints are seen as favorites to land Adams from the Raiders, according to ESPN.

Josina Anderson reports the Pittsburgh Steelers “have preliminary interest” in the wide out.

The 31-year-old Adams has had a stellar career so far. Over 11 seasons with the Packers and Raiders, Adams has been a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and has caught 96 touchdowns.

