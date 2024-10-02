Surprise team emerges in Davante Adams trade rumors, Las Vegas Raiders latest asking price revealed

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It seems that an unexpected NFC team has emerged as one of the favorites in the ongoing Davante Adams trade sweepstakes.

There has been no bigger story in the NFL this week than the saga of whether the Las Vegas Raiders will actually trade star receiver Davante Adams. The six-time Pro Bowler has been linked to trade rumors for the better part of the last year.

However, the organization never seriously considered the idea until this week. After a 2-2 start to the 2024 NFL season, the front office understands that this isn’t a team that will make a deep run in the postseason if they even make it that far. Adams is one of the few notable trade chips they are willing to part with before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

That is probably why they are reportedly listening to offers on the 31-year-old. Adams has been linked to a trade to New York to reunite with his former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers for months. And on Wednesday one report stated many around the league expect the Jets to win the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes.

New Orleans Saints at the top of Davante Adams’ trade wish list

However, another report from today adds another serious contender in the chase for the superstar receiver. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that along with the Jets, the New Orleans Saints are “high” on the receiver’s wish list if he is traded before Nov. 5.

Similar to the Rodgers and the Jets, the Saints and Derek Carr offer a chance for Adams to reunite with a former quarterback and pal. Along with the revelation that the Saints might have a serious chance to acquire the pass catcher, Schefter also revealed the rumored asking price the Raiders have for him.

“The Raiders have informed other teams they would ‘consider’ trading Adams for a package that would include a second-round draft pick and additional compensation.” Some rumors this week have suggested a third-round pick would be enough to land Davante Adams.

