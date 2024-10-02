New York Jets reportedly overwhelming favorites in Davante Adams trade sweepstakes despite interest from Steelers

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Despite interest from various teams, a new report suggests the New York Jets are overwhelming favorites to win the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes.

The Jets head into the Week 5 NFL schedule with a 2-2 record. After a pair of wins, Gang Green was on the wrong end of an ugly loss at home to the Denver Broncos over the weekend. It halted their positive momentum and reignited speculation that head coach Robert Saleh is back in the hot seat.

The New York roster should be good enough to win the AFC East. However, the group has not performed up to expectations thus far. Outside of unlikely coaching changes during the season, the organization may feel adding more talent before the trade deadline could take them to the level they want to be at.

Since last year, the team has been linked to a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams. However, Vegas never seemed interested in a deal. That is until this week when rumors of a deal picked up in a major way. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce even liked a post on social media about Adams being traded soon.

New York Jets record: 2-2

New York Jets big favorites to complete Davante Adams trade

The Jets are sure to engage in discussion for the six-time Pro Bowler. But so will other organizations. And it was reported on Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers are now among the teams targeting a Davante Adams trade. Rumors a couple of months ago suggested they nearly completed a trade for San Francisco 49ers stud receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

However, despite the serious competition, The Athletic NFL insider Diana Russini reported today that “Many involved or have checked in [on an Adams trade] believe the Jets are the team that will get this trade done.”

NFL rumors on Tuesday claimed it would likely take a third-round draft pick and another late-round selection to get a trade done.

